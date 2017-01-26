Quantum's (QTM) CEO Jon Gacek on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Shawn Hall - General Counsel

Jon Gacek - Chief Executive Officer

Fuad Ahmad - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Shawn Hall

Thank you and good afternoon and welcome. Here with me today is Jon Gacek, our CEO and Fuad Ahmad, our CFO. The webcast of this call, our earnings release and a quantitative reconciliation of any GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed today can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our website at www.quantum.com and will be archived for 1 year.

During the course of today’s discussion, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, opportunities and priorities, anticipated product launches and plans and future financial performance. We would like to caution you that our statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We refer you to the risk factors and cautionary language contained in today’s press release as well as to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including our most recent 10-K filed on June 3, 2016 and our most recent 10-Q filed on November 4, 2016. These risk factors are incorporated by reference into today’s discussion and we undertake no obligation to update them in the future.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jon Gacek.

Jon Gacek

Thanks, Shawn. Welcome to our Q3 fiscal 2017 conference call. As was the case in the first two quarters of the year, we again delivered strong results, increasing both total revenue and profitability year-over-year for the third straight quarter and executing well across all of the business. More specifically, we generated $133 million in total revenue, which was up 4% over Q3 of last year and we increased branded revenue 11% year-over-year. Scale-out tiered storage, previously referred to as just scale-out storage, was again a key growth driver. Product and related service revenue in this category was $40 million, and a 12% increase over the same period a year ago and the 22nd straight quarter of year-over-year growth. Within scale-out, we increased revenues across all three of our main scale-out verticals or used cases, media and entertainment, video surveillance and technical workflows, which includes unstructured data archiving. At the same time, we grew total data protection revenue year-over-year for the third consecutive quarter. It increased 3% driven by branded data protection revenue, which was up 11%.

In terms of profitability, we generated $7 million of non-GAAP net income, a $2 million improvement over Q3 of last year. Before I turn the call over to Fuad to walk through the details of our results, I wanted to expand on the key highlights from the quarter and our strong execution over the first 9 months of the fiscal year in delivering on our objectives of driving both revenue and increased profitability.

First, looking at year-to-date revenue, we have now grown total revenue 8% and branded revenue 13% over the same period in fiscal 2016, which is notable in an overall storage market that continues to present challenges. As I mentioned, scale-out tiered storage is a key driver of our growth. For the first three quarters of the year, scale-out product and related service revenue is up 26% and comprises 31% of our total year-to-date revenue, as we have continued to leverage our unique combination of high-performance, low cost capacity and ready data access to help customers maximize the value of their data. In media and entertainment, notable Q3 wins include large deals with several leading broadcasters and postproduction companies both in the U.S. and overseas as well as sales to one of the world’s most renowned mass media publishers, major league baseball team, a global consumer electronics company and a leading appliance manufacturer, with the last two deals centered on corporate video.

Turning to video surveillance, we generated significant year-over-year growth and closed the highest number of deals in any quarter to-date. They included two large wins at police departments in Canada and India as well as smaller wins at local law enforcement agencies and a company focused on emerging cannabis growth market, where surveillance of the facility is critical. All of these deals included a combined disk-tape solution reinforcing the power of our tiered storage value and our expertise. We also continued to expand on our technology part of ecosystem in Q3, which now consists of more than 40 companies. As storage has taken on a larger role in users achieving their surveillance and security objectives, camera and analytics vendors in this market have begun to recognize the advantages of working closely with us.

Our multi-tier storage offerings make the combination of storage performance and data retention more affordable, thereby freeing up budget for customers to spend on other elements of the surveillance infrastructure. In fact, Access Communications, the market leader in network video recently named Quantum 2016 Technology Partner of the Year. In addition, American Security today recently named our Xcellis Storage System as the Platinum award winner for the best video data storage solution. The award recognizes outstanding product development achievements and new technology for addressing growing homeland security threats.

Moving on to technical workflows, customers continue to turn to Quantum because of our longstanding expertise in managing large unstructured data files and our comprehensive portfolio of archive offerings encompassing object storage, tape and the cloud. In addition to revenue from large public cloud deal we have announced in security earlier in the year and talked about on last few calls, we had a number of large technical workflow deals in Q3. This included wins as a leading provider of IT solution to governments at every level, a major government agency, an automotive electronics supplier that is one of the leaders in self-driving technology, an international weather forecasting agency, a top medical research institute in Australia and a major energy company. The breadth of these wins, several of which are new Quantum customers, are indicative of the opportunity we have expanded in our market reach in scale-out tiered storage.

