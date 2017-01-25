Kite Realty Group: A High-Yielding REIT Flying Under The Radar

Here's why KRG could be an opportunity for value investors looking for income, growth at a reasonable price, with a shot at 20%-plus 12-month total return.

However, a recent bullish analyst call put Kite Realty on my radar screen for the first time.

Kite Realty Group historically has not been a high-flying REIT, so it hasn't garnered much coverage on Seeking Alpha.

In the 1982 movie " The World According to Garp," Robin William's poignant character, writer T.S. Garp, learned that a house for sale had been hit by a plane.

He immediately said: "We'll take the house. Honey, the chances of another plane hitting this house are astronomical. It's been pre-disastered. We're going to be safe here."

Kite Realty: Value and GARP

There's no doubt that long-term shareholders of Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) have been disappointed by underperformance of KRG shares vs. its peer group. This article explores why this quarter might be an inflection point for this REIT and an opportunity for investors going forward.

Based upon the relative valuations shown below, Kite Realty trading at ~11.5x versus sector peers averaging 17.7x seems to indicate a good value. KRG shares at these levels could offer the opportunity for growth at a reasonable price, or GARP.

In a REIT universe which is generally fully valued, or arguably over-priced in some cases (given rising interest rate expectations), Kite Realty stands out from the crowd.

Source: Kite Realty - Q3 2016 earnings presentation (for all slides)

The ~5.1% current yield, and low 55.8% 2016e FFO dividend payout ratio should get the immediate attention of DGI-focused income investors. However, this group of risk-averse investors is concerned with safety of principal, and is notoriously difficult to win over.

I have been a fan of smaller-cap shopping center REIT Urstadt Biddle (NYSE: UBA) and West Coast-focused Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (NYSE: ROIC). Notably, they are both top performers on the YChart above, and pay distributions yielding 4.57% and 3.44%, respectively.

Tale Of The Tape - An Ugly Chart

Kite has been the worst performer of the group during the past 12 months. However, past performance isn't always the best predictor of where KRG is headed from here because of the progress being made on upgrading the portfolio and bolstering the balance sheet.

During the past 52 weeks, Kite Realty shares have traded in a range of $22.21 - $29.74 per share.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Raymond James boosted Kite to Strong Buy from Outperform (while downgrading Realty Income (NYSE: O) to underperform). I have not had the opportunity to read the full RayJay report. However, this "implied pair trade" is what made me take a closer look at Kite Realty in the first place.

Realty Income is one of the bluest REIT blue chips and the big dog in the freestanding single-tenant net-lease space. I generally have avoided the frenzied fight between passionate Monthly Dividend Company bulls, and the interest rate and valuation-focused bears. This debate continues to be litigated and re-litigated on Seeking Alpha pages on almost a weekly basis.

In fact, it would be fairly random to compare shopping center REIT Kite Realty with dividend stalwart Realty Income - but I did it anyway to illustrate a point.

However, Kite's poor long-term performance is not necessarily indicative of where the puck is headed.

Here's my initial take regarding the rationale for a bullish analyst call on Kite Realty.

One Slide To Rule Them All

Kite Realty's Q3 2016 Investor Presentation contains 26 slides. In my view, slide 5 below connects a lot of dots for potential investors. It tells the story of a portfolio and balance sheet transformation which immediately got my attention.

At first glance KRG's net-debt to adjusted EBITDA appears quite high at 6.9x. However, the slide puts this into perspective, indicating a 24% reduction from a nosebleed level of 9.1x in 2010.

Clearly, the ratings agencies like the progress they have seen to date as Kite now has garnered a Baa3/BBB- investment grade rating. This allowed KRG to float its first public $300 million debt offering late last year.

KRG At A Glance

Here are the markets where Kite Realty is active.

The portfolio demographics are attractive with average $84,000 household income (three miles) and 167,000 population (five miles).

