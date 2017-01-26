MGC Diagnostics' (MGCD) CEO Todd Austin on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ:MGCD)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame - IR, Lytham Partners

Todd Austin - CEO

Wes Winnekins - Chief Financial and Risk Officer

Matt Margolies - President

Analysts

Mark Spiegel - Stanphyl Capital

Larry Haimovitch - HMTC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGC Diagnostics Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead sir.

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Rocco. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for participating in MGC Diagnostics' fiscal 2016 fourth quarter earnings conference call. My name again is Joe Dorame of Lytham Partners. We are the Investor Relations consulting firm for MGC Diagnostics Corporation.

Joining me today are Todd Austin, Chief Executive Officer; Wes Winnekins, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Margolies, President. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments we will make during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors are disclosed in detail in our Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material.

Also, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay starting today by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, the confirmation code 10098043 and this call will be available through February 01, 2017. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the company's website at www.mgcdiagnostics.com for a period of 90 days.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Todd. Todd?

Todd Austin

Thank you and welcome to today's call. I will begin with a strategic overview of our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016. Following my opening statements, Wes will walk us through a detailed review of our financial metrics, then Matt will update you on our sales and marketing initiatives, followed by my closing statements, prior to entertaining your questions.

I am very pleased with the operating performance of the domestic side of our business for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. Our domestic sales team generated record setting double-digit revenue growth from strong competitive account conversions and existing customer upgrades.

Fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 domestic revenue from equipment sales grew 22.1% and 21.9% respectively compared to the same period last year, resulting in record quarterly and fiscal year revenue. We also achieved a number of key strategic initiatives during the year including the retirement of our bank debt and the formation of our strategic advisory committee.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 9%, driven primarily by the continued success of our medical graphics team as they delivered domestic equipment supplies and accessories revenue growth of 18% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

For the quarter, revenue from competitive conversions increased to $1.7 million as we converted 27 accounts compared to 29 accounts and $1.6 million of revenue in the last year's fourth quarter. For the fiscal year, we attracted 89 new customers generating $5.6 million in revenue compared to 66 wins and $3.1 million in revenue for fiscal 2015. That translates into a 79% increase in new customer revenue versus fiscal year 2015.

Our continued success in growing domestic competitive conversion revenue is the result of our strategic initiatives implemented in our long-range plan. We believe that our knowledge and understanding of the customer compared with the new products released through our innovation-driven R&D initiatives are superior to our competitors and valued by new customers as they continue to select MGC Diagnostics as their vendor of choice.

Additionally, our core value to provide unmatched service and support is recognized by new customers as superior to existing services provided by our competitors. The Resmon Pro FOT device received final FDA approval last November and the European Respiratory Society's Product of Outstanding Interest Award in December.

The path to achieve market entry for the Resmon Pro FOT has been challenging. With the accomplishment of this milestone, the company will focus its sales, marketing and scientific efforts to position this technology in our existing and adjacent markets. Supported by a growing installed base of key opinion leaders and their publishing of clinical evidence, the technology benefits, we continue to believe this product will provide opportunities for our existing and new customers.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2016, we retired all our bank debt. Our business has a strong financial foundation, featuring a clean balance sheet, consistent cash flow generation, a cash balance of approximately $7.3 million, no long-term debt and deferred revenue of $8.2 million as of October 31, 2016.

Last July we formed a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of physicians and scientists who were selected to provide guidance on medical and scientific matters related to the company strategy. The members of this committee are distinguished and recognized leaders within the respective cardiopulmonary specialties, both in the United States and international scientific communities.

Our kickoff Strategic Advisory Committee Meeting was held during the European Respiratory Society Congress in London where the committee reviewed the company's long range plan and recent scientific developments.

We are firmly committed to providing our customers with a portfolio of state-of-the-art respiratory diagnostic products and services with the creation of our Scientific Advisory Committee as well as collecting valuable information from our new customers gained through competitive conversions, the company is benefiting from strategic voice of the customer input, gathered from this outstanding collection of cardiorespiratory professionals.

