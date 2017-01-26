TAC Capital, LLC Sends Letter To Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

I believe that the company is undervalued and that the activist will make the stock price turn around.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. (NASDAQ:BBRG) ("Bravo") is a restaurant chain operating 116 restaurants in 33 states. The first restaurant was opened in 1992. The IPO was made in 2010 at a price of $14. The stock trades right now at $4.15. I believe that it is extremely undervalued by the market. The EV/EBITDA (forward) is 4.34x, its revenue per share is 28x and its book value per share 3.47x.

Take a look at the financial figures of another competitor, RCI Hospitality Holdings, which has similar size and leverage:

BBRG EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The activist TAC Capital LLC, which owns 15% of the company, is trying to nominate three directors to the Board of Directors of Bravo. You can read about it in the letter that the activist sent to the company. I believe that TAC will make the company return value to the shareholders and that it is the right time to buy shares.

Letter

January 19, 2017

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

Attention: Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

c/o James J. O'Connor, Corporate Secretary

777 Goodale Boulevard, Suite 100

Columbus, Ohio 43212

Dear Sirs:

We, TAC Capital LLC, are writing to you as the largest shareholder of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (" BBRG " or the " Company "). We currently beneficially own approximately 15% of the Company's outstanding shares and we plan to be a long-term shareholder of the Company. You may find additional information about TAC Capital LLC in our Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on January 19, 2017.

This letter requests that the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") or its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the " Nominating Committee "), as appropriate, review and consider William B. Dusek, Jimmy Loup and James L. Wolfe (the " Director Candidates ") as candidates for Board membership. Certain information concerning the Director Candidates is set forth in Annex A to this letter and enclosed with this letter are their curricula vitae. Written consents to nomination and to serve as a director, if elected, from each of the Director Candidates are attached as Annex B .

As a shareholder, we believe the Board would benefit from the addition of new independent directors, and we expect the Director Candidates will offer to the Board new perspectives, strengths and experiences with their backgrounds in restaurant operations, finance, management and strategic planning. We also believe that minority representation on the Board by a large shareholder is in the best interests of the Company and all the Company's shareholders generally.

We appreciate that the responsibilities of the Nominating Committee include vetting and recommending all director candidates for the Board, and any such recommendation can only be made after careful, thoughtful and deliberative consideration of a possible candidate, including specifically their attributes and qualifications to serve as a Board member and the value he or she would add to the Board for the benefit of the Company and the shareholders generally. We also appreciate that the Board is required to exercise its fiduciary duties and act in the best interest of the Company's shareholders at large. In this context, we are prepared to furnish any additional pertinent information concerning the Director Candidates that is reasonably requested, and each of the Director Candidates is ready and willing to make themselves available at your convenience for meetings and interviews so that the Nominating Committee and Board are able to follow an appropriately informative, thoughtful, deliberative and fulsome process. However, in order to preserve our rights as a shareholder to submit our own slate of nominees for election as Class I members at this year's annual meeting, we request that the Nominating Committee advise us regarding its plans with respect to the consideration of the Director Candidates on or before January 27, 2017.

For the avoidance of doubt, we would expect that, upon completion of the review and consideration process of the Director Candidates, the Board will promptly take action to increase the size of the Board and add the Director Candidates in the newly created directorships, so apportioned between the classes as to make each class as nearly equal in number of members as possible. We would further expect that the Director Candidate(s) added to the Board as Class I members (whose terms are expiring at this year's annual meeting) will be included in the Company's slate of nominees for re-election by the shareholders, together with the three current Class I members, assuming they are nominated and willing to stand for re-election.

We believe that the Company has great potential and we look forward to working with the Board to improve the Company's strategy, operations, corporate governance and investor relations in order to unlock long-term shareholder value.

We very much look forward to hearing from you.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Donald A. Adam

Donald A. Adam

Chairman

Response of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group.

The company responded to the activist in the following terms:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (the Company), owner and operator of the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO) restaurant concepts, today acknowledged receipt and issued the following response to the letter sent to the Board of Directors by TAC Capital LLC on January 19, 2017.

"Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is committed to executing a business strategy aligned with the best interests of the Company and all of its shareholders. The Company regularly engages in open and transparent dialogue with its investors and will always consider constructive input that helps drive long-term shareholder value."

Conclusion

I believe that the target will profit from the "transparent dialogue" with the activist. TAC will offer several options to the company in order to return some value to the shareholders: selling the company or restructuring could be among them. To sum up, this stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBRG over the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Business relationship disclosure: Business relationship disclosure: I do not have business relationship with TAC Capital LLC and I am not being paid by any other party. I think this letter is very relevant for the Bravo Brio Restaurant shareholders.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.