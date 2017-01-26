FCB Financial Holdings' (FCB) CEO Kent Ellert on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2016, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Matthew Paluch - Director, IR

Kent Ellert - President and CEO

Jen Simons - CFO

Jim Baiter - Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Dave Rochester - Deutsche Bank

Steven Alexopoulos - J.P. Morgan Securities

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

David Feaster - Raymond James & Associates

David Eads - UBS

Joe Fenech - Hovde Group

Operator

Matthew Paluch

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. Today, we have Kent Ellert, our President and CEO; Jen Simons, our CFO; and Jim Baiter, our Chief Credit Officer here with me to review our fourth quarter results.

Today’s call is being recorded and the slide deck we’ll refer to during the call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website www.floridacommunitybank.com .

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kent Ellert.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining our call to review our fourth quarter results. The fourth quarter is yet again a record quarter for FCB and a great way to finish off our second full year as a public company. The fourth quarter represented the 16th consecutive quarter that FCB demonstrated improving core operating results. Once again the momentum of our organic growth engine delivered strong results.

The headlines for the quarter include; record new loans fundings of $549 million, highlighted by our best-ever C&I quarter with $244 million in fundings and core deposit growth of $465 million, led by demand deposit growth of $174 million. All this accomplish was strong credit quality and ever approving efficiency.

Looking ahead, FCB has just surpassed $9 billion in assets and we plan to maintain our momentum to drive double-digit revenue and earnings growth during 2017.

Before we discuss our outlook for 2017, let's walk through the bank's fourth quarter results. The fourth quarter was the most profitable quarter to date for our company with core net income of $27.2 million or $0.62 per share on a fully diluted basis.

On an annualized basis, core net income rose 28% sequentially and 21% year-over-year. FCB's continued growth in core net income was a result of core revenue of $80.2 million, primarily driven by new loan interest income of $54 million, up 45% year-over-year. As a result, revenue growth coupled with prudent expense management produced a record core efficiency ratio of 41.3% and a core ROA of 122 basis points.

When we think about the business, our success is and remains rooted in the quality of our human capital. With over 650 dedicated partners, we built a collaborative and customer centric banking culture that is uniquely reliable and capable in Florida's Commercial Banking space.

On a year-over-year basis, we smartly aligned to facilitate our continued growth while holding overall employee headcount unchanged. During the quarter, we did continue to depths with three new commercial bankers and underwriters located in [Indiscernible] and Southeast Florida markets.

For the year, we added 16 FTEs to our commercial and CRE teams. Moving 2017, we expect to further grow our commercial banking team by opportunistically adding as many as 10 FTEs to the wholesale bank.

With that HR update, let's take a detailed look into FCB's fourth quarter performance aligned to our three key operating priorities, which include disciplined organic loan and core deposit growth, net interest margin maintenance and expansion, and maximizing operational efficiency.

First, we continue to generate reliable and quality organic loan growth resulting from a record $549 million of organic fundings on $652 million of commitments in the quarter. The production mix was balanced, led by record new C&I fundings of $244 million, commercial real estate of $167 million, and residential fundings of $138 million. As a result the new loan portfolio grew by $422 million as new loan fundings on existing commitments partially offset pay downs and expected amortization.

As of quarter end, our utilization rate on the new loan portfolio remained consistent at 86% with unfunded commitments of $1.1 billion that are well diversified and in line with our balanced origination strategy.

Some additional details for the quarter around organic loan production include quarterly new loan production yields were 3.79% compared with 3.7% in the prior quarter and we're balanced across all product types with C&I leading the way at 3.86%.

Approximately half of the total production was priced on a variable rate basis consistent with the prior quarter and expectations going forward. Topline new loan interest income grew to $54 million; up 33% annualized from the prior quarter as average outstandings increased by $387 million and the yield on the total new loan portfolio increased five basis points to 3.53%.

The team generated $2.1 million of swap and residential mortgage fee income and the overall portfolio remains balanced with C&I, CRE, and residential each representing one third of the portfolio.

