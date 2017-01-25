Gold: What A Fickle Market

In my opinion, it is not a bullish sign for gold prices, at least in the short term.

The gold market looks strange now. After a good start to 2017, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) got stuck at around $115 a share:

Source: stockcharts.com

This year's rally in gold prices is, in some way, attributable to the weaker US dollar. Since the beginning of 2017 the greenback lost around 1.9% and gold went up by 5.0%. It means that the general rule that gold prices go opposite to the US dollar works well. However, the GolDollar index is sending an important message:

"Other major currencies are not supporting the rally"

Look at these two charts:

According to StockCharts.com:

The GolDollar Index was invented by Tom McClellan (of McClellan Financial) and is calculated by multiplying the price of gold by the U.S. Dollar Index. Its purpose is to cancel the effects of currency fluctuations on the price of gold. By comparing it with the spot gold index we can determine if there is inherent strength/weakness in the price of gold.

According to this definition, there is short-term inherent weakness in the price of gold. In other words, gold prices, expressed in other (than the US dollar) major currencies, are showing weakness now. Below I plotted two charts where gold prices are expressed in two major currencies: euros and British pounds:

Source: Stooq com

The red arrows indicate weakness in gold prices.

What is more, the last rally in gold was not bought by speculators. According to the COT report, the so-called money managers totally ignored this rally. As a rule, each healthy rally in gold prices is accompanied by money managers increasing their long bets on gold. This time, the situation is different:

Sources: Simple Digressions and COT data.

The chart above is drawn applying the following formula:

Generally, when gold prices go up money managers increase their long bets on gold. It means that their long positions in gold futures go up and short positions go down. As a result, the above defined multiple goes up. When gold prices go down the opposite occurs.

The chart shows that each rally in gold prices lifts up the multiple. However, the last rally was not accompanied by an increase in the value of the multiple. Simply put, money managers did not participate in the recent uptick in gold prices. In my opinion, in the ultra short - term horizon it is a bearish sign.

Additionally, yesterday I published the article on gold price manipulation. In the final part of this article I mentioned that between January 13 and January 20, 2017 GLD reported the first inflows of gold into its vaults since early November 2017. I also suggested that it was a positive sign for gold bulls. However, during the last two trading days GLD reported the outflows of gold once again. On January 23 and 24 as many as 162 thousand ounces of gold left GLD vaults. Well, I think I was too early in my optimism. American investors are still selling more gold than they are buying which is, by no means, a bullish sign.

Summary

The last rally in gold prices looks suspicious. Although gold had a good start into this year the rally was not bought by American speculators (money managers). What is more, most recently gold prices, expressed in other (than the US dollar) major currencies, were showing weakness. In my opinion, in the short - term it is not a bullish pattern so I expect some weakness in the gold market.

However, in the medium - term the pattern delivered by COT reports draws quite a nice picture (for gold bugs). Why? Because each period of excessive pessimism among speculators (expressed by low value of a multiple of long / short positions held by money managers) is a good time to enter this market. That is why I still hold a long position in Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.