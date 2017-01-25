Tesla: China Competition Heats Up

On Wednesday, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans in China likely took a hit. National Electric Vehicle Sweden ("NEVS"), the China-backed firm that bought Saab's assets out of bankruptcy in 2012, received an electric vehicle production license. This is for the company's plant in Tianjin, China, which should be up and running by the end of 2017, with an annual production capacity of 200,000 units.

NEVS has framework agreements in place to deliver up to 270,000 of its 9-3 sedan electric vehicles over the next three years or so. Some of these orders will be divided up on a yearly basis, which would help with trying to deliver additional consumer orders. Having a factory in China also gives the company a leg up on delivery time, since consumers don't have to wait several months for delivery like they do with Tesla.

There are many Tesla bulls that believe China is a key country for the company, not only for its luxury vehicles but the mass market Model 3. As seen in the chart below, Tesla is not near the top of total vehicle sales in China, but the estimated sales data means roughly 10% of the company's 2016 deliveries came from the Model S in China. There's no data here for the Model X, but Tesla's percentage of total revenue is likely higher given its higher sticker price than many of these other vehicles.

(Source: Cleantechnica article)

It will be very interesting to see how quickly NEVS gets its plant up and running, especially if it can beat Tesla's Model 3 to the market. NEVS has not announced final specs for its upcoming sedan, but we haven't gotten anything final from Tesla either. If NEVS can come in at a price point better than the Model 3 with halfway decent specs, it could definitely knock Tesla's China ambitions down a notch.

It has been a great few weeks for shares of Tesla Motors, as seen below, but more news like today's could put a dent into the rally. China is seen as a potential growth market for the electric vehicle maker, but another competitor has received approval for a large factory there. If NEVS can get its production started before Tesla's Model 3 hits volume production and deliveries to China, it may put a dent in Tesla's ambitions in the country.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)