As we look to 2017, we continue to focus on our position in the middle market C&I space in Florida as we build on a strong performance in 2016. Throughout 2016, C&I was our most significant source of production with new C&I fundings of $713 million followed by commercial real estate of $583 million, and residential of $530 million.

As a result of this performance coupled with our ever-growing and seasoned banking team, we expect net new loan growth to increase to a range of $375 million to $475 million per quarter over the course of 2017 and new volume rates expect to range between 3.7% and 4%. These levels serve to increase both the top and the bottom of the previously guided growth range and corresponding production yields by $75 million and 25 basis points respectively.

Additionally, from a balance sheet management perspective, we consider reducing our syndicated loan portfolio and pairing down our mortgage portfolio throughout the year to correspond with plan runoff of high-cost liabilities.

Currently the syndicated book stands at $433 million and we may decrease it by between $100 million and $200 million in the first half the year. On the mortgage side, we may double our quarterly sales of new production from the current $20 million to $30 million per quarter to $40 million to $60 million per quarter. These actions will be disclosed throughout the year and would be ancillary to our new loan growth guidance.

With respect to credit quality, all of the key metrics remained exceedingly healthy. The new loan portfolio continues to perform as agreed. We continue to build the highest quality loan portfolio in Florida through leveraging our deep market knowledge with the principles of sponsorship, cash flow coverage, and collateralizations, and we maintain a balanced approach to C&I, CRE, and residential lending with each asset class representing approximately 250% of risk-based capital.

Secondly and equally important is our focus on deposit growth. We have come a long way in two years since we first discussed with you the importance of core deposit growth. Now this quarter marks for sixth consecutive quarter where deposits grew at or above the same rate as our loan portfolio as deposit growth totaled $388 million or 22% annualized.

A few additional overall deposit metrics for the quarter, core deposits were the primary focus for the quarter and non-time deposits grew $465 million as we strategically ran off $77 million of high priced on deposit.

Demand deposits grew by $174 million coupled with treasury fee income growth of 12% from the third quarter to $50,000. Over the last 12 months, demand deposits have grown by $665 million or 54% improving the demand deposit mix from 23% to 26% and our cost of deposits remained stable during the quarter at 72 basis points.

On the deposit front from a line of business perspective, commercial growth was highlighted by $80 million of non-interest bearing DDA growth and $375 million of overall deposit growth.

Retail growth was highlighted by over 2,000 new DDA accounts contributing $35 million to deposit growth. As a result of this performance, our loan-to-deposit ratio remained comfortably at 91%.

Looking into 2017 from a funding perspective, we anticipate overall funding growth of $325 million to $425 million per quarter split between core deposit growth of $200 million to $300 million per quarter and a combination of time deposits and borrowings of $75 million to $125 million per quarter.

As discussed previously, our focus remains on core deposit generation and we expect to build on 2016 where we saw $1.5 billion of non-time core deposit growth. Given our current loan deposit ratio of 91% and the fact that we are comfortable with the loan deposit ratio closer 100%, we have the flexibility to maximize cost efficiency on our longer duration funding between time deposits or borrowings.

From a cost of deposits perspective, we expect the cost of deposits between 71 and 76 basis points in the current rate environment as we manage and work to improve our overall funding profile.

Our third priority is net interest margin, maintenance and expansion. This quarter we are pleased to report that the bank's overall adjusted net interest margin increased four basis points to 3%, outperforming the two basis point expected increase communicated on last quarter's call.

Breaking down this increase 80% or just over three basis points is attributable to pricing on loan and deposit production during the quarter, while 20% of the benefit is due to the asset sensitive nature of the balance sheet.

During the quarter, we continue to make progress on our overall loan pricing discipline as commercial yields on our new C&I and CRE fundings approved four basis points to 3.8%, while at the same time production volumes increased by 30%.

