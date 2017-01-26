Sorry Oprah. No Longer A Believer

Overview

Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) is an American company offering weight management solutions to clients in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and some parts of Europe. The company has three main revenue streams which include service revenues from meeting fees and online subscriptions, in meeting product sales, and royalties from licenses and franchises.

WTW was established in 1961 by Jean Nidetch. Jean, who was overweight found that holding focus groups on weight management would help people lose weight. Members in the focus groups supported one another in the weight-loss journey. The story of WTW spread quickly. Today, the company has more than 2.8 subscribers and more than 19,000 employees.

WTW went public in 2001. Since then, the stock price has had its ups and downs. From the IPO price of $24, the company reached an all-time high of $84 in 2011. Since then, the share price has been on the decline, hitting $4.21 in 2015. The decline in the stock price can be attributed to a number of factors.

First, the competition in the weight management industry is fierce. WTW competes with weight loss surgical procedures, web and app based tools, dietary supplements, meal replacement products, and self-help weight management products like books and videos. In the United Kingdom, a direct competitor has reduced WTW market share considerably with the company expecting a double-digit decline in revenue. In the November conference call, the management said this about the competitor (emphasis is mine). However, the North America market controls 2/3 of the total revenue.

The issue that we've struggled with in the UK is that we have a very savvy competitor there that is primarily an only-meetings business and, frankly, they've out-executed Weight Watchers over the last few years and they've taken share from us.

Second, the company missed the digital revolution. They believed they would not be disrupted by technology. The company had initially licensed the weightwatchers.com brand before eventually acquiring the entire stake in 2005. This was years since the internet revolution. Also, to grow its online brand, the company spent more than $15 million in acquiring Wello and Weilos. Wello was acquired in 2014 while Weilos was acquired in 2015. The two transactions yielded no results. Wello connected people with trainers while Weilo was a weight management social media platform.

Third, the company continues to face a number of credibility issues with potential clients being turned away by its low ratings. In BBB, 92% of the reviewers give the company a negative review. Most people complain about the company making more deductions even after unsubscribing. In Consumer Reviews, the company has one star. Here, most users complain about the same problem where the company deducts money without their knowledge. There are also complaints about the quality of the service. For instance, a number of customers complain waiting for more than 15 minutes before a call is returned. Consider the BBB comment below.

Source. BBB

Fourth, the company to end its dividend in 2013 as the number of clients and revenues declined. As a result, people who were attracted to the company because of its dividend yield exited. The short interest grew.

Enter Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is without a doubt one of the most influential women in the world. She commands a massive following. In fact, in two occasions, Donald Trump has courted her to be his presidential running mate.

In 2015, Oprah announced that she had invested in the company. Later on, the company entered into a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Oprah who was also added to the board. In the SCA, Oprah was given the mandate to provide services in her discretion to promote the Company and our programs, products and services, including in advertisements and promotions, and making personal appearances on our behalf.'

True to that Oprah has been a vocal ambassador to the organization, appearing in ads and the focus group meetings. She also provides her followers with information on the amount of weight she has lost over time. The stock performance is shown below.

Source. Author + YCharts

Not a believer

The company currently trades at $11 per share with a market capitalization of $759 million. WTW has 63.8 million outstanding shares and a short interest of 17.2 million. The short interest is near the all-time high of 20.2 million. At the current level, the company is near an all-time low. At this point, most contrarians would recommend buying the stock. In fact, analysts recommend buying or holding the stock. In Yahoo Finance, the average price target for the company is $21. I disagree for the following reasons:

Risk on Oprah Online reputation Finance and Valuation

Risk on Oprah

As shown above, the company's partnership with Oprah seems to be working out in the company's favor. The stock price has gone up any time she has positive news. She has spread the message on the company effectively.

As a result, subscribers in North America where Oprah has massive following has gone up while Europe has either declined or stagnated. In the third quarter, the company announced a 10% YoY subscriber growth. In the quarter, the company had a total of 2.8 million, down from 2.9 million in Q2, and 3.1 million in Q1. This is however expected because of the seasonal nature of the business. Also, the international business represents a third of its revenue.

Source. Weight Watchers

The fact that the company has used Oprah effectively is not bad. However, as a long-term investor I believe it is wrong to put my faith in one individual. Since Oprah is not an ordinary shareholder, her exit from the company would be dire. As seen above, the stock price tends to go up any time she advertises or releases her weight numbers. Also, what would happen if she suddenly starts to gain weight? Your guess is as good as mine.

Online Reputation

Weight management is very important in the wellbeing of a person. Before trying a weight management tool, most people turn online to find the experience of other people. In this, as seen above, the company has a bad billing reputation. This is where people are charged without their consent. In both Consumer Affairs and BBB, Weight Watchers has a very poor reputation compared to its competitors like NutriSystem (NASDAQ: NTRI) which has 4.5 stars in Consumer Affairs. These risks could affect the company's reputation. Worse, the complaints could attract class lawsuits leading to an investigation.

Valuation

A $759 million valuation for a company projected to generate revenues of $1.17 billion seems reasonable. However, for Weight Watchers, there is more than meets the eye. First, the company has total debts of $1.98 billion against total assets of 1.261. It has a negative debt to equity ratio of -1.63, compared to the industrial average of 4.4. In the short term, this might not be a problem to the company since the B2 term loan is not due until 2020. The management says they can pay the loan before maturity. However, in 2016, Moody's issued Weight Watchers a B3 credit rating. In the release, Moody's said the following:

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for moderate subscriber growth and flat revenues in 2016, with debt to EBITDA declining to about 7.5 times by year end from EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Moody's remains concerned that increased competition for weight loss service customers could make further operating and financial improvements difficult and slow to achieve.

The challenge for having this kind of debt is that the company will face challenges in finding funds to fund its growth because of the slow growth of subscribers. WTW costs are also increasing. In Q3, marketing costs increased to $30 million from $4 million in the previous year while G&A expenses increased by $3 million. It's tax rate of 10% was way down compared to the 33% it paid in the previous years. In all this, the company's subscribers and profit margins have increased by a small margin.

Final Thoughts

At the current price, I believe the company is slightly overvalued because of the reasons explained above. Also, at the current price, the risks for an investor exceeds the opportunities. This is not to say that WTW is a bad company. In fact, I believe it's weight management programs work. In fact, its diet was ranked fourth in the US News and World Report. My issue with the company is based on its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.