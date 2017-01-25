Oil And Gas Investors Should Consider Drillers Ahead Of Explorers

A well-documented feature of a momentum investing strategy is the occasional large and unexpected drawdown which can be even worse in times of general market weakness. Looking at how a momentum strategy may be implemented, which is usually by identifying an upward run in share price, one problem faced is that of estimating when that run might end. That is a difficult ask. Another method of attack might be to figure out when that run might start. This may lead to higher profits and also less risk, and it is a line of analysis we undertake here.

By way of explanation on what follows, there is a broad view in the data analysis community, that a visual representation of data is desirable as a starting point in defining a problem. Defining "momentum" as a return between two dates usually between 6 and 12 months apart seems to us too coarse a definition. Our view is that consideration of a price path over a given period is likely to contain more information.

Our approach is to convert the share price time series to a risk/reward ratio as defined over a given period, and that ratio is, in our opinion, a de-facto momentum measure. This ratio is then considered to be a digital representation of momentum which can be converted to a heat map as seen below. Time is plotted in weekly intervals on the horizontal and individual stocks are along the vertical. Gradations are coarse, with deep green being the end result of a strong run up, and deep red a bad run.

The Heat Map in Identifying Possible Drawdowns

The sector shown below is for oil and gas exploration companies in the Bakken, and Permian Basins, Canadian producers and O&G service companies. Many market sectors show a remarkably consistent structure when viewed from this perspective.

On our understanding, a momentum strategy would look at returns over say 6 to 12 months and would indicate a trade based on the highest returns, in the hope that these returns will continue. However, in the following heat map starting Feb. 14, 2011, there appears to be an industry wide break in trend around late April 2011. On our understanding of "momentum investing," this strategy may have led an investor into the danger zone, where initiating a position, or remaining long might have resulted in low returns, and subsequently large drawdowns. Either way it is a less than desirable outcome. The heat map approach would have flagged the possibility that momentum investing may have no longer been appropriate.

O&G Sector Heat Map: Feb. 14, 2011, to Oct. 3, 2011

The Heat Map as Market Timing

I think we are all familiar with the term "up on the escalator, down on the lift." In the heat map above, the clear demarcation in late April was "the lift." What does the elevator look like?

In the year to September 2016, O&G stocks did quite well. However, to determine when the good times started requires a bit more work. Each week requires stocks to be sorted on the basis of the risk/reward criteria. Bit by bit, it appears that the market overcomes skepticism of a "recovery."

In the period May 31, 2016, to June 13, 2016, there was an indication of a change in trend. Based on our experience, and depending on how many stocks are in the analysis, the emergence of two to three stocks with a dark green tag is enough to indicate that a sector is undergoing a longer-term increase in returns. After that stocks which exhibit a yellow or light green tag are those likely to outperform from that point. While it might appear that this is nothing more than hindsight, our experience is that this is generally a reliable indicator, and especially for sectors subject to a few large price drivers…think commodities in particular, dividend plays and finance in general.

At this point, it is our experience that stock selection risk is much reduced. More importantly though, this indicator tends to overcome the cognitive bias that an upward move in a beaten down sector is a false start.

O&G Sector Heat Map: Jan. 4, 2016, to Sept. 6, 2016

Late to the Party: Drillers

We are forever amused by back testing. That is a technique where differing strategies are tested over longer time frames, think 10 years, and just when a great strategy is found, it stops working. In fact, that isn't quite right. It actually continues until the proponent actually puts his money on the idea, and then it stops working.

In our case, we are of the opinion that the above analysis shows a workable way of enhancing returns on a stock portfolio while mitigating risk. Our "back test" issue is not so much a possible breakdown of strategy once we decide to apply it in real time, but one of waiting for and then identifying an opportunity.

As the O&G sector stands at the moment, our view is that clear cut opportunities in the Bakken and Permian explorers started some time ago and it is moot as to whether the returns of 2016 will continue to materialize. But we are not claiming forecasting skill, just the application of turning point analysis.

Our data base of drilling companies suggests that this is one segment of the oil and gas sector which may be at a turning point, with the indicator starting to turn in late November 2016 and picking up especially after late December 2016.. The O&G Drillers Heat Map is shown below.

O&G Drillers Sector Heat Map: Oct. 31, 2016, to Jan. 17, 2017

Portfolio to Consider

Some of the O&G drillers sector have had good runs. Generally speaking, I suggest looking past the best performing stocks in the list, that is, those stocks tagged in "deep green" cells. The reason is not so much that they are at a top, but that returns may even out for a while. But it all depends on what are judged to be price drivers in each instance.

As a former project finance analysts at a bank, our first reaction to these stocks was that we are glad it wasn't us recommending the credit. Lots of sleepless nights, I suspect, for those that did.

Nevertheless, it appears as if one game in town is financial survival and another is improved demand for drilling services. So good debt coverage makes survival that much easier. Low price/EBITDA may help in pumping up the share price once the business environment improves, and a high short sales ratio may assist the price of shares if sentiment improves -- who knows?

O&G Drillers KPI Summary

The table above in descending order represents stocks with better to worse risk adjusted returns over the past year. Our analysis over the period since June 30, 2009, shows that stocks at the top of this table have, from time to time, exhibited price drivers other than the oil price while stocks at the lower end of the table appear to be more highly correlated to the oil price throughout the period.

Pressed for suggestions based on very coarse data, I think Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) and Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) represent stocks which might respond to a better oil price, all else being equal. Of the remainder, we would apply our resources to understanding price drivers behind Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) and Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV). While it is likely that the oil price needs to rise a bit, or at least trade in a consistent range in order to see continuing price appreciation, other factors are also in play, and therefore we should be reacting to more than just the OPEC situation. However, the fact that there are many stocks participating in an upwards move should provide comfort that a turning point has been reached.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PTEN, HP, RDC, ESV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.