I am also pleased we are gaining traction with our efforts to improve MediSoft operating performance. MediSoft revenues increased 14% for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to last year's fourth quarter.

The strategic initiatives of our long-range plan are gaining traction in our international markets as MediSoft's products are beginning to win country-specific tender awards that are displacing entrenched competitors. We believe MediSoft is operationally stabilized. Our collective R&D production and quality teams are focused on consolidating resources and implementing our strategic initiatives to support revenue growth in our international markets.

The non-cash charges we incurred during the quarter come from an internal review of the current and expected future financial results of our underperforming assets, which resulted in us recognizing impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets from the MediSoft acquisition and establishing reserves for SleepVirtual and Resmon PRO FOT inventory.

We acquired these assets in connection with past strategic initiatives to diversify our product portfolio and expand our international footprint. We have determined that our expected future cash flows from these assets will not support their historical carrying values.

Despite these charges, we are implementing strategies to realize the remaining potential of these assets. The continuation of solid performance of the domestic selling team demonstrates the positive results of our strategic initiatives within our core business. These initiatives take longer to implement in international markets where they utilize distribution partners, but we expect to report additional success internationally in the future.

Before I turn the call over to Wes to review the financial results in more detail, I would like to mention the Board actions announced today. Demonstrating our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, our Board of Directors have approved a special cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The cash dividend will be payable on February 24, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of February 10, 2017.

This special dividend demonstrates the Board's confidence in the company's continued solid operating performance, strong balance sheet with no debt and a cash position of $7.3 million as of October 31, 2016. The Board is also undertaking a comprehensive review of the company's businesses and assets to explore opportunities to enhance value for our loyal shareholders.

The Board has retained Craig Hallum Capital Group to advise the Board in this process. We expect this to be a thorough process and we'll report its findings and inclusions at the completion of the review. The Board will consider all reasonable options that can potentially drive sustainable value.

We cannot guarantee that any actions will be taken as a direct result of this review, but it is important for Management and the Board to clearly understand potential available and options to enhance the future value of the company.

Now let me turn the call over to Wes to provide some additional financial context on the quarter and year, Wes?

Wes Winnekins

Thank you, Todd. For the fourth quarter, we reported consolidated revenue of $11.5 million, an increase of 9% from last year's fourth quarter revenue of $10.6 million. Medical Graphics revenue was $10 million for the quarter, compared to $9.2 million for the same period last year an 8% increase and MediSoft's revenue was $1.55 million for the quarter compared to $1.37 million for the same period last year, a 14% increase.

Consolidated equipment and accessories revenue increased 11.5% in the quarter to $7.9 million from $7 million in the year ago period with Medical Graphics and MediSoft contributing $6.3 million and $1.6 million respectively.

For the quarter, equipment and accessories revenue for Medical Graphics increased 11% and MediSoft's equipment and accessories revenue increased 13.6% compared to last year. Consolidated domestic equipment and accessories revenue increased 22.1% to $5.7 million for the quarter from $4.6 million in the 2015 fourth quarter.

For the quarter, Medical Graphic's domestic equipment and accessories revenue increased 23.4% to $5.5 million in MediSoft's domestic equipment and accessories revenue from its U.S. distributor decreased 2.4% to $226,000.

Consolidated international equipment supplies and accessories revenue decreased 5.5% to $2.6 million from $2.7 million for last year's fourth quarter. For the quarter, Medical Graphics international equipment supplies and accessories revenue decreased 21.5% to $1.25 million and MediSoft's international equipment and accessories revenue increased 16.8% to $1.3 million.

Supplies revenue, which was entirely generated by Medical Graphics increased 8.3% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million during the prior year quarter. Domestic supplies revenue increased 5.3% and the international supplies revenue increased 20.9% for the quarter.

