Amazon: Now Is The Time To Exit

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to release earnings after the bell on February 2. Over the past decade, AMZN has grown its business tremendously and generated unbelievable returns for its shareholders. However, at the current valuation, which is just off an all-time high, I believe that Amazon is overvalued.

Companies that are innovative and dominate, and those that grow their market share are always tempting to invest in, but in many cases they are exuberantly priced. The prospect of dominating an industry brings hoards of investors willing to bid up the price of these nascent companies. The adage "buy when everyone is selling and sell when everyone is buying" helps investors to avoid these securities. I believe Amazon is a company that has become inanely priced and should be avoided.

What To Watch When Earnings Are Released

When Amazon reports earnings next week, analysts are expecting earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $1.41 for the quarter. This would mark a significant improvement from the $1, which was reported in the same quarter last year.

Investors will closely watch to see how the Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment did during the quarter. This segment has been hugely profitable for AMZN, generating $861 million in operating income last quarter. However, as I discuss further below, I expect margins in the AWS segment to decline, primarily due to fierce competition commoditizing the industry.

Another relevant segment is its Prime Video. Amazon has been investing heavily in video and music, with reports estimating that it spent over $3 billion last year on content. Amazon is investing aggressively in this avenue in hopes of growing its Prime Membership, which now costs $99 per year or $10.99 per month. As I discuss further below, I expect investment in content to be a huge drain on cash flow as Amazon will have to pay more for content from the onslaught of competition.

Market Expecting Growth As Evidenced By The P/E Multiple

Amazon's prevalence in the news is astounding. The number of new business avenues they are entering is staggering. Amazon is entering industries from grocery delivery, to content creation, and even just released a retail store plan, called Amazon Go. With quarterly revenue of over $22 billion and many new initiatives being launched, investors are willing to pay a significant premium for this stock. With an annualized P/E ratio of approximately 660, it is evident that investors are sanguine about this company's prospects. Although I believe Amazon is an innovative company with a unique business model, I do not believe that this valuation is justified.

A Cash Flow King?

However, as CEO Jeff Bezos has advised, AMZN's valuation must not be analyzed with respect to its price-to-earnings multiple alone. Mr. Bezos explained that "percentage margins are not one of the things [they] are seeking to optimize. It's the absolute dollar free cash flow per share that you want to maximize. If you can do that by lowering margins, we would do that. Free cash flow, that's something investors can spend."

The chart above indicates that Amazon has in fact done a good job of generating free cash flow. However, Celeritas Investments recently outlined why Amazon's cash flow may be of lower quality than most realize. The basis of their argument centers around Amazon's practice of having high turnover, but waiting to pay suppliers. They calculated that if Amazon paid its suppliers and its expenses directly after receiving money from its customers, and collecting its receivables during the quarter, Amazon's cash from operations would be just $2.37 billion, or 47% lower.

Then when considering Amazon's $1.84 billion of CapEx, its free cash flow would have been 80% lower and would only amount to $530 million instead of the reported $2.64 billion. Celeritas Investments goes on to warn that if management continues this practice of postponing payments to suppliers, and investing the cash in its business, it will face short-term liquidity problems whenever its growth rate begins to slow down.

Many may argue that Amazon can simply generate more cash flow by increasing its prices once it dominates the many markets that it has entered. However, as I will outline further below, Amazon has entered industries marred with competition, which will not allow for sustained margin expansion. Amazon is currently experiencing prodigious growth, but that growth will eventually begin to slow and once that happens, Amazon will be in a precarious situation.

Additionally, it is notable to mention that Amazon is currently trading at a much higher price-to-free cash flow multiple than other technology companies. For example, AMZN's price-to-free cash flow is nearly 3x Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) and considerably more than Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Although one may argue that Amazon is experiencing more growth than those companies. By comparison, Google's revenue growth is not too far off and both have considerably higher margins, which provide for more sustainable growth.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Amazon is trading at a significantly higher cash flow multiple than its retailer competitors. Once again Amazon's growth is much higher than Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) and Target's (NYSE:TGT), but this gives an indication of what multiple it will trade at once its growth begins to slow down.

Amazon's Fierce Competition

The primary reason that I have trepidation about Amazon ever justifying this lofty valuation is because it competes in industries that are categorized by fierce competition: retail, shipping, and technology.

