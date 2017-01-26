SK Hynix (HXSCL) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SK Hynix, Inc. (OTC:HXSCL) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2017 7:00 PM ET

Executives

Cha Seong-Geun - Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Kim Jun-Ho - President, Head of Corporate Support

Analysts

Ricky Seo - HSBC

Peter Lee - NH Investment and Securities

Nicholas Gaudois - UBS

Simon Woo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yoo Jong Woo - Korean Investment and Securities

Claire Kyung Min - Daishin Securities

[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening.

Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter earnings results by SK Hynix.

Cha Seong-Geun

[Interpreted] Good morning and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Cha Seong-Geun, Vice President and Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2016 fourth quarter earnings release conference call.

Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, President and Head of Corporate Support, Kim Jun-Ho; Senior Vice President and CFO, Lee Myeong Yeong; Vice President, Kim Yeong-Nae, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group; and Vice President, Kim [ph], newly in charge of the DRAM Marketing Group from this year.

Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the Company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.

With that, we will now begin SK Hynix 2016 fourth quarter earnings release conference call. Let me now turn over to President Kim Jun-Ho to present the fourth quarter earnings and the Company's plan and outlook for this year.

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Hello everyone. This is Kim Jun-Ho, in charge of SK Hynix corporate support. I wish everyone and your family joy and happiness in this New Year. Let me begin with a review of our financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fourth quarter consolidated sales totaled 5.358 trillion won, a 26% increase from the previous quarter. Prices rose sharply for both DRAM and NAND as market improvement continued from the second half of last year. The Korean won stayed weak against the dollar which helped the company achieved the highest ever quarterly sales.

DRAM bit shipment rose by a slightly higher than planned 13% quarter-on-quarter and the back of strong demand for server and mobile. ASP rose by 14% quarter-on-quarter. It rose across all DRAM products particularly led by PC DRAM. And there was increase in the portion of mobile DRAM which was a price - which has a price premium relative to PC DRAM.

For NAND flash, bit shipment fell by 3% quarter-on-quarter but ASP rose sharply by 14% from the previous quarter. Demand for mobile NAND kept increasing for Chinese smart phones. This increased the sale portion of eMCPs which has relatively lower contents than other embedded products but has a higher price premium.

For MCP, sales portion rose to 23%, once again reaching the highest ever sales in the quarter on the back of strong demand and price hike. There was a particularly high increase in MCP’s memory density in the fourth quarter. Out of total MCP sales, around 20% had higher than 3 gigabytes of DRAM and 32 gigabytes of NAND.

In terms of profitability, our operating profit in the fourth quarter was 1.536 billion won, an increase of 112% quarter-on-quarter with operating profit margin of 29%. It is the highest operating profit in the quarter after the first quarter of 2015.

The company was able to cut unit cost by raising the sales portion of DRAM 2Z nano and NAND 1Y nano. And profitability improved significantly across all products, thanks to rising prices.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was 1.141 trillion won, a slight increase from the previous quarter. The increase is to increase in amortization of M14. EBITDA was 2.677 trillion won, representing an EBITDA margin of 50%.

CapEx spending was 1.7 trillion in the fourth quarter. For the year, it was slightly above 6 trillion won.

There was a net non-operating profit of 35 billion won, mostly attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain of 166 billion won, following the recede of account receivables. This offset the translation loss of approximately 120 billion won that occurred the Korean won remained weak leading to an increase in evaluation of foreign currency borrowings like long term borrowings.

Meanwhile as the company continued to record profits as the memory market underwent structural changes, we revisited the possibility of recognizing differed tax assets. The conclusion was that the expiration of tax credit carry forward and net operating loss were not likely. Thus, additional differed tax assets were recognized in the fourth quarter resulting in 57 billion won of income tax benefits. Our net profit after corporate tax for the quarter was 1.629 trillion won with a net profit margin of 30%.

The memory market went through major changes last year as volatility grew in the global economy affected by various issues. Memory prices fell in the first half due to generally slow demand for IT, including PCs. But the markets regain strength very quickly in the second half led by the rapid demand recovery in the mobile market in the greater China regions.

SK Hynix remained flexible and adoptive amidst such market changes, cutting cost by improving production efficiency and minimizing expenses. As a result, for the year 2016, we achieved 17.2 trillion won in sales, 3.28 trillion won in operating profit, and 2.96 trillion won in net operating profit. Sales, operating profit and net operating profit fell by 9%, 39% and 32% respectively year-on-year. Operating profit margin was 19% and net operating profit margin 17%, lower by 9 percentage points and 6 percentage points year-on-year.

