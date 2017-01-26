Sizing Up Small-Cap REITs

Small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

Oftentimes many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors.

I just finished up the 2017 Forecast for my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor). As I examined each of the property sectors, hoping to uncover optimized value and returns, I could not help but to appreciate the role that Small Cap REITs serve within my Durable Income Portfolio.

It's rather obvious that Small Cap stocks are easier to spot when it comes to bargain hunting. Oftentimes many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough.

It took a bit more courage to step out of the box in 2016, as many of the larger dominating index fund REIT stocks were scrambling due to interest rate fears. However, thanks to the year-end "Trump Rally" REITs were able to end the year with a respectable 8.5% Total Return.

It's not surprising that the rally was led by the institutional buyers that have a much higher degree of analyst coverage and much lower risk tolerances.

Small-cap REITs have always been seen as riskier bets than large caps. They often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts). Also, small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

The lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time. By "flying under the radar," the small-cap REITs offer better potential for growth over the long term and due to the decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

We recently added a few new REITs to the Durable Income Portfolio (and we also sold a few). Our objective is to maintain a modest allocation in Small Cap REITs, never desiring to get too fancy and put all of our eggs in one basket. Last year we wrote on over a dozen Small Cap REITs and in this article I decided to provide a recap of several of the top-performers (in order of worst to best performance).

Sizing Up Small-Cap REITs

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) has a market cap of $383 million with 57% debt to market cap. We first wrote on this multi-family REIT back on December 2014 and our latest research report was on October 2016. As my disclosure states, I own shares in APTS but I am not thrilled with the moves outside of the apartment platform.

Specifically, APTS has been investing in office and student housing, and the company is also incubating a shopping center REIT (under the same umbrella). In addition, APTS has been raising a significant amount of capital in its non-traded REIT and I am fearful that the company is drinking the same Kool-aid as other empire builders (remember ARCP?).

APTS is also externally-managed and when you combine the company's debt level with the preferred equity, it suggests that there is substantially more leverage for the common shareholder. To be clear, I still own shares in APTS but I am becoming cautious given the perplexing moves over the last year or so. APTS is trading at $14.00 with a P/FFO multiple of 10.8x. The dividend yield is 6.3%.

City Office (NYSE:CIO) is a newly organized Maryland corporation formed on November 26, 2013 to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over two years ago) by raising $189 million at a price of $15.00 per share. It is one the smallest office REIT in our research lab with a market cap of $387 million.

CIO owns 14 properties (3.3 million square feet) located in growing markets with strong fundamentals. The buildings are located in Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Orlando. All of the properties owned by the REIT generate annual NOI of just $37.6 million. The company focuses on assets valued at $20-50 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%.

CIO's Q1-16 FFO Payout Ratio was 74%, much lower than the FFO Payout in most of 2015 (around 90%). We wrote on the company on June 20, 2016 when shares were trading at $11.81 and they have increased just over 4%. We view CIO as an acquisition target, around 49% of revenue is generated from government agencies, investment-grade companies or their subsidiaries. We still watching this one from the sidelines - shares are trading at $12.85 with a P/FFO multiple of 12.1x (and dividend yield of 7.3%). See my article on CIO HERE.

Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA) is the only internally-managed REIT with a focus on investing in U.S. government-leased buildings. The other direct peer is Government Properties Trust (NYSE: GOV) an externally-advised REIT."

In February 2015, DEA completed its IPO on the NYSE, and the company raised $207 million (priced at the mid-point of $15.00 per share) that included the full exercise of 12 million shares. Since that time, DEA has grown to around $250 million.

DEA focuses on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

DEA shares are up over 27% since I first wrote on the company back in July 2015. Although I don't own shares today, I really like the value proposition of this pure-play government property REIT. Shares are now trading at $20.16 with a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) leases properties to healthcare providers across a range of facility types in various healthcare industry segments. Specifically, the company focuses on smaller ancillary properties in non-urban markets - generally not a hospital or even a large on campus medical office building.

In my first article on CHCT I took the defensive steps citing a "riskier strategy focused on government pay and rural markets." I concluded that "CHCT has a limited track record, and the REIT does not offer a return that justifies the elevated risks. Besides, there are too many other healthcare REITs that own higher-quality properties located in major MSAs that are managed by veteran CEOs."

Later I decided to take a speculative position, and I'm glad I did. Shares have returned 28.6% since December 31, 2015. Currently CHCT is trading at $22.78 per share with a P/FFO multiple of 15.3x (and a dividend yield of 6.8%).

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) went public in November 2015 I Bill Stoller deserves credit for spotting this "rising star". As he wrote, "

A growth oriented, publicly-traded, self-storage REIT concept that pays a 5% dividend is certainly a tempting combination. NSA already has an internalized management, a rare achievement for a small-cap REIT this early in the game.

I didn't begin to research NSA until a few months ago, when I wrote an article explaining,

We are initiating a target price at $20.00 per share. This means that we will slap an immediate BUY rating on the shares now, and we would recommend our "nibble" approach - that means incremental buying and waiting on a pullback to reach a full position.

