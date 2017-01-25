AUD/USD: Weak Australian Inflation Sets The Aussie On A Path To 71 U.S. Cents

We have a near term target of 71 U.S. cents for the Australian dollar, falling to 65 U.S. cents in the long-term.

Australian inflation came in weak today, we believe this rules out any chance of a rate rise this year.

We believe this is just a blip and expect to see policies announced in due course, causing the U.S. dollar to strengthen.

The Australian dollar has been on a rollercoaster ride recently due to the lack of clarity on President Trump’s economic policies.

The last few weeks sure have been a wild ride for currencies across the globe. None more so than the Australian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXA) which fell sharply during the Christmas holiday season only to come back like a Phoenix from the flames in January. But we think the recent strengthening of the currency has presented traders with an opportunity to short it and expect it to prove quite rewarding.

Why has it bounced around?

The reality is that the Australian dollar has had no real say in the matter. It has been subjected to these wild swings because of the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and its strengthening and subsequent weakening. At the centre of the chaos is of course President Trump. The lack of clarity on his economic policies has many in the market concerned that the expected high levels of inflation may not be forthcoming after all.

We feel this is largely short-sighted though and expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen again in time as Trump unveils his plans. We would have to agree with the view of Jim Smigiel SEI Investments. He stated that:

"While there remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding the timing and impact of any new fiscal stimulus, we remain confident that monetary policy will continue to diverge as the Federal Reserve is likely to implement 2-3 rate hikes in 2017 while other major central banks remain in easing mode. That should support the broader trend of dollar strength."

The only thing we disagree on here is the number of rate hikes this year. We are clearly a little more hawkish than Smigiel and have forecast three to four hikes in 2017. Whilst this might sound ambitious, we don't believe it is. If Trump follows through on the promises he made relating to tax cuts and infrastructure projects, we see little reason why inflation wouldn't rise enough to warrant up to four rate hikes from the Fed.

Is that enough to weaken the Australian dollar?

The prospect of three to four hikes will almost certainly weaken the Australian dollar. Especially with rate hikes in Australia close to ruled out this year following today's weak inflation reading. Any hopes that 2017 could see the end of easing have gone out of the window in our opinion. With inflation at a 19-year low of 1.5 percent on an annual basis, we feel it is more likely that we will see rates taken lower than higher in Australia this year.

So with their respective monetary policies continuing to diverge, we see the Australian dollar sinking back down to 71 U.S. cents in the next couple of months as shown below.

Sourced from DailyFX

How far can it fall?

Our long-term target for the Australian dollar is 65 U.S. cents, which is a potential return of 13.7 percent from the current exchange rate. Whilst this might seem excessive, it is worth remembering what is supporting it currently. That is the rally in commodities and iron ore in particular.

There's a strong correlation between the price of iron ore and the Australian dollar as you can see above. We, like many in the market, believe that the iron ore price is artificially high at the moment and likely to fall significantly in 2017. Chinese speculators appear to be behind the bubble in iron ore prices and we feel it is unlikely to be maintained for much longer. Especially with inventories at Chinese ports building up to a two-year high and supply expected to increase from Australian and Brazilian producers this year. If iron ore drops back down towards the $60 a tonne level again, we expect this to add extra selling pressure on the Australian dollar.

What we are doing.

We continue to seize on opportunities to short the FXA ETF down to $65.00, jumping on any temporary strengthening. In addition to this, we see an opportunity to go long with the U.S. dollar through the UUP ETF. We believe there is a 5 percent gain ahead for the currency over the next few months.

We have little doubt that a Trump presidency will throw all sorts of volatility at the pair, but ultimately the divergent monetary policies and lower iron ore price will lead to a stronger U.S. dollar and a weaker Australian dollar over the next few months.

As always, best of luck with your trades!

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long UUP