Portfolio Overview

Kite management appears to be keenly aware of the need to focus on tenants less susceptible to e-commerce disruption. While this issue grabs all of the headlines, more than 90% of retail sales are still made at bricks and mortar stores.

The positive changes in portfolio quality and operational performance are underscored by the rent increase from $12.80 to $15.42 per square foot from 2010-2016, shown in slide 5, above.

If you are not familiar with private supermarket chain Publix, they are usually the dominant grocer in their market areas in Florida and the Southeast.

A same-store NOI growth rate of 3.9% over the past couple of years has been a significant factor in growing earnings.

A 21% FFO per share CAGR since 2010 has supported a dividend growth rate of 19.8% over the past four years, according to management.

Portfolio Upgrades/3-R Initiatives

Here is where the rubber hits the road regarding the block and tackle efforts to improve portfolio quality and grow NOI.

Larger redevelopment projects can deliver higher returns with less risk compared with new ground-up development and/or stabilized property acquisitions at current low cap rates.

These type of slides are similar to what you would see on a Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) presentation, where old Sears and Kmart retail boxes are being demolished to create value. I have written extensively regarding Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) and the Seritage REIT business plan on Seeking Alpha.

I am a big fan of Perkins restaurants and baked goods. However, looking at this from a shareholder's perspective, demolishing the building, adding an additional 8,000 square feet of rentable space, and delivering 11.5%-12% ROIC, sounds pretty yummy.

This would be similar to Seritage bulldozing a former Sears Automotive outparcel to create an in-line restaurant row with huge upside on the rents.

Balance Sheet - A Work In Progress

I am extremely heartened when I see the progress that management has made to de-lever the balance sheet, and improve key ratios.

The weighted-average lease maturities and interest rate on the debt appears to be attractive versus the industry peer group below.

Since Kite Realty has a pipeline of redevelopment projects, as they are completed, the net-debt to adjusted EBITDA will be reduced incrementally over time.

There doesn't appear to be much risk regarding any near-term "refi" sticker shock from a more hawkish Fed.

FAST Graph - Valuation Analysis

It's time to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs tool to check under the hood. The black line is price. It is a visual comparison relative to the blue line, which is "normal" P/FFO for any time period. The red line corresponds to the dividend yield on the far right of the chart.

Notably, the analyst consensus going forward is for slower growth in for the next couple of years.

FAST Graphs - What If…

The Raymond James Strong Buy and $29 12-month price objective implies ~14x FFO, which is higher than the "normal" 12.9x shown in the FAST Graph, above.

If we dial that multiple down a bit to 13.5x FFO, there still would be an implied 23% total rate of return, shown above. Frankly, it does not require Kite Realty to set the world on fire in order to reward investors handsomely.

A "wild and crazy" 15x FFO valuation would imply a $30.90 price target and total return of ~37%. However, continued improvement to the balance sheet and demonstrating an ability to grow ssNOI and FFO/share faster would have to be in the cards.

Notably, Kite recently raised its distribution by 5.2% in late November, and shareholders are being paid a ~5.1% forward yield while they wait.

Investor Takeaway

Kite Realty is now front and center on my radar screen.

The company is scheduled to report Q4/FY'16 results in a little over a week from now, (after the bell on February 2nd), with an earnings call the next morning at 11am EST.

Kite Realty is intriguing to me because of its progress in transforming the portfolio and balance sheet during the past few years.

Additionally, sporting a market cap of $2 billion, this shopping center REIT is in the small-to-mid cap "goldilocks zone." It is large enough to have achieved an investment grade rating but still small enough to move the growth needle - or perhaps even be an acquisition target, given the current low FFO per share multiple vs peers.

I have not been following KRG closely. So, my plan is to wait for the 2016 results, review the SEC filings and any presentation materials, and listen to the earnings call. I will be particularly interested in management's outlook for 2017 and beyond. In a perfect world, I will speak with the management team after the call. I plan to send an interview request. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRG, SRG, ROIC, UBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.