Service revenue, which was entirely generated by Medical Graphics was $1.8 million in the quarter, essentially flat compared to the prior year period. Our attachment rate which reflects the percentage of extended service contracts that were sold during customer equipment purchases was 37.8% for the fourth quarter compared to 21.3% for the fiscal 2015 fourth quarter.

For the quarter, Medical Graphics' domestic and international revenue split was 87% and 13% of total revenue. Including MediSoft, consolidated domestic and international revenue split was 78% and 22%. Current and long-term deferred revenue at the end of the fourth quarter increased 23% to $8.2 million compared to $6.7 million at the end of last year's fourth quarter. This increase was due to an increase in sales for the long-term service agreements.

Finally our sales backlog at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $1.5 million compared to a backlog of $2.6 million at the end of last year's fourth quarter. Of the total backlog for the 2016 fourth quarter, Medical Graphics contributed $1.2 million and MediSoft contributed $300,000.

Moving down the income statement, consolidated gross margin for the quarter decreased to 44.7% compared to 52.4% for the same period last year. For the quarter, Medical Graphics' gross margin decreased to 45.1% compared to 53.8% for last year's fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a $1 million increase in inventory reserves we booked during the quarter, which I will next explain.

MediSoft's gross margin decreased to 41.9% for the quarter compared to 42.6% for last year's fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, cost of revenue includes a reserve we established to recognize the impairment of our SleepVirtual and Resmon Pro FOT inventory. Both of these products were purchased by the company from third-party manufacturers as a strategic initiative to diversify our product portfolio and to leverage our existing sales channels.

On October 31, 2016, we had 65 units of sleep inventory and 194 units of FOT inventory with a carrying value of $532,500 and $1.2 million respectively. We conducted a review of the sale prospects of each product for the next 12 to 24 months and determined that it was not likely we could sell all of this inventory during this time period.

As a result of this review, we determined that it was appropriate to establish a reserve of $354,000 and $670,000 for our SleepVirtual and FOT inventory respectively.

Finally, gross margin for services was 71.2% for the quarter, compared to 69.3% for the same period last year. Regarding operating expenses, fourth quarter consolidated sales and marketing expenses were $3 million or 26.3% of revenue compared to $2.5 million or 23.4% of revenue in the year ago period.

Fourth quarter consolidated, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 million or 10.5% of revenue compared to $1.4 million or 13.4% of revenue in the same quarter last year. Fourth quarter consolidated research and development expenses were $662,000 or 5.8% of revenue compared to $693,000 or 6.6% of revenue in last year's fourth quarter.

During the quarter, we capitalized software development cost of $170,000 compared to $209,000 for the fiscal 2015 fourth quarter. For the quarter, we reported non-cash amortization expense to recognize the complete impairment of MediSoft goodwill for $3.3 million and impairment of certain MediSoft intangible assets for $298,000. These impairment charges resulted from our annual review of MediSoft's forecasted future financial performance.

With respect to goodwill, MediSoft's implied enterprise value based upon expected future financial results was below its historical carrying value and as a result, goodwill was determined to be fully impaired. This result is attributed to lower profitability expectations in future years and will be previously felt was attainable.

Regarding MediSoft intangible assets, we determined that the original value assigned to two patents and in-process research and development was deemed to be impaired because the respective assets were either abandoned or future revenue and cash flow streams could not be forecasted for these assets.

Due to the inventory reserves and impairment charges, we experienced a consolidated operating loss of $3.4 million compared to operating income of $883,000 for the same period last year. For the quarter, we had a consolidated net loss of $4.1 million or a loss of $0.94 per diluted share compared to consolidated net income of $1 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the prior year period.

At the end of our fourth quarter earnings release, we provided supplemental, financial information that back-felt nonrecurring, infrequent or unusual charges that we incurred during the three and 12 months ended October 31, 2016. We believe these charges distort the underlying financial results of our core business and we felt representing this information would be useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures.

