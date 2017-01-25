3 Reasons Why I Prefer AT&T Over Verizon

After market close on January 25th, AT&T (NYSE:T) reported a largely in-line 4Q16 - probably a relief to shareholders, after another unimpressive print by peer Verizon (NYSE:VZ) yesterday. The company missed top-line expectations by an inch, but met bottom-line consensus estimates.

As a quick recap: revenues of $41.8 billion in the quarter represented a modest year-over-year decline of -0.7%, and barely missed consensus expectation of $42.04 billion. EPS adjusted for amortization of intangibles and other items came in at $0.66, up +4.8% over 4Q15, matching consensus. Guidance for FY17 came in aligned with expectations. Revenues for this year are expected to grow in the low-single digits (consensus is betting on 1.5%), while EPS should increase in the mid-single digits (consensus says 4.5%).

It is hard to look at AT&T's results in 4Q16 and not compare them to Verizon's. As a reminder, the New York-based telecom giant reported yesterday a 6% YOY decline in consolidated revenues along with a 3% decrease in adjusted EPS. Postpaid churn was the highest in the past eight quarters at least, and postpaid net adds trailed consensus estimates by about 20%.

In this article, I will explore the three key reasons why, in my view, AT&T looks much better positioned than Verizon, given its better results in the past quarter.

Reason #1: mobile subscriber metrics suggest Verizon is in a more delicate position

One of Verizon's main issues in the past couple of quarters has been its increase in postpaid churn and sharp YOY decrease in postpaid net adds. Yesterday, I posted the following graph on Verizon. The red area represents the challenging four quarters in 2016, when the improving trends of 2015 deteriorated, net adds dropped precipitously and churn shot up:

AT&T cannot claim to be sailing smooth waters. But by comparison, the Dallas company is looking pretty good on mobile subscriber metrics. Domestic postpaid phone churn of 0.98% came in below last year's 1.07%, and was the lowest in any fourth quarter in AT&T's history. Postpaid net adds of 520,000, if not impressive, were comparable to 4Q15's 526,000. For clarity, these numbers do not include the nearly 233,000 postpaid net adds from AT&T's Mexico operations, an area where the total subscriber base grew by more than 40% YOY to 12 million (vs. 135 million in the U.S.).

The graphs below show data that is comparable to Verizon's chart above. It appears that AT&T's mobile communication business is in a more stable position compared to its main U.S. peer.

Reason #2: AT&T's fundamentals seem stronger to support dividend policy

One of the key reasons why many people choose to invest in the telecom space to begin with are the dividend payments. Both AT&T and Verizon are very high-yielding: 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

But I don't see both dividend plays as equals. Yesterday, I pointed out that Verizon failed rather miserably at financing its dividend payments in 2016 with free cash generated by operations: only 61% dividend coverage (FCF divided by dividend payment). Verizon's FCF in 4Q16 was in fact negative. In addition, the company's net debt-per-share is very high at $26, representing about 52% of market cap.

AT&T is not only a higher yielding stock - by about 20 bps - but is also fundamentally more stable to support dividend growth. Dividend coverage in 2016 reached 151%, significantly better than Verizon's 61%. Net debt of $117.7 billion is still very high, as is expected of a telecom giant. But net debt per share amounts to $18.84, and represents "only" 46% of total market cap.

Reason #3: AT&T's growth strategy is bolder

My last argument is more qualitative and pertains to the growth strategy.

I made a point not too long ago that mega mergers often act as value destroyers rather than value creators, and that I was not particularly thrilled about AT&T's marriage with Time Warner (TWC). But I must recognize that the audacious move could make strategic sense, and might suggest AT&T's stronger sense of urgency to fight what seems to be a very slow-moving (if not deteriorating) telecom business. AT&T seems more willing to take bolder action and "shake things up."

Verizon, on the other hand, appears to be responding to saturation and increased competition with a more cautious approach. The company is combating the harsh environment in both the fixed and mobile communication businesses with bolt-on acquisitions of non-core assets - notably AOL, Telogis, Fleetmatics and possibly Yahoo. Neither of these deals, by the way, have exceeded the price tag of $5 billion - compare this number to AT&T's $109 billion intended merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

But, as I mentioned yesterday, transitioning a business the size of Verizon is no easy feat. While the company's fast-growing IoT (Internet-of-Things) business in 4Q16 grew +21% YOY, traditional carrier service and equipment still accounted for 99% of the company's revenues. Given the strategy, it may take longer for Verizon to diversify and shake itself free from the lethargy of the traditional telecom business.

Takeaway

I don't believe anyone can claim to be excited about AT&T's results tonight. But on a relative basis, I am inclined to say that the company is in a much better competitive position domestically. AT&T's telecom business is stagnant but, unlike Verizon's, does not seem to be deteriorating. Looking into the future, AT&T's strategy is bolder and may bear fruits before Verizon is able to catch up. And from a fundamental perspective, AT&T's balance sheet and cash-generating ability look stronger and better positioned to support the company's generous dividend policy.

If I were to choose a relative winner in the U.S. telecom space today, AT&T would be my pick.

