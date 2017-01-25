Canadian Natural Resources - Growth, Stagnation, Or Decline?

Debt or equity or both will probably have to be issued again to level up.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) might be considered "blue chip" by Canadian standards ($46B market cap, 2.4% dividend), but everything has to go right (meaning, oil prices need to stay where they are or go higher) if it intends to consolidate its position in the oil sands even further. The company is likely sizing up assets of some of the players in Northern Alberta who want to leave right now, but will have to be very careful not to overextend itself in case of adverse events.

I last wrote about Canadian Natural Resources on Feb. 28, 2016. At the time I wondered if the stock's relative resilience in the face of the oil price decline was justified. I was cautious about committing to the stock at ~$20. WTI was priced at $32 at the time of the article and has since appreciated more than 50% to $55 before dropping back down to $51. CNQ stock also climbed as high as $33.68 before settling back down now in the low $30s, which it broke below for the first time in a month on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Despite the eye-popping 63% one year return, we know that oil is a cyclical business and the big move happened a year ago. The stock has remained largely range-bound ever since, a heavyweight that has adjusted to the new normal and is paying its investors to be patient.

Energy stocks, despite the volatility, have their place in the blue-chip, dividend-seeking investors account. The question is: If you are going to choose one, is CNRL a worthy candidate?

Growth Prospects

The company, despite a seven-quarter streak of losses, is relatively well-positioned because it was able to keep capex at just $4.4 billion in the low-priced environment of 2016. To put things in perspective, the company spent over $25 billion on capex in the 2012-2014 period. Much of this was spent on the Horizon Upgrader (a facility that allows bitumen to be transformed into crude on the spot instead of shipped to a refinery), which is currently producing ~172,000 bpd projected to represent 25% of CNRL's daily production (252,000 bpd) by the end of 2017:

The company has experienced a significant drop in cash flow and has softened the blow of the downturn by keeping capex down, growing production, and issuing debt and equity throughout 2015 and 2016. The table below shows that, surprisingly, 2015 was the first year since 2012 in which capex did not surpass operating cash flow:

2016 through Q3 2015 2014 2013 2012 Operating Cash Flow 2197 5632 8459 7218 6209 Capex 3161 5331 11398 7259 5927

The company has also leapfrogged Encana (NYSE:ECA) (971 Mmcf/day) as Canada's largest natural gas producer, with 1700 mmcf/day guidance for 2017. A Reuters report issued in July 2016 that it achieved this over the past two years by buying up several adjacent lands to wells for which there was no other market. Many other firms were net sellers out of necessity during the downturn. As such, natural gas now represents ~32% of CNRL's Boe/d output.

Finally, like most major oil companies, the company was successful at reducing costs in the low-priced environment and the last numbers available from Q3 attest to this:

When to Invest

When it comes to blue chips, "don't try and time the market" is a phrase which, in my opinion, serves those who choose to invest in individual stocks poorly. It is almost always better to make long-term investments during periods of maximum pessimism which unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of experiencing on a frequent basis. Early 2016 looks like it was one of those opportunities, at least for the energy sector.

We have here a narrative of a company that has been opportunistic during the downturn and strategically positioned itself for growth in the years to come. However, another 63% annual move is likely not in the cards. The company has done well to position itself to survive in the current low price environment but the fact that its valuation sits well above where it did in, say, the summer of 2013 and not that far below its all time high in July 2014 when oil was $114/barrel.

The ideal scenario is that oil prices continue to rise and the company's investments in Horizon and other projects pay off as they have increased production and scale with lower costs. Natural gas prices cooperating and staying above $3 per the company's 2017 guidance would also be helpful for this. If this happens and some profits start rolling in, the company can leave the last 7 quarters behind it and maintain its position as the large scale, low cost producer in Western Canada.

The reason it wants this thesis to go according to plan, many suspect, is to take further advantage of the downturn and consolidate its position in the oil sands. Notable international majors such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Total (NYSE:TOT) have walked away from billions of dollars of investment in the oil sands and Japan's national oil company has continually postponed its own project there during the downturn. Three out of the 10 biggest deals in 2016 were international oil companies selling to Canadian buyers; the rest were distressed Canadian sellers selling to better capitalized Canadian buyers.

The challenge here will be as always the timing of acquisitions if they do happen: oil prices fall again and CNRL can scoop up cheap assets but its own financial position will also be weakened; they rise and you risk overpaying. Canadian Natural already has at least five huge dormant projects and might not want to take on a money-losing smaller player with debt like MEG or Athabasca if market conditions worsen. However, it will probably be at the table if any international companies get out of the oil sands to focus on their "core assets."

The company, per below, has better priced cash flow then its major competitors but a slightly higher debt to equity and price to book value. The dividend growth, despite the seven quarters of losses, remains amply covered by cash flow, though I think they should have been more conservative in the environment. Just look at what eliminating its dividend has done for Husky's profits.

Other Risks

There is always the threat of increased environmental regulation though the cooperation between industry and the Alberta government remains mostly friendly. The company also becomes responsible for 25% of the ongoing costs related to the liabilities and expenses of the $8.5 billion Redwater refinery, in which it has a 50% interest in (a joint venture with the Alberta government) if it is not operational by June 1, 2018.

This project has been criticized for the Alberta government's involvement, but that involvement is a plus in that it reduces the risk for CNRL. On the other hand, the criticism stems from the high cost basis for the Alberta construction and from the fact that it might have been cheaper for everybody to just ship the oil to existing refineries. While the first new refinery to be built in Canada in decades was a project undertaken with good intentions that will now be seen through, CNRL has that cost to absorb now along with all the money it has spent on Horizon.

Conclusion

Canadian Natural is now 14% off its 52-week highs and after its 16th consecutive annual dividend increase, it may look appealing to investors bullish on oil. The Horizon upgrader is a unique asset near completion that will produce crude for decades, unlike wells that decline (also remember the creepy recurring headline about new oil and gas discoveries being at 70-year lows). The company will have new production coming off Horizon (80,000 bpd) at the beginning of 2018 and Kirby South (40,000 bpd) at the beginning of 2020. Natural Gas production is also up over 50% in 4 years, from 1100 mmcf in 2013 to 1700 now, making the company No. 1 in Canada.

However, in the same four years, dividend payments have crept up from 7% to 25% of operating cash flow, long term debt has doubled while assets only increased 20%, and while the capex picture is significantly better heading into 2017 than it was in the fat years, the Redwater refinery bills are also coming due. The company has prepared well for a "low-case" oil scenario, but if it cannot resist acquisitions that could prove to be a double whammy. I think the stock can catch a bounce off $27 or $28 heading into 2016 full-year earnings in February; if oil continues to fall or be range-bound, I would commit to buying at this price using puts.