In addition to the MediSoft goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $3.6 million that I discussed previously, we highlighted inventory reserves of $1 million that we established for our SleepVirtual and Resmon Pro FOT strategic initiatives. We also highlighted a nonrecurring charge to general and administrative expenses of $650,000 from our fiscal 2016 second quarter to recognize a legal settlement the company reached with Neurovirtual USA Inc., the manufacturer of the SleepVirtual sleep diagnostic product.

Finally, we also highlighted the revenue and cost of revenue we reported from SleepVirtual and Resmon Pro FOT sales during fiscal 2016 and 2015.

For the three months ended October 31, 2016, the effect of these charges reduced the diluted earnings per share by $0.96. For the 12 months ended October 31, 2016, the effect of these charges reduced diluted earnings per share by $1.07.

Also in the 12-month comparison, we backed out of fiscal 2015, the $3.1 million one-time tax benefit that we reported on our fiscal 2015 third quarter. This one-time tax benefit was due to the partial reversal of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets that were primarily related to our historical net operating loss carry forwards.

We believe this supplemental financial information is useful to investors, so they can better understand our business performance. However, this information is not intended to be a substitute for the financial information reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

During fiscal 2017, we will continue to provide this supplemental financial information as it relates to a comparison of fiscal 2017 results to the results of fiscal 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet, we had cash of $7.3 million at the quarter, compared to $6.6 million at the end of fiscal 2015. We also had positive working capital of $11.7 million at the end of the quarter. For the year, we generated cash of $4.6 million from operating activities compared to $2.2 million generated in the same period last year.

During fiscal 2016, we invested $907,000 to purchase property and equipment as well as to further develop our new software platform. We also paid off the remaining balance of a five-year $4 million term loan and terminated the revolving credit facility we had with BMO Harris.

After the special dividend is paid on February 24, 2017, we expect to have a cash balance of approximately $4 million. As a reminder, beginning in fiscal 2017, we will begin to report domestic and international activities on a consolidated basis and we will no longer be breaking out MediSoft activity separately.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Matt to provide an update on our global sales and marketing initiatives, Matt?

Matt Margolies

Okay. Thanks Wes. Q4 was another strong quarter for MGC Diagnostics and especially the domestic U.S. team. On the international side, we continue to see a stability in our major markets, but the results are consistent with our expectations. As I mentioned during our last call, we've a meeting with all of our international distributors to launch strategies for growth. We continue to see small gains with our supplies line, but more on that in a minute.

We've been consistently exceeding our expectations with our domestic team. Many of our sales territories exceeded plan last year, driven by competitive market share gains, replacing older systems and upgrades to existing systems. We continue that this will continue into FY'17 and you may remember that we launched an outside telemarketing initiative last year and based on those results, we are investing to expand our direct selling resources by adding inside sales and field sales positions to our team.

Although the outside telemarketing group met our expectations, we decided that bringing the resources into our direct control would help us to achieve better results on a more cost-effective basis. The ability to provide quality leads for our sales team, provide -- proved to be very successful last year and we look forward upon building into those results.

During the fourth quarter, we launched our new FOT system and we've had very positive feedback from our initial demos and tradeshows. We also received an expanded five 10K from the FDA and that cleared in November of 2016, which will help with our continued sales efforts.

Regarding our international business, during last quarter's call, I mentioned that we had launched several initiatives that were specifically aimed at growing the MediSoft and our international opportunities. During Q4, we saw the first results of that strategy begin to pay off as we did see a strong fourth quarter for MediSoft.

With these strategies launched, we have high expectations for growth on our international business and coupled with a strong domestic outlook, we're feeling very confident about our prospects for FY'17.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Todd before we commence the question-and-answer session, Todd.