Another highlight in Q3, which applies to all scale-out storage verticals and used cases was the release of the StorNext 5.4. This latest version of our award winning StorNext file system and data management software enables customers to integrate their existing public cloud storage accounts and/or third-party object storage based private cloud as tiers in the StorNext managed environment. As a result, the users can get all the benefits of StorNext while protecting prior investments and reducing the cost and the complexity of cloud administration. Another feature provides the ability to embed asset manager, data management and data application – sharing applications in StorNext-powered Xcellis workflow storage appliances. This eliminates the need for dedicated servers and additional networking and thereby reduces the time, cost and complexity of deploying and maintaining applications.

Turning to our data protection solutions, we are particularly pleased with our growth in the disk-based backup revenue, which was up 17% year-over-year in Q3 and 14% for the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. This growth has been driven by strong performance in sales of our Enterprise DXi6900 products, including our new DXi6900-S introduced in Q2. The DXi6900-S incorporates flash technology to deliver ultra-fast ingest, read replication and space reclamation performance. It was also the first de-duplication appliance to incorporate 8 terabyte self-encrypting drives, providing the highest density backup available and consumes 50% less power than competitive offerings. Notable DXi6900 product family wins in Q3 included million dollar plus deals at an Asian taxation department, a major European insurance company and two large banks as well as large deals at a top European supermarket chain, a state-owned energy provider in Asia and a leading U.S. telecom company.

Turning to profitability, as I mentioned earlier, our non-GAAP net income of $7 million in Q3 represented $2 million year-over-year improvement. And for the first three quarters of the year, we have generated $13 million in non-GAAP net income, a $24 million improvement over the same period in fiscal 2016 on a revenue increase of $29 million. So a $24 million profit improvement on an increase in revenue of $29 million. This demonstrates the improvements we have made in our cost structure over the past year and the leverage our financial model provides as we grow revenue.

The final point I wanted to highlight before turning the call over to Fuad is the $170 million financing package we completed in Q3. This financing package enables us to address our November 17 convertible debt and gives us substantially more operational and financial flexibility from a capital allocation and investment standpoint. We completed the financing in October after a long process where we evaluated a number of alternatives and we are pleased with the overall package. In addition, our bank group is happy with our Q3 results and the strategic direction we are taking.

Now let me turn the call over to Fuad.

Fuad Ahmad

Thank you, Jon. Before I walk through our results, I would like to refer everyone to the financial statements and the supporting schedules included in the press release and on our website. You will be able to reference those documents as I comment. Turning to our results, as Jon said, we continued to build on the momentum of increasing revenue and rapidly improving profitability. And to that end, let me start with our revenue performance. Total revenue for the third quarter ended December 31 was $133.5 million compared to $128 million a year ago. We grew our revenue year-over-year in both scale-out tiered storage as well as data protection. Non-royalty revenue totaled $123 million, of which 94% was branded and 6% was OEM compared to 89% branded and 11% OEM a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, total revenue was $384.5 million compared to $355.9 million for the same period last year, an 8% increase.

I will now walk through our results in more detail starting with our scale-out tiered storage solutions, also referred to in my comments as scale-out or scale-out solutions. Total product and related service revenue for our scale-out solutions was up 12% to $39.8 million compared to $35.7 million a year ago. The increase reflects the growth in our target market as well as increase in average deal size. On a year-to-date basis, total scale-out revenue grew by 26% to $117.3 million from $93.4 million in fiscal 2016. While maintaining growth in the traditionally strong media and entertainment area, we made significant progress in expanding our footprint in the video surveillance vertical and in other technical workflows, also referred to as unstructured data archive. Overall win rates for the quarter were in the 70% range and we added over 100 new scale-out customers in Q3.

