Chevron: Stuck On The Wrong Side

The E&P firm provides crucial updates on the financial picture on Friday.

The recent industry push into the Permian Basin is a bad sign for a stock needing oil prices to recover.

On Friday, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reports crucial Q4 earnings. Some recent mergers in the industry and the surging rig counts place the energy E&P firm in a peculiar position.

Amazingly, the stock has regained all of the 2015 losses in part due to the company maintaining the dividend. The only question now is why people haven't sold above $115 already.

Rig Counts Surge

Back on Friday, Chevron got some bad news as domestic land drilling rigs surged. The amount of rigs drilling for oil in the Permian and Cana Woodford surged to levels not seen in the last year.

The total onshore rigs drilling in the U.S. for oil jumped 29 for the last week. The combined oil and gas rig count is up 63 from last years total at 607.

Source: Baker Hughes

The reason this matters to Chevron is that the energy producer doesn't generate positive cash flows yet. The thesis for investors buying up the stock was that oil prices would continue a slow slog higher, but the troubling reality is that Permian producers can pump full speed ahead at prices below $50/bbl.

Problematic

The reason that it matters is that Chevron is on the wrong side of the cash flow equation. Not to mention, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) made big moves to acquire assets in the Permian to ramp up associated production in the low-cost area.

As our last article highlighted, Chevron needed asset sales of $5.7 billion for cash flows to cover capital expenditures and dividends with oil at $52/bbl. As the slide in that article shows, the company basically hinted at upside from price recovery.

With drilling rigs ramping and more aggressive asset purchases in these shale areas that offer profitable drilling, the problem is paying up for a stock on the wrong side of the equation. What if price recovery doesn't occur?

The primary unconventional shale and base areas of Chevron will obtain some 60% of the capital spending this year, but the production in the key Midland and Delaware parts of the Permian are only around 100 Mboe/d.

Source: Chevron presentation

Chevron has huge ability to ramp up production in the key Permian with growth potential of tripling production by 2020. Still though some 40% of cap ex is going to more longer cycle plays and most production comes from conventional fields.

In essence, Chevron is competing against firms that are focused on the Permian and on the right side of the oil cash flow equation partly due to not having the crux of a large dividend.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the stock of the large oil producer remains in an uptrend. A double top at $120 appears highly likely, especially after more acknowledgement from Chevron on the earnings call on Friday that dividend coverage remains an issue at current oil prices.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.