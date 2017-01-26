Cascade Bancorp's (CACB) CEO Terry Zink on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Andrew Gerlicher - General Counsel & Secretary

Terry Zink - CEO

Chip Reeves - President & COO

Greg Newton - CFO

Analysts

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Jackie Boland - KBW

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Cascade Bancorp Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Gerlicher, General Counsel and Secretary of Cascade Bancorp. Thank you, sir, you may begin.

Andrew Gerlicher

Good afternoon and welcome to Cascade Bancorp's fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings conference call. Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management’s plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecast of financial or other performance measures and statements about Cascade’s general outlook for business, economic and other conditions.

Management also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management’s discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ are contained in the press release that was released today as well as in the Risk Factors section of Cascade’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date they are made and Cascade assumes no obligation to update or publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Also as a preliminary matter, on November 17, 2016 Cascade announced its entry into a definitive agreement to merge with and into First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for approximately $589 million in cash and stock based on the closing price of $38.30 for First Interstate's Class A common stock on November 16, 2016. First Interstate and Cascade will file a joint proxy statement prospectus with the SEC in connection with the merger which is subject the o regulatory and shareholder approvals. Cascade will not make any comments or answer any questions about the pending merger during today's call.

Now, let me turn today’s call over to our, Terry Zink. Terry?

Terry Zink

Thanks, Andy. And good afternoon, I want to thank everybody for joining the call today. Before I get started, I'd like to do a quick introduction of who is with me in the room here.

You just heard from Andy Gerlicher, our General Counsel and Secretary; also I have Chip Reeves, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Greg Newton, our Chief Financial Officer. And also at the end, after our prepared remarks, we will open the call to any questions you might have.

Okay, well, to start, I'd like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and I especially thank our customers for their support over the last four decades. Together I think we build a premier Pacific Northwest Community Bank that remains committed to the local communities that we serve. To achieve this success we took a ballpark [ph] approach to growth, one that's centered on attracting talented bankers who could take share from our larger competitors and augment that against organic growth with strategic acquisitions. During the successful execution of our strategy, we have grown Cascade from a $1.4 billion bank, which is where it was when I started in 2012 to a $3.1 billion bank today.

As you turn to our fourth quarter and full year results, one of the things that I would tell you is that I'm very pleased with the success that we've achievement this past year. There are many strategic investments we've made for fueling our growth and I think the bank is positioned for continued success through the first half of 2017. In terms of specifics, one of the things I'm most proud of as we continue to deliver double-digit revenue growth and earnings growth in the fourth quarter. Organic loan growth was 14.4% annualized for Q4 and 17.8% for the full year. Chip will discuss further with you that this growth was really very broad based across all of our major markets.

Deposits for the full year rose $579 million or 28%. That was primarily due to our acquisition of the 15 BoA branches on the Oregon and Washington and prime Pacific Bank in Seattle. On our last call, you may remember we mentioned that we had [indiscernible] in the end of period balances primarily due to one large corporate customer; those balances did get deployed which largely explains our first quarter deposit decline. We expect organic deposit growth to remain at a 5% to 6% range in 2017. Our cost of funds was again very stable at 8 basis points and remains a tremendous competitive advantage for us.

And lastly, one of the things that we continue to make progress on is our credit quality, it continues to be very solid with NPAs remaining virtually flat quarter-to-quarter.

What I'd like to do now is turn the call over to Chip Reeves, our President and Chief Operating Officer. Chip?

Chip Reeves

Thanks, Terry. 2016 was an outstanding year for Cascade and I'm very pleased with the results that our team of bankers delivered for the fourth quarter and the full year. Our team continues to take share from our larger peers, we only demonstrate on the Cascade value proposition.

To give you a little bit more color here, in our lending operations; our bankers delivered organic originations across all platforms totaling a $180 million for the fourth quarter resulting in that 14% annualized growth. Strength continue to be seen in C&I, CRE, single-family residential loans and our construction platforms, all of which was very consistent with the third quarter results. Importantly, growth remained balanced across products and geographies.

And turning to a few of our key markets, I'd like to speak RFO [ph] first. Since the hiring of our new region President, that region has delivered 21% annualized loan growth over the nine month tenure. Q4 results were similar as they quickly become [indiscernible] in the market. Likewise in our Portland market, we continue to add bankers to that commercial banking sector, give them the growth potential in that market. In Q4 Portland delivered 5% late quarter loan growth and for the year achieved a growth rate of 25% reaching their target of $300 million in loan outstanding's at year end.