Now turning to data protection, total revenue, which includes both branded and OEM product and related service revenue, was $83.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 3% compared to Q3 of fiscal 2016. On a year-to-date basis, total data protection revenue was $238.5 million compared to $232.4 million a year ago, an increase of $6.1 million or 3%. Total tape automation systems revenue, which again, includes both branded and OEM product and related service revenue, was $44.8 million for the quarter compared to $51.2 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016. On the branded side, product and related service revenue for the quarter was $37.4 million compared to $38.5 million from the same period last year. OEM tape automation and related service revenue was $7.3 million in Q3 compared to $12.7 million in the prior year. In other words, of the $6.4 million decline in total automation revenue, $5.4 million was mostly due to the lower OEM revenue. On a year-to-date basis, total tape automation systems revenue was $132.5 million compared to $144.6 million for the same period last year, again due to lower OEM revenue. Our tape automation win rates remain in the high 70% range and we acquired approximately 90 new branded enterprise and mid-range customers.

Moving to our disk backup systems and the related service revenue, our total revenue was $22.9 million, up $3.3 million from the prior year. Revenue from large deals was up significantly compared to the prior year due to the strong sales of our new Enterprise DXi6900-S deduplication appliance. Our overall DXi win rates were again strong in 60% range and we added 30 new customers in Q3. On a year-to-date basis, total disk backup systems and related service revenue grew from $55.1 million in fiscal 2016 to $63.1 million in fiscal ‘17, a 14% increase. Finally, devices and media totaled – media revenue totaled $15.5 million in Q3, up 51% from the prior year, driven by higher branded media revenue. On a year-to-date basis, total device and media revenue grew $10.2 million from $32.6 million in fiscal 2016 to $42.8 million in fiscal 2017.

Moving to service revenue, our total service revenue was $36.4 million in Q3, down 2% from $37.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in service contracts with tape automation systems, partially offset by growth in our contracts for our scale-out solution. Royalty revenue was $10.5 million, down 7% from $11.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. This is primarily as a result of decreasing royalties for LTO generations 1 through 6, partially offset by increasing royalties for LTO generation 7.

Turning to gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin was 41.4% in Q3, down from 44.2% in the same quarter of fiscal 2016. The decline essentially changes in our overall revenue mix and decrease royalty revenue. However, our year-to-date non-GAAP gross margin was essentially flat at 42.2% compared to last year. Looking at expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $3.4 million on a $5.5 million increase in total revenue, our non-GAAP operating expenses were $46.5 million in Q3 compared to $49.9 million in the prior year. Year-over-year, our sales and marketing costs decreased $3 million consistent with our continued strategy of optimizing sales and marketing spend. R&D and G&A costs were relatively flat. On a year-to-date basis, our operating expenses decreased $11 million on $28.6 million of additional revenue.

Q3 non-GAAP operating income was $8.8 million compared to $6.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier, a 32% increase. More importantly, our year-to-date non-GAAP operating income was $18.9 million, an increase of $23.2 million. Interest expense for the quarter was $2.4 million. The average interest rate for our $140.6 million of remaining debt is 5.7%. We improved our cash flow from operations by over $26 million, generating $10.5 million of cash from operation in year-to-date period ending in Q3 2017 compared to $15.9 million of cash used in operations in the prior year. Finally, we also retired $5.4 million of our 4.5% convertible notes, realizing a 6.6% yield to the company. On that note, we will continue to look at additional buybacks if economically prudent.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Jon.

Jon Gacek

Thanks Fuad. We began the fiscal year with a clear focus on generating solid growth and profitability and closing on a new financial package to address our November 2017 convertible debt and provide a stable capital structure into the future. As our strong performance over the first three quarters demonstrate we have been executing well across the business and the $170 million financial package we completed in Q3 addresses our capital needs. From a product perspective, in scale-out tiered storage, we successfully leveraged our expertise, differentiation and market opportunities to expand the use cases we can serve and drive significant growth. At the same time we capitalized on a more stable data protection market drawing on our comprehensive backup and recovery solutions portfolio to deliver profit and cash flow.

Finally, we have continued to expand and enhance our product portfolio in both scale-out tiered storage and data protection and made changes to our go-to-market model to better identify and execute on cross-selling opportunities. All of these actions and positive results, along with the $170 million financing package we secured in Q3, provide strong validation of our strategy. In Q4, our primary focus is to continue to expand on this strategy and build on our momentum. As a reminder, in scale-out tiered storage, this means continuing to drive growth by extending our leadership in media and entertainment and further expanding our footprint in both video surveillance and technical workflows with unstructured data archive needs.

