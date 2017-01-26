Viant Acquires Adelphic For Self-Serve Mobile Ad Buying

The deal is promising when combined with a sales force restructuring, but time will tell whether it's enough to reverse Time's flagging revenues.

Viant will combine its 1 billion+ database of registered users with Adelphic's platform to provide improved ROI to agencies.

Adelphic has developed a self-serve mobile ad buying platform that tracks dozens of consumer behaviors for improved targeting.

Quick Take

Time (NYSE:TIME) subsidiary Viant announced an agreement to acquire Adelphic for an undisclosed amount.

Time acquired Viant in 2016, and the company is also the owner of MySpace, the formerly notable social network.

Adelphic's self-serve mobile advertising platform will be combined with Viant's large database to provide advertisers with a programmatic ad-buying system that aims to increase ROI through more detailed information on consumers.

The deal is a promising combination of functionality with data that combined with Time's sales force restructuring may be a revenue catalyst for the struggling media company.

Target Company

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Adelphic was founded in 2010 by Jennifer Lum and CTO Changfeng Wang. It is currently headed by CEO Michael Collins.

The company has developed a demand side mobile advertising platform that 'overcomes the limitations of user identification in mobile and across networked devices.'

The system uses what it calls 'poly-dimensional' tagging technology that appends dozens of factors to consumers, thereby increasing actionable behavioral signals for advertisers to use in optimizing their campaigns.

Below is a brief interview with co-founder Jennifer Lum:

(Source: Rubicon Project YouTube)

The company raised over $23 million from venture capital firm investors such as Matrix Partners, Blue Chip Venture Company, and Google Ventures.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

Price comparables aren't easy to find, although the whisper number on Samsung's acquisition of AdGear in June 2016 was '$50 million or less'.

A $50 million ceiling would be a good estimate for this type of deal. Adelphic is still an early stage startup with a relatively small capital structure, enabling it to sell at a potential 2x profit in six years. Not likely a home run for investors, but probably a respectable outcome.

The value of Adelphic to Viant is that it provides a self-service, automated system that enables agencies to craft their own campaigns using Viant's 1 billion+ database of registered users.

So, the rationale is to combine Adelphic's functionality with Viant's data to help advertisers target their campaigns better, thereby increasing ROI.

According to a company statement:

Time Inc. President and CEO Rich Battista said, "We know that in addition to premium content, advertisers are looking for more efficient buying processes for digital audiences. With Adelphic's proven self-service capabilities, Time Inc. and Viant will be able to deliver greater programmatic competencies and benefits to our partners."

Also, related to the deal is Time's restructuring of its sales force to focus on a 'category sales' approach. (Source: WSJ)

Time is under pressure to turn around its flagging sales, which have dropped consecutively in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

According to Bloomberg, Time is beginning to have discussions with potential acquirers after receiving approaches from Meredith Corp and a consortium headed by Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Since November, the stock has rallied sharply from $12.75 to its current $19.15, a 50% spike in just two months.

While the outcome of the takeover talks is uncertain, at least management is moving forward in acquiring new technological capabilities that promise to kick-start its sales and present a more upbeat story to investors and potential acquirers.