From a residential mortgage perspective, yields improved 24 basis points to 3.74% while our volumes remain stable. We continue to maintain an asset-sensitive balance sheet that will respond to a 100 basis point yield curve increase with the projected increase in net interest income of 4.3%.

As a result, we expect adjusted NIM for 2017 to be between 3% and 3.15% in the current interest rate environment. From a quarterly perspective, we see in the current 3% level be the net interest margin floor with the first quarter of 2017 increasing to the upper half of the guided range. In the second quarter and beyond, we're more comfortable with the NIM stabilizing near the midpoint of this range absent any other rate movements.

Our fourth and final priority is a focus on operational efficiency centered on discipline expense containment. Core non-interest expenses were $33.4 million for the quarter as savings in REO and acquired loan resolution expenses were offset by seasonal increases in professional services expense.

As a result of the stable expense pace overall and revenue growth, our core efficiency ratio continued its positive downward trend to 41.3%. OREO and acquired loan resolution expenses totaled $1.5 million for the quarter, demonstrating another quarter of meaningful expense savings in this area.

Throughout 2017, we expect non-interest expenses to range between $33.5 million and $35.5 million range on a quarterly basis. This low single-digit percentage increase to our 2016 expense base primarily reflects salesforce growth and maintains our core efficiency ratio well below 45%.

With another quality quarter behind us, we're experiencing momentum in our organic platform that's creating a foundation of sustainable growth and producing strong financial results within a framework of safety and soundness.

Our continued success remains rooted at strong human capital and operational discipline and we remain committed to delivering consistent quality and sustainable results.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Jen Simons. Jen?

Jen Simons

Thank you, Kent. We had another strong quarter that I would like to discuss further and then conclude with our detailed outlook for 2017. First, in the fourth quarter of 2016, we incurred non-core expenses of $241,000 consisting of $132,000 of severance expense, $43,000 of CCU's expense, and $66,000 of other operating expense.

Additionally non-core income totaled $800,000 stemming from gains on sale of investment securities. From a tax perspective, our core effective tax rate for the year remained at 36.1%.

Slide two of the presentation provides core financial highlights over the last five quarters. Core net income of $27.2 million reflects sequential growth of $1.8 million from $25.4 million as reported in Q3 and is 21% higher than $22.5 million reported in the same quarter of last year.

The primary driver of our core net income increase was the growth in total revenue to $80.2 million. Revenue growth was primarily driven by new loan interest income of $54 million, up $4.2 million or 33% annualized from the prior quarter.

Core non-interest expense was $33.4 million for the quarter, in line with expense levels throughout 2016. Continued revenue growth and cost containment led to record core net income of $27.2 million or $0.62 per share on a fully diluted basis, and a core ROA of 123 basis points.

Slide three displays new loan portfolio growth of approximately $422 million for the quarter, driven by total organic fundings of $549 million, led by C&I fundings of $244 million.

New loans have increased by $1.6 billion, or 36% over the last 12 months, with new loans representing 94% of our total loan portfolio at quarter end. We experience in excess of the $185 million in net new loan growth across the C&I and CRE segments with commercial production yields of 3.8%. Our portfolio remains equally weighted across our core product lines with each segment representing approximately one third of the new loan portfolio.

Moving to slide four, the credit quality of our new loan portfolio remained strong with a non-performing new loan ratio of four basis points as of quarter end. The provision for loan losses of $2.2 million recorded for the fourth quarter of 2016 includes a $3 million provision for new loans and net recoupment of valuation allowance $0.8 million for the acquired loan portfolio. The provision for new loans served to increase the related allowance to $33.5 million or 54 basis points of the $6.3 billion in new loans outstanding.

From an overall balance sheet perspective with the continued strong performance of the loan portfolio, overall non-performing assets continue to decline and represent 0.5% of total assets.

You can see on slide five the robust core deposit growth during the quarter stemming from balanced commercial and retail production. Overall, deposits grew by $388 million or 22% annualized linked quarter to $7.3 billion, while the same time, non-time deposits grew $464 million, or 40% annualized linked quarter on the strength of demand and money market deposit growth.