In media and entertainment, we will continue to capitalize on our longstanding support for traditional broadcast, production and postproduction environments, while helping to answer – helping newer customers and prospects such as corporate departments, sports organizations and ad agencies manage and monetize their growing video assets. In video surveillance, we remain focused on further raising the awareness of Quantum and our differentiation. Having established a broad range of ecosystem partners, we also now have a more compelling value proposition for integrators and a key priority is making sure they understand the benefits we bring to them and their customers.

Turning to technical workflows, we will continue to leverage our industry leading performance, our longstanding expertise in managing large unstructured data and our comprehensive portfolio of archived offerings encompassing object storage, tape and the cloud. Key areas of focus will continue to include higher education, scientific research, including genomics and autonomous driving. As we have seen from a number of major wins this year, we are also well positioned to address the needs of customers that have relied on traditional mass, but an increasingly finding that can’t meet their growing demands. Across all of these scale-out tiered storage market verticals and used cases, we will also capitalize on the new features and benefits that StorNext 5.4 delivers, most notably, the integration with third-party public cloud offerings and the ability to run embedded applications.

With the new scalar tape platform we announced in October, we can also provide both scale-out tiered storage and data protection customers with the most efficient and low cost storage for unstructured data. The new platform, which includes our scalar i3 and i6 libraries and StorNext AEL rich media archive appliance, offers best-in-class storage density twice that of early generation of rack-mounted storage libraries. This enables organizations of all sizes to reduce their data center footprint and further reduce their storage cost.

With that, let me talk briefly about data protection, where our strategic focus continues to be leveraging our technology leadership, extensive customer base and channel and technology partnerships to generate profit and cash. In Q4, we plan to build on our momentum and enterprise de-duplication, most notably with the DXi6900-S and its integrated flash technology. We also intend to capitalize on the strength of the new scalar tape platform, which has reinforced our longstanding leadership in tape among both existing and new customers.

Now, I will address guidance for Q4. With our sales funnel continues to grow and we continue to close large deals and stay in our guidance, we are not including large deals that are not mature enough to forecast in the current quarter. This is consistent with the approach, the guidance we have taken this year. And as we have said before, we think it’s the best way to provide transparency to shareholders on the drivers of our financial results given the nature of Quantum’s business.

With that background, our Q4 guidance is as follows. And we expect total revenue of $120 million to $125 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 41% to 43%, non-GAAP operating expenses of $47 million to $48 million, interest expense of $2.4 million and income taxes of $400,000, and non-GAAP earnings per share of breakeven. Based on our year-to-date results and our Q4 guidance, we are also raising our revenue and profitability guidance for fiscal 2017. We now expect the following for the full year. Total revenue increasing to $505 million to $510 million – in the range of $505 million to $510 million, royalty revenue of at least $35 million, non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 42%, non-GAAP operating expenses of $192 million, interest expense of $8 million and taxes of approximately $1.5 million, non-GAAP earnings per share increasing to a range of $0.04 to $0.05.

Now, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Eric Martinuzzi

Thanks and congratulations on the December quarter. The growth overall, you talked about a 26% growth rate for the 9 months ended December on the scale-out side, but in the December quarter, so in Q3, it was only up 11.5%, and I was interested as to why that growth rate slowed down so much in Q3?

Jon Gacek

Yes, it’s a good question. I put in there the percentage of revenue that we are seeing from scale-out. Scale-out is a part of the overall company and certainly a big focus on our growth. We didn’t really see any change in the market per se. In M&E, this particular quarter is never really a big growth quarter, just because you are in the middle of seasons and you are in the middle of sports seasons. Our funnels are strong there. We think we will have a strong Q4 in that space. And again, we think our overall opportunity there continues to just increase. So timing of deals, seasonality, it wasn’t too much different than we expected as some of the deals were different, but it was pretty much where we thought we would come out and we were off to a good start in this fiscal quarter.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then just kind of stepping back to the total company, the revenue growth rate for the company for the 9 months period, I think it was….

Jon Gacek

8%. Yes, it’s about 8% I think, yes.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then based on the guidance for Q4, it’s I think, the Q4 standalone is like 2%, so blended to the year was about 10%. Is that conservatism in Q4? You talked about seasonally media and entertainment should be stronger here in Q4, so I am kind of surprised that we are only getting kind of a 2% number for Q4 on the revenue side?