Todd Austin

Thank you, Matt. Before we open the call for questions, I would like to say that we are pleased with the progress achieved during fiscal 2016. Our domestic equipment business performed at a very high level. Again, I want to thank all our employees for achieving this result.

As we revealed fiscal 2017, we believe the domestic market will continue to be the driver of our business. The international side of our business was sluggish last year, but we see momentum developing in the Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific markets. We're also seeing momentum developing in MediSoft's direct market of France and Belgium.

We believe we have the industry's best collection of people, products and technologies to anticipate and solve our market's unmet needs as we continue to develop the next generation of cardiorespiratory diagnostic offerings. We look forward to leveraging the momentum in our domestic market and extend the success to our international markets.

Our R&D initiatives will produce new software and hardware offerings this year and we'll update you as progress is made. Our primary objective each and every year is to profitably grow our core cardiopulmonary diagnostic business to enhancing shareholder value. We believe we are on the right path to achieve this objective and we look forward to reporting our results in the quarters ahead.

As always, we thank you for your continued support. With that, let's turn the call over to the conference operator to commence with the question-and-answer session, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Today's first question comes from Mark Spiegel of Stanphyl Capital. Please go ahead.

Mark Spiegel

Yeah hi. Thank you. Great to see some of these developments here. Am glad you guys are gauging the banker a special dividend and very good numbers. Couple questions. The FOT write downs, as you have a pool ball for it, why would you now be writing it down? Is it obsolete?

Todd Austin

Good question, Mark. This is Todd. No, it's really the timing issue. If you recall, we entered into the agreement with that product in 2013 and have been buying inventory since then. We started the FDA approval process at the same time and we've expressed over time the challenges we've had with the FDA.

We actually contracted with two external consulting groups to help us through that process and as Matt mentioned, we got initial approval in June of this year, but the approval with the FDA had awarded us was deficient in the claims that we wanted to go to market with. So, we hired a FDA legal counsel to challenge that and appeal that decision and we successfully overturned that in November.

And so, during that period of time, most of our opportunities of selling in the United States were restricted because we didn't have the FDA approval and selling the product outside the United States without the FDA approval tends to present challenges.

The inventory is technically up-to-date. There's no technical impairment of the inventory. It's not updated. It's really just the time we held that inventory and compared to the number of sales that we are limited to over that period of time.

Mark Spiegel

So, in another words, when you sell that stuff, you may wind up actually recovering the write down?

Todd Austin

Correct. Yes Mark, we currently have $490,000 of FOT inventory on our books. It was not a complete write down of -- we were just uncertain as to how the future is going to unfold with respect to sales of FOT. We were now in the U.S. market where Matt's team is generating opportunities. We just don't have the good visibility to what the future has in store for this product.

Mark Spiegel

Okay. All right. Thank you. Two more questions. One is, I think the backlog is down relative to the end of the quarter, of the year ago, do you want to comment on that?

Todd Austin

Yes, we touched on this last quarter too. The reduction in backlog at the end of the quarter is really reflective of our increased capacity to move product through the building. Most of our backlog is the result of whether our customers can receive their orders based upon either GOP -- their GPO contracts as far as receiving inventory by destination or origin.

It's not really anything that we're concerned that depletes the opportunity in the future quarter. It's really just reflective of what's the process, orders, the shipment is much faster and that pool of backlog is customer dependent upon how they receive their instrumentation at the end of each quarter.

Mark Spiegel

Okay. All right. And then last question, you mentioned you're hiring more sales guys, more sales people, can you give us an estimate of the net cost of that versus let's say the cost of the telemarketing last year, like how much is this going to add to SG&A versus last calendar -- last fiscal year.

Todd Austin

Okay. Let me take that real quick and then I'll pass it over to Matt to add more information on that. So, the external group that we contracted with last year, we spent a little over $360,000 to $370,000 on that exercise. They did provide us with a rich pool of opportunity and much more definition of where that instrument space is when we look at competitive conversions in the marketplace.