Amazon's incredibly low profit margins are evidence of this intense competition. Bulls argue that once Amazon beats the competition in the various industries then they will be able to enjoy pricing power. However, as soon as they begin to increase their prices, competition will erode these margins away. With Amazon not having any significant competitive advantages in these industries, Amazon will continue to suffer from low margins.

I will now delve into a couple of examples of Amazon's recent initiatives and explain why they will not exhibit pricing power in these new segments.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon's grocery delivery initiative, Amazon Fresh, was released in August 2007 and has slowly expanded from its initial location in Seattle to select cities in California, and most recently, Boston and the UK. Along with the delivery service, Amazon launched Dash, which will enable customers to scan items to instantly add them to their queues. The device will create an ease of purchase and has the potential to turn families into habitual Amazon grocery purchasers. This industry, which is categorized by low margins will not be a cash cow, but certainly has the ability to be accretive to the company. The number of infrastructure investments required to make this a significant contributor to the bottom line is staggering, however.

Amazon Go

Furthermore, the recently announced Amazon Go store concept will face similar margin issues. This first Amazon Go store is located in Seattle and is currently open to Amazon employees in a Beta program. Introducing a novel concept of a store that allows convenient shopping, without lines and checkouts, is certainly innovative and, if the technology works as promised, consumers will love it. The main problem for Amazon though is that the retail industry is categorized by intense competition and this concept can quickly be replicated, thus removing Amazon's competitive advantage and pricing power. As such, margins will be quite slim for this business segment.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) represents a growing segment of revenue. In the most recent quarter, Amazon reported revenue of roughly $3.2 billion from this segment, which is up about 55% from the same quarter a year ago. However, with competition becoming more acute in this industry, Amazon has been cutting its price and margins will likely fall as this industry becomes more commoditized.

AWS is currently the biggest player with about 31% of the public cloud market share. However, Microsoft , IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) are focusing on gaining market share in this industry and together the four players now hold over half of the market share.

With the competition heating up in this industry, Amazon has been cutting its price to maintain its market share. The announcement about the cuts, which were effective December 1st and decreased its price up to 25% in a number of regions, highlighted the ongoing price competition in the public cloud market. This commoditization means pricing power will continue to fall, deteriorating margins, and leaving Amazon unable to generate substantial operating income from this segment as well.

Competition for Content

Amazon has been investing heavily in content to provide Amazon Prime Members with enough value to continue their membership. However, in recent months, there has been a heightened competition for content. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most obvious competitor for video content. However, Hulu, which is co-owned by Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), has been becoming a bigger player in the market and has gained a number of exclusive rights of late. For example, in late December, Hulu signed a multi-year deal to be the exclusive streaming home of dozens of movies such as Mulan, Pocahontas, and Hercules.

With respect to music content, Amazon also faces competition from numerous players. The notable competitors are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Pandora (NYSE:P), and Spotify (Private:MUSIC), but there a number of other smaller competitors as well. Moreover, Sprint just entered the industry as a competitor with its $200 million purchase for a 33% stake in Jay Z's music streaming service. Moving forward, Amazon will have to pay substantially more for content, due to this added competition, which will impinge upon margins.

Trump In The White House Risk

During the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump was highly critical of Amazon stating among other things "Amazon is getting away with murder tax-wise." He also accused Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos of using the Washington Post to keep his taxes down and said Amazon has a huge antitrust problem.

Besides the direct criticism and risk of an antitrust probe from the DOJ, Trump's protectionist policies can also meaningfully harm AMZN's business. Trump has threatened to add tariffs to goods imported to the U.S. and renegotiate trade deals. With Amazon relying on international trade quite heavily, this presents a serious risk.

Concluding Remarks

All of Amazon's new initiatives have the possibility of being successful. However, many of the industries that it is entering, such as groceries or cloud services, are highly commoditized already. The margins it will face will be miniscule, but they have the ability to be accretive. With a P/E ratio that is astronomic and free-cash flow ratios well above its peers, investors are being too optimistic about how accretive these new segments will be.

Although it is tantalizing to contemplate Amazon's growth prospects, it is unlikely to prove to be a good investment. The extreme optimism priced into the stock essentially makes it very difficult to ever justify its lofty multiples. This is especially true when considering the fact that its cash from operations is currently being buoyed by delayed payments to suppliers.

The unknown risk of an extremely negative trade policy under the Trump administration also undercuts Amazon's prospect as a good investment opportunity. If a considerable market correction ever comes and the trading multiple drops notably, it could prove to be a good speculative addition to a portfolio, but at these elevated levels, I would be wary of investing in Amazon.