Consolidated cash balance as of the year end was 4.136 trillion won, a decrease by approximately 656 billion won from the end of ‘15. Our interesting bearing debt stood at 4.336 trillion won, an increase by 517 billion won, which brought us to a slight net debt position.

Despite the improvement in the second half, profit for the year fell considerably from the previous year. But SK Hynix decided to payout 600 won per share in cash dividends higher by 101 from the previous year to share the results with our shareholders who have stood buyers with unwavering trust.

Next, I would like to discuss the company’s market outlook and plan for this year.

For DRAM, demand will be driven by increasing content per box in mobile and servers rather than growth in IT device unit sales as we have already witnessed last year.

Mobile DRAM demand is expected to be driven by Chinese smartphone makers who keep improving their products specifications. More of them are also adopting the dual camera, increasing the adoption of 4 gigabytes or higher DRAM. And they are expected to switch from higher speed to - they are expected to switch to higher speed products; for example, going from LPDDR4 to LPDDR4x to support the higher functionality of the mobile devices.

As cloud computing continues to spread throughout IT, new technologies and services such as AI including machine learning and big data are moving into growth stage. This trend is increasing demand for servers as well as investment by datacenter providers who are likely to increase their DRAM capacity per server.

DRAM demand growth is expected - excuse me - DRAM demand growth is expected to be around20% this year, and such demand growth my might outpace supply growth as memory makers are investing more in NAND over DRAM.

Meanwhile in the NAND market, demand for enterprise SSDs the main driver of growth last year can be met by 3D products while demand for mobile devices mostly requires 2D. Thus in the first half of this year when 2D supply is not expected to increase, a 3D supply increase also will be limited. We expect supply shortage to continue.

NAND demand growth for this year is projected at low-to-mid 30% level. Again, demand growth is likely to outpace supply growth while 2D production ramp up is limited at best uncertainties remain over 3D capacity ramp up. But the supply shortage is likely to ease as we move into the second half of the year.

Again such market environment as SK Hynix this year will keep laying the ground for sustainable growth as we keep strengthening our profile as a technology company.

First, in DRAM, the company will keep working to strengthen technological competitiveness and maximize profit ability. Migration to 2Z nano that started in the second half of last year will continue. We also aim to migrate smoothly into a high performance, high margin products such as LPDDR4x and eMCP, while starting mass production of the next generation product 1X nano.

For NAND flash, we will keep up pace with changes in the market paradigm. We will boost technological competitiveness in 3D while strengthening the platform for next generation NAND mobile product solutions such as EFS. We will also be ready to meet rising demand for 3D NAND by securing cleanroom space for mass production on the second floor of M14.

CapEx for this year as disclosed late last year will be around 7 trillion won including the investment for additional cleanroom to ensure long term competitiveness. Bulk of the incremental investment will be spent on building the cleanroom and related infrastructure. Aside from this, investment amount this year is generally similar to last year except that it will be lower for DRAM and higher for NAND to increase 3D NAND capacity.

Based on the investment plan as described, the company is planning for a DRAM bit shipment growth that is on par with the market this year. NAND bit shipment growth is planned to slightly underperform the market. Particularly in the first quarter both DRAM and NAND bit shipment is expected to fall quarter-on-quarter by low single digits.

Year 2017 started with the hope that the memory market improvement from the second half of last year would continue. But there are also global market uncertainties that could affect memory demand such as potential rise in protectionism and growing currency volatility along with the threat of new players entering the market.

Given this reality, SK Hynix will ceaselessly strive to strengthen ourselves. And effect the changes for the future to ensure sustainable growth and stability, no matter the market conditions.

We thank all the shareholders, investors and analysts for your unending trust and support and ask for more of the same this year.

This concludes my report. Thank you.

Cha Seong-Geun

[Interpreted] And with that, we are ready to take your questions.

[Interpreted] The first question will be presented by Mr. Ricky Seo from HSBC. Please go ahead, sir.

Ricky Seo

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for taking my question and congratulations on the outstanding performance. Now, looking at the DRAM margin, especially when we look at the increasing the prices in the first half and it seems as if the DRAM margin is somewhere between like 40% to 50% depending on some of the different companies. And I believe that this can also serve as a burden on some of the set companies. So I wonder there has been resistance coming from the customers and if not, why not? And after listening to the response, I will move on to my side conclusion.