But once we went through that exercise, we believe we can leverage that data we gain through them and have more direct control over it by hiring internal salespeople and expanding our sales force and the data that we acquired through third parties to fill that pipeline for that external consulting service, that date is still accessible to us and will continue to fulfil that database as we move forward.

The people we're bringing inside are essentially tele sales individuals and junior sales reps in the sales force and I'll let Matt touch on what his expectations are of those individuals and what skills we're looking to, to fill those.

Matt Margolies

Hey Mark, it's Matt and I'll just build upon what Todd said real quick. I think he covered really the basis. As far as the junior territories, essentially we did was I looked at several of our territories, looked at the opportunities in our sales force or CRM database and really identified a couple areas where we believe there are significant opportunities to that.

Essentially our reps just can't get to all them. So as Todd mentioned, we're having junior positions. There were lower commission, lower salary positions to start off with to allow us to expand and take advantage of some of those opportunities. As well as, we've talked a little bit about FOT. This will give them the opportunity to really specifically work on FOT in their markets as we create demand for that product moving forward to this year and next.

Mark Spiegel

So how much are you going to expand on each during your positions?

Matt Margolies

Well, Todd had mentioned the overall budget we had for last year and we're anticipating it will be less than what we had in the budget.

Mark Spiegel

I am sorry, I must have missed that, less than what you had in the budget.

Matt Margolies

More than what we spent for the outside telemarketing last year. We don't -- we anticipate that we spend money and get a greater return essentially.

Mark Spiegel

So now you're going to spend less than $360,000 to hire these people.

Todd Austin

Correct.

Matt Margolies

That's correct.

Todd Austin

You also noticed our cost of sales increased in proportion to our revenue growth that came in this year. So, our existing selling team as they continue to perform on growing the top line, the cost of that infrastructure is going to somewhat move up with it, but adding these junior positions at a lower cost point than what we invested in external group last year will give us a little bit of leverage there.

Mark Spiegel

Yes sure. Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Todd Austin

Thank you, Mark.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Today's next question comes from Larry Haimovitch of HMTC. Please go ahead.

Larry Haimovitch

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Todd, Matt and Wes, congratulations. So much to level that press release that you put on. I am really pleased to say all this.

Todd Austin

Thank you, Larry.

Larry Haimovitch

I just have one question and it's separately kind of the picking some of the little question really and that is everything that was some of the good things that you talked about, the only thing I noticed was the attachment rate with them and you've made such great progress over the last several years with the attachment rate, is this just an aberration of something changing of our view probably to continue to drive that higher?

Todd Austin

It's not. Good question, Larry. We've seen us, we've plateaued off of that 30% attachment rate for the last couple quarters now and just to remind everybody that that's the attachment rate at point of sale. The other side of that is our long-term deferred revenue continues to grow and that's a reflection of the service contracts that are added to existing customers after the 12 months of manufacturer warranty where our customers may not be buying that attachment rate upfront, but they're definitely adding it on to their instrument after the first year of manufacture.

So, I think we're going to continue to see that low to mid 30% attachment rate point-of-sale, but the increase in our long-term deferred revenue that's reflective of those type of service contracts that takes place after that first year of manufacturer's warranty, we expect that to continue to grow likewise.

Matt Margolies

So, as you notice, we had a lot more competitive conversions this year and that market historically from our competitor was used to buying point-of-sale warranties. So, as we continue to see competitive market share gains and continue to message like we are, I think we'll continue to see that number not only stay where at, but maybe even creep up a little bit.

Larry Haimovitch

So really a better metric than as to look at the deferred revenue number rather than the attachment rate because that bounces all over the place, but the deferred revenue rate shows really nice growth year-over-year?

Wes Winnekins

That's absolutely correct and I think we'll start adding little more color to that as to let the conversion from manufacturers to extend warranty after that period as opposed to just focusing on the attachment rate of point of sale.