Turning to Seattle, our merger integration with Prime Pacific has gone well. We completed the customer system conversion in the fourth quarter and we remained optimistic on the potential for this market as we look to deliver the synergies between our downtown Seattle commercial and banking center, and expand our SBA lending capabilities fueled by the Prime Pacific acquisition. SBA originations were solid in the fourth quarter and the pipeline there is very robust as we look into 2017. Lastly, non-interest income increased 4.3% from the linked quarter to $8.3 million and remained at 25% of total revenue which is again in the top quartile of our peer group.

As mentioned, we continue to show strength at our SBA business and then as expected, mortgage banking improved significantly compared to the linked quarter and in fact wait for the fourth quarter and the seasonality of that industry had record originations and gained on sale.

To conclude, I'm very pleased with our 2016 results and progress. We solidified our presence in key markets, expanded our banking teams and product set, all of which will help position Cascade to deliver a sustained growth as we begin the integration process with First Interstate.

Importantly, our commercial banking, deposit and mortgage pipelines are all at robust levels and we continue to expect to achieve high single to low double-digit loan growth through the first half of 2017.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Greg Newton. Greg?

Greg Newton

Thank you, and good afternoon. Terry and Chip really have covered the highlights of our financial performance during the quarter. So I'm really going to focus my comments on just a couple of items and would of course refer you to the earnings release that was issued earlier this afternoon for more detail.

First, Cascade's fourth quarter net interest margin improved to 3.55%, up from 3.43% in the prior quarter. This was largely due to our improved and higher loan growth that improved our earning asset mix and of course, Cascade remains funded by a very low cost core deposit base, that's in the Top Tier of banks in the country. We anticipate the first quarter 2017 NIM to further benefit because of the recent credit [ph] funds rate rise in December.

We have mentioned before that we estimated Cascade's net interest income for the benefit of the tune of $2 million per year or at least 25 basis point increase. Therefore, we would anticipate the NIM should be in the 3.6 or a little bit north for the first quarter.

Next, I'll comment on non-interest expense; both prior and current quarters included a considerable M&A related activities. The prior quarter around our acquisition of Prime Pacific and the current quarter, the fourth quarter has some merger related cost related to the First Interstate pending deal. That said, net interest income -- expense between the quarters decreased, about 8.2% to $23.2 million.

So we're pleased that that is about the -- continues to be our expectation for non-interest expense run rate going into 2017. That 23 plus estimate does exclude merger related expenses. In achieving that Cascade's efficiency ratio, you should remain in the mid to upper 60% range. Another -- I think to point out as Cascade's effective tax rate; it was about 42% in the fourth quarter, this was largely due to non-deductible M&A expense items. We would estimate our 2017 tax rate, [indiscernible] corporate tax legislation from the new administration would be in the vicinity of 37.9%.

Lastly, Cascade's credit quality metrics continue to remain solid and stable. We also had a nice reduction in our sub-standard or classified balances with the pay-off of the snip that was in the mining and energy sector. We continue to experience net recoveries for both, the quarter and our year-to-date. The reserve to loan loss ratio was 1.20% at period end, down about 3 basis points from the prior quarter.

With that, I turn it back to Terry.

Terry Zink

Thanks, Greg. While you can see why I'm pleased with the success we've achieved; we have -- I think been successful in growing Cascade into a premier Pacific Northwest Bank with regionally in growth. When the areas that I continue to get excited about is that we have double-digit revenue growth and double-digit loan growth, both of which seem to indicate that our customers have been very loyal to us and continue to be.

I don't know -- indeed you're thinking but we don't have more word to chop [ph] as we do. We actually are going to continue to focus on our customers and our employees as we go into this next phase of life for Cascade and I think that we continue to see progress being made in all fronts. First quarter looks like it's going to come in very solid.

And so with that what I'd like to do is thank you for your time today. And operator, could you open the call up for any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Rulis, D.A. Davidson.

Jeff Rulis

A question on the -- just loan growth and origination. You touched on kind of Idaho and Portland markets, but I assume those were the regions of strongest production in Q4?

Chip Reeves

Jeff, this is Chip. I'd say from the origination standpoint, Portland, Idaho and then also Seattle from an origination were extremely strong. From a net standpoint, we have one large pay-off in the Seattle market that led to total loan balance is essentially flat there but originations were strong across the board.

