Market Challenge: Starbucks Before Earnings

And your long-term thoughts on the company's prospects?

What should investors expect from the results and call tonight?

Starbucks reports fiscal first quarter results after the bell.

Update: Here are the results, just prior to close.

Buy - earnings will show the strength of this company - 43.3%

Hold - today's numbers will deliver for shareholders - 23.4%

I'd be a buyer on any dips after the report. - 25.5%

Sell - Q1 will unveil challenges ahead for Starbucks - 7.8%

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reports fiscal first quarter results after the bell today.

The stock is hovering near its 52-week high. Some are warm to the coffee giant's prospects, while others are cold.