Jon Gacek

Yes, again, that’s why we talked about the year as well. We started the year at 500. I think you and the other analysts were all in the high 400s and we just kind of continually uptick that across the course of the year. That’s why we raised the annual number to $505 million to $510 million. Again, the nature of where the businesses I put this in the prepared comments and Fuad can address it as well, we are trying to guide consistently the same as we have all year. We have been over the high end of the range in each of the three quarters. And we are really trying not to get sucked into forecasting deals that are big and interesting, but we are not sure about. So we are comfortable with the $505 million to $510 million for the year, which is up as you said 7% from last year. And then we will go execute on the quarter. We have talked about this, I’m sure it’s one of your next questions, I mean, we have some very large deals in our pipeline that we continue to pursue and believe they are nice opportunities for us and will give us a lot more veracity around some of the growth objectives that we think are capable of. A lot of it is video surveillance. We had a nice video surveillance quarter this quarter. We are teed up for a good one next quarter, but I am not using superlatives like great and fantastic yet, which I think we have potential for.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And I know you typically give guidance for the coming year when you report your current fiscal year and that’s usually around the May timeframe. But just in broad strokes here, I am not looking for kind of second decimal place, but do you still see Quantum as a growth story in FY ‘18 versus if you were to achieve the 2017 guide you’ve got there?

Jon Gacek

Yes, you are right about the timing. We will give detailed guidance on the next call. But in terms of direction and Fuad can add comments here too. We think the strategy, the direction and the overall thesis is the same that we will see pressure on backup like opportunities, backup tape in particular and we will factor those in. Growth will be delivered and driven by scale-out. And yes, we expect to grow overall revenue, we expect to grow scale-out revenue and we expect to grow profitability, all those things next year is what we are targeting. So we feel good about the overall drivers. I would say one more thing – just around the numbers and the like. We were quite a bit under the expense guidance that we gave, I think $8 million or so and we are over on revenue and so we always are walking this line of should we spend or to grow or should we drive profitability. And we think we have done a good job this year of balancing those. We could have spend another $8 million and our revenue probably would be higher. But those will be investment type areas and our profitability probably would be lower. So this year we are very focused on profitability, growth. We have exceeded both of those. And probably more important for the long-term, direction of the company, we set out this year, wanting to get the company recapitalized. I think we surprised the market with what we were able to secure and what a great package that was. And so that was one of the key focuses for this year. And I think we are well setup to soft of fund the business and easily pay off the upcoming maturity, so kind of balancing act, Eric. I don’t know Fuad, you want to add anything?

Fuad Ahmad

No, I mean, I think just to kind of amplify Jon’s last comment. We are – it is a balancing act for us. I think there is constituents that want growth and there are constituents that want profitability and both are our shareholders. So we try to manage and balance the best we can to make sure that we have that balance. But it remains a struggle within the company for resources are always going to be scarce and sales guys always going to want more, but we have to kind of play that referee at times.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Well, that covers it for me. I certainly in full disclosure mode I wasn’t a believer when you gave the outlook back in May. So you have got three quarters of evidence, it says I was too much of a skeptic, so good luck on Q4.

Jon Gacek

Thanks. We appreciate you sharing that. I know we had the conversation.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett of Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice job and another good quarter guys.

Jon Gacek

Thanks.

Chad Bennett

So yes, just digging in a little bit on the scale-out side and I know you guys are trying to get away from what’s a large deal what’s not, but were large deals a material contributor to the business this quarter?

Jon Gacek

Are you talking about the mega deal concept?

Chad Bennett

Yes, I don’t know how you $1 million plus, I don’t know where your breakpoint is, but yes?

Jon Gacek

We track them all separately. We haven’t been disclosing them as we did last year just because we got feedback from customers that I was too transparent.

Chad Bennett

Yes.

Jon Gacek

But for sure as the business growth Chad and this has happened in other times in the company’s history when we are in growth mode, the deals can get lumpy that way. We definitely had some solid couple of seven figure type deals. And actually, I think we have had we had one in data center this time around.

Fuad Ahmad

We had a couple of deals in that.