Larry Haimovitch

And one more quick question and I'll jump back in the queue and that is you are making great progress from the competitive standpoint, any more color you want to add to why you think you're doing so well vis-à-vis the competition?

Todd Austin

From my perspective, it's really our focus and dedication on this cardiorespiratory diagnostic market. Most of our competitors have a broader portfolio of other types of businesses. Our customer service, technical support and installation and training, we consistently get feedback not only from independent bodies that were best-in-class, but really where it resonates is these competitive conversions and their feedback after they become a Med Graphics' customer on the drastic difference between service and support.

And that competitive conversion pool of customers we have, that's our best referral center that we have today and we continue to leverage that as we go out to different accounts. Our products, two years ago, we released our new platform of the Ultima series and that is taking traction.

We made a lot of investment in our services from information and IT and the hospital information systems and that's carrying a lot of this conversion rate as well. So really from service and support from our support staff as well as having this ever-increasing pool of competitive conversions that are our new testimonials and references, we continue to see that moving forward. Matt, if you've got anything else, feel free to jump in.

Matt Margolies

Larry, it's a great question. I'll just give a quick comment and the quick summary for me really is our people. When we came into this organization about five years ago, the selling team, the internal folks, they really didn't believe that they could beat the competition and we've completely changed that.

So, it's the message that we're giving to our customers, but it's also the people that we have really believing that we can beat the competition. They're seeing it every day. We have a recipe for when we go into a large deal and when we work that the right way, we're winning just about every time.

So, it's a message, it's everything that Todd said with service, support, product offering and then it's really just the mindset of our folks, not only in the field, but internally too.

Larry Haimovitch

Well congrats again and it's great to see all your hard work paying off. You guys have done a great job. Thank you.

Todd Austin

Thanks Larry.

Operator

[Operator instructions] And it looks like our next question is a follow-up from Mark Spiegel of Stanphyl Capital. Please go ahead.

Mark Spiegel

Yes. Hi. Kind of following up on the last caller, what are you guys seeing from the old care fusion assets? For a while, that were sort of disorganized through the sale in all that staff? Are they better focused now? How do you see them competitively?

Todd Austin

Well, as you know Mark, there was a spin-out from Becton Dickinson where they created a new company called Wire and that essentially is the entity that we've competed against historically and although it's a new stand up and most likely has more focused than what they did within Becton Dickinson, we don't have any indication at this point that we're encountering any different strategies or pricing strategies against Matt's selling team.

We recognize that that competition may change in the future and that's one of the reasons for our Scientific Advisory Committee and our new customers that are coming from these conversions, we're really trying to gather as much information as possible to stay ahead of any change that might happen there.

Matt, he had guys who are closest to that day in and day out and he can add some extra information on what they're experiencing.

Matt Margolies

Hey Mark, it's Matt again and I don't want to give away too many competitive secrets, but I said earlier, our people really feel like they can win now and what we continue to see from the former care fusion, the former [YSS] really is a similar message that they’ve done over the years.

They still try and retain their existing customer base. They're trying to upgrade them to what they're up-selling as new technology and then we're going in and simply pointing out the deficiencies that they have and we're winning in many cases.

As Todd mentioned [Wire], they're now the offshoot from BD, still have a lot of private equity money in there from Apax. We'll have to see where they go, but right now in the U.S. domestic market, we haven't seen any major shifts either from technology or from a pricing standpoint.

And then internationally, we continue to compete with them and the MediSoft product line competes very well with their international product offering and that's one of the reasons why we're bullish on our international markets going into this year.

Mark Spiegel

Great. Okay. Maybe they’ll speak with Craig-Hallum, that's the logical situation. Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it again.

Todd Austin

Yeah Mark. Take care.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Todd Austin for any closing remarks.

Todd Austin

Thank you for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking with you again when we report our fiscal 2017 first quarter results. Have a great day.

Operator

And thank you, sir. Today's conference has now concluded and we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.