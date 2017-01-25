Peak Oil Demand Theory Continues To Defy Contrary Evidence

Ever since the clever slogan "the stone age did not end for lack of stone" was applied to the oil supply-demand issue, more than a decade ago, the peak oil demand theory seems to have just caught on and regardless of the evidence, it does not want to go away. Furthermore, peak demand theorists keep insisting that it is imminent, much like the peak oil supply crowd did. While I do not have anything against the theory that one day oil will be more or less completely substituted in our economy, the imminent part is something I take issue with. There is currently no empirical evidence which suggests that the economy is in any way decoupling from oil. In other words, the economy grows, demand for oil grows. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that the rate of economic growth versus the corresponding rate of growth in oil demand is changing.

The most obvious measure of the fact that we are nowhere near peak demand is the fact that demand continues to grow pretty much every year that we have global economic growth. For 2017 the IEA is forecasting a demand increase of 1.3 mb/d, which is a 1.4% increase, after an increase of 1.5 mb/d in 2016, which was an increase of about 1.6%. Demand has been increasing every year since the 2010 global economic recovery took hold. As for the rate of economic growth, versus the growth in yearly oil demand, the evidence suggests that the economy is by no means becoming less reliant on oil.

I have been pointing out for years now the fact that the current global growth/oil supply or demand relationship can be approximately estimated to be as follows:

1.5 (rate of tech efficiency gains) + (% increase in oil supply or demand x 2 which represents the increase in wealth, leading to a less energy intense, service-based economy) = rate of maximum potential rate of global economic growth.

In other words, we can expect maximum potential average global growth of about 1.5% per year stemming from the current rate of efficiency gains alone. For every one percent increase in oil supply available, we can gain another 2% of potential growth, due to the service economy growing faster than energy intense sectors such as manufacturing, or construction. Real growth usually comes in a few tenths lower than potential. Because I am using the more conservative World Bank data for this article, as we will see, there is a wider gap between potential and actual growth. I should also point out that a dramatic slowdown in the rate of growth for an extended period of time can lead to the relationship breaking down, leading to a decline in the rate of technological gains, as well as in the evolution of the economy towards being more service dependent. To some extent we seem to be experiencing this effect during the more recent part of the current economic cycle.

If we input the percentage change in global oil demand since the 2010 recovery started into the equation, and compare it with what the actual rate of economic growth was during the period, we see that actual growth behaved very similar to the previous recovery cycle.

Data sources: World Bank, EIA.

The world bank is known to be calculating GDP growth more conservatively, therefore its numbers end up being a little bit smaller compared with other sources, such as the IMF's. Having said that, there is clearly a large gap between maximum potential economic which I derived from the formula I created based on past history, and actual growth. The formula works much better when looking at multi-year averages, rather than individual years, therefore it is best for us to compare the actual average growth rate for the entire recovery cycle, which adds up to 2.9%, versus the maximum potential we would expect based on past oil demand/GDP growth history, which came it at an average of 4.2%. For reference, looking at the 2002-2007 recovery, the actual growth rate came in at 3.7%, while crude oil demand growth came in at an average of 1.8%. Inputting the average growth rate in oil demand into the formula, we get maximum average potential growth rate of 5.2% for the 2002-2007 period, which is 1.5% more than actual growth. The gap in the 2010-2017 period is 1.3%, which basically means that we are still operating under more or less the same efficiency growth environment.

Of note should be the average of 2016-17, where it seems we are looking at a gap between actual expected growth and maximum potential growth based on growth in oil demand of about 2%. This is the effect I was referring to in regards to slowing growth potentially causing a decline in efficiency growth. The current recovery is less robust than what we experienced in previous cycles, which might be leading to a slowdown in efficiency growth. As I pointed out, the formula works best for multi-year averages versus any single year, but we now have two years in a row which give us an early indicator of our economy growing less efficient in terms of how much oil we need per unit of GDP growth, rather than more efficient, which is what one might expect to increasingly see if we would be in the middle of a peak demand environment, due to increasing efficiency. In my view, this is something we need to keep an eye on, because it the estimated trend of 2016-17 will continue, we could be looking at a very unhealthy global economy.

One day we may get to the point where efficiency gains from the increased use of EVs and constantly improving efficiency of existing predominant technologies such as the internal combustion engines in our cars or the jet engines on our planes will outpace growth in demand for energy consuming goods, thus creating an environment which will lead to a steady decline in oil demand, regardless of economic growth. That day seems very far away at this point, despite the increased presence of EVs and other fuel saving technologies on the market. There is currently no data to support the theory coming to fruition in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.