Jon Gacek

And I think the thing about that that’s good is we are trying to develop a run rate business. But the scale-out message and what we tell customers lends itself to these large architectural restructuring cloud utilization and that’s going to be part of our go-forward client base and where the money is going to come from. What we are starting to see though is that they are not so one-off that they are making the quarters lumpy. We are just adding to them. And we have a few every quarter and we just kind of keep growing. So I think broadening out our used cases, video surveillance probably is the next impetus for lumpiness, because some of those deals are really large to be candid and they are harder to predict. I mean we have expected – we have had some very large deals in our funnel for a while that we are actively working. They can close at any point in time. What we have learned, is they tend to be tied to bigger decisions and other things going around. But they are still active and they exist and they are actually growing. So I think the next place will cause everybody anxiety around lumpiness is when we start adding some of these large video surveillance deals that we are pursuing.

Chad Bennett

Okay, great. And so when you talked about the $500 million at the start of the year and you talked about a scale-out growth rate that I think was a range there, that was above where you are at today, can you kind of give us an update kind of how you think about the scale-out business today versus when we started the year?

Jon Gacek

Yes. So actually what we gave was a percentage of the total that we thought would be scale-out, which we said was 35 to 40, which implied a growth. And I put it in my prepared remarks we are at about 31 right now.

Chad Bennett

Yes.

Jon Gacek

And so the way that 5.9, I am jumping here too, its back to this balancing act a little bit. We are not just running the business for one metric, which is scale-out revenue. I mean we have to be balanced about. There is no doubt that if Fuad had let the company spend another $8 million on demand generation, our scale-out would be higher, but it would probably be less profitable. So I think I will let him go in a second. I think we feel even better a year later in terms of the market opportunity and our relevance in some of these new markets. And I think we still have a shot to get to the 35% of total. But remember, we are doing on higher revenue than we told – than we predicted and we are doing it with less expense. And so we are having a hard time being two hands full about where we are. If anything we are trying to do is decide what’s the best place to invest in the coming year given all the traction we have seen, where we are having success and how it is – we kind of push forward. Do you want to add to that?

`

Fuad Ahmad

No. I mean I think as you have seen year-to-date performance, it has been strong. And I think we have been pretty upfront at in order to kind of look at lumpiness, in order to avoid the lumpiness and in your analysis you look at everything on a year-to-date basis because that will nullify some of those big deals dynamics. So if you look at on a year-to-date basis, our revenue is over 30%. Scale-out revenue is over 30% of the total revenue. And actually if you take out the royalty, it’s much greater than access royalty is not related to our core product set. So we are – the team is performing. But we are not going to ignore the data center business at the expense of the scale-out. I mean that’s a profitable business. It generates cash flow. And it is at least on the DXi side, is growing rapidly, it’s up 14%. So it’s hard for me from economics standpoint to ignore that, not be focused on the growth there. So we are going to get growth where we can. But the long-term focus is going to be scale up.

Chad Bennett

Okay. I guess because of the lumpiness you sited kind of quarter-to-quarter, I think what I am trying to get and probably not just me as have our growth expectations for that business changed looking out over the next 2 years and just to be more specific on my end, maybe you guys don’t care do is this more of a 20% growth business or a 40% growth business or is it somewhere in between?

Jon Gacek

So we haven’t really changed our expectations without translating to the math. I think the one thing along, I know you people cover lots of different companies, but in storage there is not too many growth businesses at all. And so I think one of the things you are hearing to say Chad is, we feel market opportunity to grow 20% to 40%. What we are trying to do is balance how much we spend to do that and may decide which investments we want to make it on. And I think our veracity around the opportunity hasn’t changed. In fact as I has mentioned, I think we feel better. So we are going to give you better, we will give you more guidance. We will get through another quarter here. I have alluded to this, so I have been specific about it. How video surveillance develop is going to matter, just because of the size and the number of the deals. And so a little bit that’s the reason we are deferring the detailed answer is, we both like to see continued progress and get some of these large days closed, that would give us more confidence when we start getting down to the numbers. But directionally high level, 20% to 40% is reasonable. I don’t know where it fits in that range for next year. I think we are going to be close to like 160. And so it’s a bigger base than we have had. The customer base is growing well. We will help with the modeling when we get to next quarter, but all the signs of the themes that we thought were there are there, absent we haven’t closed any really large surveillance deals yet, which we think makes the difference.

Chad Bennett

Okay. One last question for me and then I will hop off. I think on a relative way just the biggest upside driver that I have seen, upside part of the business that I have seen year-to-date that surprised me has been your disk growth rate and kind of your execution there. I know you talked about the 6900 and specifically the 6900-S, contributing more recently to that kind of mid-teens growth rate. I guess how much of it is the lead you have there on the 6900-S, how much of it is your main competitor now having a new parent, and how much of it is just the general de-dupe market kind of growth rate? Is there any way to look at it?