Jeff Rulis

Got it. And then the intention on snick [ph] and purchase loan portfolios, going forward do you intend to run those down into '17; any thought on those balances?

Chip Reeves

Right now I think what we're going to do Jeff is hold them pretty much where they are. We are in the process right now looking at one arm package that may -- we may end up doing something which we don't know at this time but essentially I think it would be safe to say that we're going to hold debt, pretty flat for the remainder versus second quarter.

Jeff Rulis

Gotcha. And then maybe Terry, one last one, just employee morale, given the news what your sense of the staff?

Terry Zink

I think you know that what we're -- Jeff, while there is always anxious moments anytime that there is a transaction announced, for the most part because of the lack of overlap on the branch side and on the production side, we're finding that people are feeling pretty comfortable with that. I would say that morale has been holding up pretty well but I don't want to just miss the fact that there is always a degree of inks [ph] that comes up anytime a deal is announced, and sometimes it's on both sides of the transaction. So -- but we haven't seen anything that would cause us great deal of concern right now.

Chip Reeves

And Jeff, this is Chip. I'll just comment on the production side; I think the best way for us to look at it and engage it as true way through, get out the results of the fourth quarter and the loan growth again at 14%, 15%; and the pipeline as we enter 2017, both in mortgage and the lending arenas are really strong and so our production teams are energized and focused.

Jeff Rulis

Sounds good, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jackie Boland of KBW.

Jackie Boland

Just looking at the decline as securities on the end of period basis, is that just a normal run-off that's getting deployed into loans as you have more profitable liquidity opportunities?

Greg Newton

It's actually right. And as you know that was the plan from the beginning once we -- especially with the BoA, deposits came on, so it's playing out in a fashion much like we expected.

Jackie Boland

Okay. And when I look at the quarter over quarter fluctuation and the yields on the securities portfolio, was that more deployment driven or did premium amortization, fluctuations have a role in that?

Greg Newton

You are exactly right, it's the latter. So we did have a lot of that portfolio as mortgage collateral and so with the increase in pre-case [ph], we do have some premium amortization.

Jackie Boland

Do you have either in basis points impact either the yield is a NIM or just a dollar amount; what the quarter-on-quarter fluctuation was in the premium NIM?

Greg Newton

Yes, in securities it was in the $300,000 to $400,000 -- actually that would be overall because I'm counting the ARM portfolio too. So as that slows down we should have a nice lift. It's a little early to count on but we should have a little list in there from that as prepaid.

Jackie Boland

Okay. So that goes into the 3.6% plus NIM guidance as well?

Greg Newton

Right. That would be the part of what I said or maybe a little bit up there.

Jackie Boland

Okay. And then just a clarification number, I missed a little bit in your prepared remarks, you said that run rate for expenses would be $23 million going forward, is that right?

Greg Newton

Correct.

Jackie Boland

And whether it's just a couple of true up items excluding the merger costs in 4Q '16, it won't repeat that quarter? I know you had the -- you mentioned the bonus accrual and then had the merger charges; but even if I strip out the merger charges, it looks like expenses were only about $22 million. So I guess where is the list coming from off of that?

Greg Newton

Yes. So we had some reversals of -- in our HR area where we got some -- had overpaid some of the payroll related tax. We had some accruals that we reversed, that were somewhat related to the -- again, estimating cost of both BoA and Prime Pacific, that became clear. So that would explain the difference.

Jackie Boland

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks, Greg, I appreciate it.

Greg Newton

Jackie, just -- you probably should know just thinking about next quarter, also we are -- on our -- you will see our cost of funds go up about from -- again, it's about 8 basis points now, it will probably go upto in the 10 basis point range related to some of the end of -- some of the fair value marks on the BoA deposit. So if you're thinking about that NIM, you will see the cost budget go up and that 360 number includes that.

Jackie Boland

Okay. So fair value mark related not really -- any change in deposit cost after the lift?

Greg Newton

Precisely, right.

Jackie Boland

Okay. Thank you, that's very helpful. That was all I have. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] If there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Terry Zink for closing comments.

Terry Zink

Thank you for joining the call. I'm sure you can see why we're excited about the progression that we've made. We continue to grow the franchise and our expectations are that first quarter is going to be a solid quarter for us as we continue to look for the substantial loan growth out of our key markets and revenue growth that outpaces the industry. So thank you for that and we look forward to getting together on our next call. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.