Since that time (September 2016) shares are up around 10%, signaling that much of the shine is rubbing off. We prefer Extra Space (NYSE:EXR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) - we recently added CUBE - and we will continue to monitor NSA for weak entry points.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) has almost grown out of the small cap bucket - the Net Lease REIT has a market cap of around $1.2 billion. I began covering the company back in 2011 but over the last year the company has been on a run - shares are up over 40% since December 2015.

ADC was the top performing Net Lease REIT in 2016 and I'll credit Bill Stoller, once again, for making the call. Back in March 2016 Stoller wrote that ADC is "a conservatively managed REIT with a clear vision for growth. Over the next five years, Agree intends to scale the business to $2.5-3.5 billion enterprise value, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and high-quality portfolio."

Keep in mind, it's much easier for a small cap REIT to grow and as ADC gets larger it will become more difficult to move the needle. Also, ADC has a development business in which I generates higher investment spreads by designing and constructing buildings. I view Net Lease development as a dying business - most retail and restaurant chains are cutting out the middle man (aka the developer) by doing sale/leasebacks with REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

My point is, ADC has found a nice niche, but the company is now trading at an elevated price (of $46.93 / share). I'm not sure the multiple (18.5x) is warranted given the non-rated balance sheet and higher cost of capital (compared to O and NNN). ADC dividend yield is 4.2%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a full-service REIT with extensive experience developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multi-family properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic United States.

In addition to developing and building properties for AHH's portfolio, the company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Accordingly, the centralized Mid-Atlantic focus is a key differentiator for this diversified REIT.

I first wrote on AHH back in January 2015 and boy do I wish I would have back up the truck - since my article, shares have sky-rocketed over 42%. This was a classic case of "flying under the radar" and even over the last year AHH has returned close to 50%. Hopefully someone read my articles on AHH and took action, I would wait on buying today. Shares are trading at $14.41 with a dividend yield of 5.0%.

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) is an owner and operator of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured home sites to private residential homeowners. The REIT also rents homes to residents and currently has over 4,400 rental units.

Their portfolio consists of 100 manufactured home communities containing approximately 18,000 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. UMH commenced operations in 1968 and has been operating as a public company since 1985.

I was an investor in UMH over a year ago but I decided to sell out when I became concerned by the company's elevated payout ratio. As I wrote,

We believe that the dividend rate is indeed detrimental to the REIT as it continues to pay out money it simply does not have. We have also pointed out that the REIT is over-levered and further borrowing to pay the dividend should not be considered.

We decided to take a pause until we determined "what dividend can be supported with some "room" left over (think 90-95% payout to start)." UMH has been paying a flat dividend (of $.72/share) for years and we decided that to be cautious we needed to step away and let the management team perform magic.

Ho, ho, ho, it's magic! As you can see below, UMH is forecasted to grow FFO to $.87 / share in 2017, easily covering its dividend payout. Furthermore, we would not be surprised to see the company finally raise its dividend later in the year. Keep it up Sam (Landy)!

UMH shares are trading at $14.89 with a P/FFO multiple of 20.7x. The dividend yield is 4.8%.

NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is an externally-managed Multi-Family REIT that owns 39 properties encompassing 12,276 units spread across 8 states. NXRT does not have much of a track record but we like the fact that the company is 100% dedicated (a pure-play) to multi-family.

I wrote on NXRT just a few days and decided to initiate a BUY with a Target of $21.00 per share. NXRT has been a real gem for investors as shares have climbed over 78% since December 31, 2015. We are holding off for now, but we will be watching this Small Cap ($493 million market cap) closely.

CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) was my top underdog pick in 2015, I guess I was a year late to the party. Fortunately, I stayed with the pick when I wrote in November 2015:

I believe CORR has the potential to generate outsized returns, and I am maintaining a BUY rating on the shares. The F.A.S.T. Graph below forecasts Total Annualized Returns of ~40%.

As we all know, investing is all about patience, and this small cap pick has paid off handsomely - shares are up over 147% since December 31, 2015. We have maintained our modest exposure (1%) even after the incredible run.

CORR is trading at $35.99 with a dividend yield of 8.3%. One of the things that many investors forget about with CORR is the company's experience in the energy business.

David Schulte , the co-founder and CEO, was a co-founder and a Managing Director of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. where, until 2015, he served on the investment committee. He is recognized in the industry as an expert on master limited partnerships and other financial structures for investing in energy infrastructure.

Prior to that, Schulte was a Managing Director at Kansas City Equity Partners (KCEP), a founding sponsor of Tortoise, where he led private financing for two growth MLPs. Before joining KCEP, he spent five years as an investment banker at the predecessor of Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

The point here is that it was not a fluke that CORR hit the ball out of the park, the support for the stock is directly correlated to the risk management practices at CORR, and also a reason I kept my chips on the table. CORR is trading at $35.99 per share.

In closing, here's a recap of the Total Return performance for the 10 Small Cap REITs:

Source: FAST Graphs.