Jon Gacek

Yes. I think – I believe based upon some of the statistic, we are growing faster than the market this year.

Fuad Ahmad

At least the most recent report.

Jon Gacek

Most recent report. And actually we moved sort of out of the top 5 back into the top 5 in terms of market share. So, two things, I will answer your question. The 6900-S is a really good product. It has flash, which is actually super invoke and now you guys saw Seagate’s results yesterday. They cited their 8 terabyte drive volume, that’s the product, that’s the drive that we’ve put into this technology both in terms of density and power consumption. It’s very differentiated. So, I think the product has a lot to do with it. I do think the market is better and I guess, it’s two ways. It’s better overall for just traditional storage. We have also done a lot of work to develop new partnerships with Veeam. We have announced that. We have a continued partnership with NetApp. And so like I always say in every call, we are trying to drive more routes to market and we want to have excellent products. And I think right now we have got a good combination of those things. And we think there is even more to do there. What we are trying to do though is do it and not spend a lot of incremental money, because if we want to spend incremental money to drive revenue, we tend to focus on scale-out on a sales side. But as you point out, I mean, we’ve won some really nice deals there and what we are finding is it drags other further products too. So, we are pretty bullish on the de-dupe platform, to be honest. And we have got some interesting things coming to augment it. And I think we just have a very differentiated product in the market that’s better than it was. I can’t really tell you the numbers.

Chad Bennett

Yes, just kind of directionally, you would still expect that business to grow in the near future is that fair assessment?

Jon Gacek

Yes. I am just hesitating on is again – when you start growing, you get to some where you’ve got to throw money at it.

Chad Bennett

Yes.

Jon Gacek

If we invest, I will put it more positively. And really if we want to invest, we want to invest in some of these places where we are even more differentiated. So that again is balancing act that Fuad and I are both referring to.

Chad Bennett

Okay, great. Nice job guys.

Jon Gacek

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Alger of ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Brian Alger

Alright, thank you. I will echo the congrats, guys. Nice quarter.

Jon Gacek

Thank you.

Brian Alger

You’ve been flushing out quite a bit of the business. One of the things that surprised me at least was how strong the media came in, in the quarter. And frankly, it’s been doing a little bit better this year than last year than I had expected. Are you guys taking share there or is there some reason why that devices and media businesses maybe doing better than the market?

Jon Gacek

We continue to – so really good question. We have talked about this in prior years. We operate that really around profit dollars, not anything else. And because of the commodity market, there are times when you just can’t sell it and make money. And there is times when you can sell it and can make good money. And we try to take advantage of those with our brand in our position in the marketplace. The other thing that’s happening Brian is, we believe there is a shift in tape usage to the archive scale-out, cloud-like architectures. And that’s something that we have embraced early. And as you know, our tiered storage, the way our system works, that’s one of the things we try to exploit. And I think you are going to see, take media usage go up quite dramatically in an archived used case and we are benefiting from some of that too. So, it’s a combination of our position in the market, a better market overall and then just the shift from media being used just as a backup media, tape media being used as a backup media to a long-term retention target, which as you know is a key part of our message. And so as that grows, media will grow too.

Brian Alger

Okay. And I guess that kind of gets to my next question maybe it is more for Fuad, but when I think about your business, I kind of think about the data protection is one thing, the royalty is another, and then obviously the scale tiered initiatives in the various verticals you are chasing as a third. And each of those three have much different profit dynamics to each of them, not just gross margin, but on an operating profit basis. If we are seeing greater value and maybe less pricing pressure for your legacy tape-based or data protection products, whether that’s the media or the automation systems or even the DXis, shouldn’t that be driving more EBITDA profit margin to the bottom line for the company?

Fuad Ahmad

I think it is. I mean, I think you are seeing that. If you compare what we are – what we did last year on a year-to-date basis versus today, I mean, it’s essentially night and day. So, it is driving profitability. And you are seeing that in our numbers. I think that’s a correct way of looking at it.

