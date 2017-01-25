Starbucks Earnings: Valuation Is Still Too Rich

Pokemon Go catalyst might have boosted traffic in the quarter, but it isn't a long-term tailwind.

November's price hike likely sparked more customer churn than expected.

Starbucks is still the most popular coffee house in the United States, but its popularity isn't growing.

The US dollar's Trump rally will show up negatively in Starbucks' earnings.

Starbucks is transitioning from an era of 20%-plus earnings growth to mid-teens earnings growth, but the multiple remains above 30x.