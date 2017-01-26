4 Disturbing Visuals Show How Disconnected Stocks Are From FX Reality

This mean reverts in one of two ways.

"Today is the day. From today on, I'm going to take a break every night from 6 until at least 8."

I tell myself that every single morning. It's like a New Year's resolution. Only I break it and remake it 365 days a year.

I know what the problem is. I get my mental second wind right at 6. That's not an coincidence. 6 was when I used to go for drinks in the city and you know, there's nothing like the burn of a neat bourbon to get the neurons firing (and simultaneously atrophying).

Now days, 6 is when the caffeine crash that invariably begins at 3:30-ish wears off. It's like coming out of a fog. I start perusing the latest research and if I find something I like (or I think readers will enjoy), there's this overwhelming sense of dread that someone else out there has found it at the exact same time and will beat me to writing the same article.

Absurd I know, but alas, that's my fate.

Wednesday was no different. Actually, the evening dynamic was even more pronounced because I found a few visuals that lend still more credence to what's becoming my foundational thesis for markets in 2017.

As you may or may not be aware, I'm becoming increasingly convinced that monetary policy is about to become completely beholden to political expediency. That was probably the case already, but I think it's about to become pretty explicit - like Turkey-esque explicit. The Donald Trumps of the world are about to, like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, become rates strategists in their spare time.

That's going to invariably lead to more turmoil in FX markets and ultimately, that turmoil will spill over into other assets. Here's how I put it earlier this week:

Essentially, my thesis is that FX is a transmission mechanism that will amplify the political uncertainty contagion as it's passed on to other markets. Further, I think the line between politics and monetary policy is getting increasingly blurry. Taken together, those two arguments effectively mean that if I'm right, all markets will be almost completely beholden to politics in 2017 and beyond. Given that political uncertainty is running high, that should mean that cross-asset volatility will increase materially going forward.

The idea that political turmoil will be transmitted and amplified by FX has manifested itself in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), the British pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), the Turkish lira, the Chinese yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB), the Mexican peso, and on and on.

Indeed it was just Wednesday morning when Deutsche Bank said Brexit was set to render sterling "irrelevant" on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Trump's call to renegotiate NAFTA and rethink how the US interacts with its southern neighbor has played havoc with the peso. The following chart encapsulates the NAFTA discussion. Have a look at how FX markets began pricing divergent fortunes for Canada and Mexico on the day after Trump's election:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

This week we've seen a selloff in implied volatility across currencies. Here's a snapshot:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

Why? Simple: the dollar has come off as markets are simply exhausted with trying to read the tea leaves. "The net result of a mix of fatigue and relief has been a broad unwind of bullish USD positions since the inauguration day, with a correction lower in implied vols across the FX spectrum," Credit Suisse wrote on Wednesday morning.

That said, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the dollar will eventually start to grind higher, no matter how hard Trump and the new administration try to talk it down. Additionally, it's hard to imagine smooth sailing for any of the currencies mentioned above thanks to rising policy uncertainty and political risk.

On Monday, I highlighted several charts from Goldman which show that if you're searching for 3+ standard deviation moves (i.e. multi-sigma events), FX is the place to look. Here's a look at "the share of 3-standard deviation days that have happened in the past year as a fraction of the total across asset classes":

(Chart: Goldman, my addition)

As you can see, these events have increasingly been concentrated in FX markets.

Similarly, the following chart gives you some historical context for 3-month ATM implied volatility by asset:

(Chart: Goldman)

So we already had some idea of how volatile FX has been on both an absolute basis and compared to other asset classes.

What we still need to know, as I also mentioned on Monday, is when and to what extent this volatility will spill over. It would also be nice to have some more granular data on FX volatility versus equity index volatility broken out by country.

Well, it turns out that although we can't predict exactly when turmoil in one market will bleed over into another, we do have some charts that help us to understand just how large the cross-asset volatility discrepancy is in different markets. Here's Goldman (my highlights):

FX volatility is moving…equity not so much. Currency volatility is reaching new highs relative to equity volatility. While global equity implied volatility levels have collapsed, FX implieds have been moving. Relative to the US dollar, CNY, JPY, EUR and GBP, implieds are all trading near decade wides relative to the most liquid equity index in each region.

Here are the rather alarming visuals:

(Charts: Goldman)

Take a minute to digest those.

Essentially what you're looking at is FX volatility versus stock market volatility in China, Japan, Europe, and the UK.

Frankly, there's not much I can add there. That's about as straightforward as it gets. That mean reverts in one of two ways: either FX volatility comes down, or equity volatility goes up.

I'll leave it to readers to decide which of those two scenarios is more likely.

Trade accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.