Jon Gacek

That’s right. I mean, I think your analysis is right and Fuad’s answer is right, we could in terms of back to the guidance, we could take that $8 million and reinvest it, and let’s just say it’s in scale-out. For sure, we would have a higher scale-out number. But again, we are trying to balance on profitability. So we have said for a long time the data center side is an asset to the company both in terms of customer base, channel partners, profitability and cash flow and it’s a lot easier to grow overall when the big part of the company is not shrinking. And so for sure, that’s helped contribute. No question about it.

Brian Alger

Conceptually, I know you guys don’t segment out your costs, because it’s impossible and they are so intertwined in the cross-selling and cost development is obviously pervasive. But conceptually if I think about Quantum today, is it correct to think that the data protection portion of the business would be a profitable business and you guys are investing in the continuing growth of scale-out to the degree where that isn’t adding to call it the EBITDA profit share?

Fuad Ahmad

I mean, obviously on the gross margin basis, they are all – data protection is the highest margin then. The highest margin is actually the royalty, which is nearly a profit in data protection and then scale-out. So they are all profitable, meaningfully profitable, but their profile is little different and Jon can tell you that some of the nuances of why that is our IP versus other people’s IP that we use.

Jon Gacek

It’s the gross margin one you are talking.

Fuad Ahmad

In the gross margin. But on a OpEx level, they are very intertwined. And some of the changes that the company has made over the last few quarters where more and more of our sales guys are selling they have a toolkit that includes everything. We do have some specialists, but most guys on the team include everything. It’s almost impossible to take that out. We incent them on [indiscernible] based on all the product set. So it is hard to do that. And I think as we have – as I think it’s mature, they realized that they can always go into a customer of one product, but then the follow-on question is going to be what are you doing for your corporate video as an example and then you come in with another product. So, it’s been helpful for the company to do that. I think it’s contributed to the growth on both overall growth on data protection and the scale-out side. But to unwind this, it will be – it’s difficult.

Jon Gacek

To me, the segment reporting guideline – it would be your really hard, it would be full of allocations. In terms of the products and kind of where things go, we know we spend on engineering, we know the gross margins. It’s really sales and marketing expenses that and with G&A, we could allocate too, but sales and marketing is where it’s very direct, but it’s very difficult to allocate. But I think your intuition is right, especially this year with the data center products up. But I will tell you, this depends on if we had a GM of StorNext, he would probably will be asking for an allocation, because we are selling more data center products because of the scale-out portfolio and vice versa. And so it is very intertwined. I think it’s healthier at the bottom line to be honest, I think it’s a better result. We don’t put multiple people calling the same customer, which is what you do in a more pure model. So they are very intertwined and actually probably most important thing is the market is coming together and people are protect – they use terms like protection now in scale-out because they don’t want to lose the very valuable assets they have. And the really the markets come together in a way that allows us to do this more than anything else. It happens to be a product portfolio supports it too, but the market is really kind of collided.

Brian Alger

Alright. And just one follow-up, last one if I might, it seems as though you guys have been pretty steady in your total OpEx this year. Congratulations Fuad on that. We see the growth in the revenues, whether it’s through some of these video surveillance deals coming over the [indiscernible] or maybe a continuing growth in the DXi business. Is it reasonable to think that a lot of that incremental gross profit dollars would flow right through the model or is there available expense that’s going to come into play?

Jon Gacek

Say, based on commission which is variable, but it’s not meaningful in terms of the gross margin that’s there. So those would be growth from here with this cost structure would be super accretive. I think I thought you are going to some place else. As that begins to happen, we are going to have the challenge of where is the next place we want to invest. Again as you know, we don’t even have sales coverage, a person in every NFL city in the U.S. And so we had – our next set of investments if you will, will be about coverage. But in terms of the opportunity and the leverage on the model, we get a lot of leverage as we grow. And so some of these video surveillance type deals, really any growth that we get there is a lot that makes it through the bottom line for sure. And that’s the strategy. And that gives us more confidence to build and make some of the investment choices.

Brian Alger

Got it. Good job guys, keep up the good work.

Jon Gacek

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to management for closing remarks.

Jon Gacek

Well. Thanks for joining today. Just as a reminder, our Q4 call will be a couple of weeks later than our typical schedule because it’s our audit period. And we will be out at a few conferences over the – several conferences actually over the next few months. So we hope to talk to shareholders and new shareholders then. And in the meantime, thanks for support. And we will talk to you in May. Thanks, very much.