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Yes. In the first half, so as we’re negotiating the price for the first half, there was some resistance from the customers initially because of the higher price. But in the end, we were able to conclude the negotiation based on the higher price.

And I would say that there are largely two reasons. First, is that there was simply a very strong demand coming from the customers to build their sets, that’s one. And second is that they probably predict that the prices are not going to fall in the second half either. So they decided to - they probably decided to just go for the inventory build-up now.

Ricky Seo

[Interpreted] Now, next is about your shareholder policy. So you have increased your dividend payout this time and of course you had explained about your return to shareholder policy in the past, but can you explain if there have any changes or you can just provide us with more classification?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] I would say that there have been no changes to our dividend policy, but of course now the our performance this year has fallen compared to last year but still we thought that it will be beneficial for our shareholders if we gradually increase the dividend payout.

And again of course our performance last year was lower than the previous year, but still the management holds a positive outlook for the memory market starting from this year, so we decided to increase the dividend payout.

[Interpreted] The next questions will be presented by Mr. Peter Lee from NH Investment and Securities. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Lee

[Interpreted] I have a - so this is a two part question. First about the NAND, so it seems as if the NAND profitability has been improving lastly, so what are some of the factors that are driving the improvement and profitability and how sustainable do you believe this is?

And the second part of my question is your plans to increase the mass production to 3D NAND?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now for the overall NAND market, what we see is that the demand growth that we have started to witness in the second half of last year is not being met fully by supply growth.

[Interpreted] And as was explained during the report, we are no longer expecting bit growth to come from 2D and the bit growth from 3D will only start to come in the second half of this year. And because of this, we believe that the favorable market condition for us will continue throughout the first half.

[Interpreted] And then now as we had promised earlier, we had started shipping the 48-stack product from the end of last year and the next generation product, the 72-stack product we intend to complete the development of the 72-stack within the first half of this year.

Nicholas Gaudois

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. The first one relates to the industrial environment. We are seeing currently your competitors Toshiba seeking investments for the NAND flash business. Press has reported by its potential interest ranging from western digital to over the competitors or private equity. In theory, how is SK Hynix considering potential opportunities opening up to partner of industry players like Toshiba going forward? And then I have got a follow-up question. Thank you.

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now about Toshiba now all we can say at this point is that we are carefully watching the developments, other than that nothing has been decided and nothing is taking place from our side.

Nicholas Gaudois

Okay, great. And second question back to the current market conditions you described. Could you bring us some color on how do you see eMCP revenues developing in Q1. So do you expect to further increase Q-over-Q considering we had two very strong quarters on your side in Q3 and Q4? And do you have a sense, I think you just commented more broadly that currently Chinese smartphone OEMs are in more aggressive building up of inventory mode for eMCP specifically and if so when do you expect this inventory rebuild to actually come to an end? Thank you.

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now for the MCP sales, it has been on an upward trend from last year all the way until the first quarter of this year although I cannot tell you the specific numbers. And we expect the trend to continue all the way into the second half of this year.

And then for the Chinese set makers and their inventory buildup, actually their inventory right now is not that high either and they keep asking for more supply of eMCP from various providers, but we are not able to meet their demand without supply yet.

[Interpreted] The next question will be presented by Mr. Simon Woo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead, sir.

Simon Woo

[Interpreted] The first question is about the portion out of the production - over a production of the 1Y node and 3D nano - 3D NAND sorry. So what do you expect the production portion to be by the end of this year for these products? Now when we look back to last year then for the 21 nano, at that time you mentioned that you expected this to reach around 40% by the end of 2016 and it seems this has been achieved. And now for the 3D as well now when we look at the numbers as of the third quarter last year than it has also reached to somewhere to the high-single digit although not to the double digit yet. So the 3D out of the total NAND is taking up about a single digit. So what do you expect the new technology products proportion to be at the end of 2017?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now this question this question pertaining to our technological node changes, now in first about the DRAM, as we have explained earlier last year the 2Z nano has gone all the way up to over 40% by the end of last year. And we expect this number to keep increasing all the way to about 60% by the end of this year.

For 1X nano, our plan is to complete the technology development by the end of the first quarter and then start sampling and ramp up in the second quarter and go into mass production in the third quarter of this year. And for 1X nano, our goal is to reach around 10% by the end of this year and this is on a package basis.

And next about NAND, now by the end of 2016, we have also reached 10% with the 3D also on a package basis. And then for 2017, we will keep increasing the portion of 48-stack and then in the second half of this year, we also plan to start production of 72-stack, and by the fourth quarter, we expect that there will be a crossover between 2D and 3D.

Simon Woo

[Interpreted] The next question is that now the presses also talking about how the U.S. is going to start living, possible living taxes on import products. And if SK Hynix still have FAB is reaching origin then this might have given you a lot of maneuvering room in terms of responding to the new development, but then since you do not have it now, I wonder how you plan respond or how you plan to address the current situation.

So if you are to build out a FAB now then that would take at least two to three years of construction time, so I might have actually have no ideas on how, what would be the best way for SK Hynix to respond to this. So the company had invested in the Wuxi [ph] FAB and followed by the Cheongju FAB, so do you also have any plans to invest possibly in a FAB in somewhere in America?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Yes of course, we are also coming across news about the protection is rearing again in the U.S. but then we read about them but we are now releasing actual actions taking place yet. And now in terms of the production, now actually what we produce and sell are components, parts and components, so we are cautiously hoping that the impact on our products whatever they maybe would be minimal. And having said that currently we do not have any plans to either run or build a FAB in the U.S.

Cha Seong-Geun

[Interpreted] We will take two more questions.

[Interpreted] The next question will be presented by Yoo Jong Woo from Korean Investment and Securities. Please go ahead, sir.

Yoo Jong Woo

[Interpreted] Now I also have two question; one about DRAM and other about NAND. Now for DRAM, it seems as if the application sales portion has been remaining steady for sometimes since the second quarter of last year, but then now when we look at the first quarter then we see the perhaps in the commodities like PC DRAM, the prices are rising deeply, so I wonder whether there have been any changes in the sales portion of applications in the first quarter?

And about the NAND, you mentioned that you planned to increase the production portion of 3D NAND which I assume will be preceded by investment into the facilities, so can you just tell us about the timeline, about the investment?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now about the DRAM application, now first when we look at the megatrends in the market then it is clear that the DRAM overall is in a low growth stage but still what we see is to driving growth are in mobile DRAM and server DRAMs and the company also plans to tailor our production to these applications.

And then for the short term in terms of our operations, now if there are any mismatches between demand and supply, among certain applications or a certain customers and then we will try to make adjustment in those applications or customers.

Now about the facilities for NAND, now 3D NAND is mostly produced in the Cheongju FAB, but once the cleanroom is completed on the second floor of M14 by the end of the first quarter, then we will start moving in the equipment by the first quarter end.

So given the time for installation and also to prepare for the production, for example the wafer production period, so considering all this time then we believe that we will be able to start supply by after June. So we believe that the 3D NAND volume will increase from the third quarter of this year.

Cha Seong-Geun

[Interpreted] We will take one last question.

[Interpreted] The last question will be presented by Ms. Claire Kyung Min from Daishin Securities. Please go ahead ma'am.

Claire Kyung Min

Now congratulations on the outstanding performance. I also have - this is also a two part question. Now first, you mentioned that the cleanroom on the second floor of M14 is almost complete, so can you just give us an overall update on the cleanroom and equipment installation on the first floor and second floor of M14 as of today?

And the second question is about your DRAM bit growth guidance for the first quarter, it seems as if it is much more aggressive than other players and I mean that in a good way. But then I wonder how you intend to achieve that given your low inventory level now, so that means that you will go from production to shipment right away?

Kim Jun-Ho

[Interpreted] Now first about the M14 FAB, now the first floor is almost full because we have moved a lot of the equipment from the M10 to the first floor of M14. And then now the remaining space on the first floor is left open to prepare for the possible technology migration this year to 2Z nano and 1X nano.

And then the second floor of M14, now it is divided into two parts. Now the 50%, now this is for the 3D NAND production as I explained earlier are about to complete the cleanroom in the first quarter. And once that is done then we will start production of 3D in the second quarter.

And as for the remaining 50% on the second floor of M14, we have left it open for now to prepare for increase in the 3D demand going forward. So it is likely that we will start the cleanroom build out in the remaining 50% of the second floor in the second half of this year to be completed by the end of this year.

And about your question on the DRAM bit growth, not only in the first quarter but we believe that throughout the first half of this year supply is not going to meet the demand which remains very strong. But we intend to meet the demand even if that means that we have to be very tight with our inventory. So I believe that there will be no problems in meeting the EBIT growth guidance.

Cha Seong-Geun

[Interpreted] And this concludes the SK Hynix 2016 fourth quarter earnings release conference call. Thank you very much for participation and I wish everyone good holidays.