Over the last 12 months, demand deposits have grown by $665 million, or 53% and demand deposits have increased from 23% to 26% total deposits. As of quarter end, our loan-to-deposit ratio remained at 91%.

As slide six exhibits, we continue to enhance operating leverage through new loan revenue growth and disciplined expense management. The core efficiency ratio was 41.3%. This improvement was primarily driven by new loan interest income of $54 million, up $4.2 million, or 33% annualized from the prior quarter.

From an expense perspective, core non-interest expense was $33.4 million for the quarter as the reduction in loan and REO expenses was offset by a seasonal increase in professional service expense.

Slide seven and eight provide detail on the drivers of our net interest margin. The adjusted net interest margin which removes the accretable yield, which exceeds the contractual acquired loan rates, increased four basis points from last quarter to 3% while reported net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.41%.

The excess accretable yield over contractual interest rates totaled $9.7 million during the quarter. The overall new loan yield increased five basis points to 3.53% with average balances for new loans up $387 million during the quarter.

We are maintaining an asset-sensitive balance sheet that will respond to a 100 basis point yield curve increase with the projected increase in net interest income of 4.3. Net interest income will continue to benefit when interest rates increase is over $2.6 billion of our C&I and CRE loans are tied to LIBOR.

Page nine reflects our strong capital position that is well in excess of regulatory requirements with TCE and total risk-based ratios of 10% and 12.4% respectively. Tangible book value per common share is $21.78 as of December 31st, 2016.

During the quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares of common stock. For the quarter, our fully diluted share count is $43.7 million, including the effect of $2.8 million dilutive shares.

With that I'd like to share detail regarding our outlook for 2017. First when we approach our annual budgeting process as a company, we assume a flat current rate environment and these historical performances is the best predictor of future outcome. Similar to last year, we will provide guided ranges on the core performance measures we track and monitor as a management team.

Starting with loan growth, we expect net new loan growth of $375 million to $475 million per quarter over the course of the year, with the mix evenly distributed between C&I, CRE, and residential.

Overall, new volume rates expect to range between 3.7% and 4% with structure consistent with 2016 production levels. These levels serve to increase both the top and bottom of the previously guided growth range, increasing corresponding production yields by $75 million and 20 basis points respectively.

Loan production guidance reflects the consistent production of our season and expanding commercial in residential banking teams that averaged over $450 million in quarterly new loan fundings last year as well as normalized quarterly amortization of approximately 2% of the new loan portfolio.

Additionally from a balance sheet management perspective and relating to the new loan portfolio, we may consider reducing our syndicated loan portfolio and tearing down our mortgage portfolio throughout the year to correspond with plant runoff with of high cost liabilities.

Currently, the syndicated loan portfolio stands at $433 million and we may reduce it by $100 million to $200 million in the first half of the year. These actions will be disclosed throughout the year and would be ancillary to our new loan growth guidance.

We expect acquired loan portfolio payoffs and amortization of $20 million to $30 million per quarter with contractual portfolio yield between 4% and 5%, supplemented by excess accretions ranging from $4 million to $8 million per quarter. Additional attrition may occur to the extent they are targeted portfolio resolution activities during the year.

Our aggregate investment portfolio will remain between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion at a total yield between 3.5% and 3.7%. We expect the duration of the portfolio to remain consistent with current levels at three to three and a half years and total investments to represent approximately 17% to 21% of total assets by year end.

From a funding perspective, we anticipate overall funding growth of $325 million to $425 million per quarter spilt between core deposit growth of $200 million to $300 million per quarter and a combination of time deposits and borrowings of $75 million to $125 million per quarter.

Our focus remains on core deposit generation and we expect to build on a strong 2016, that's $1.5 billion non-time core deposit growth. From a cost of deposits perspective, we expect cost of deposits between 71 and 76 basis points in the current rate environment as we manage and work to improve our overall funding composition.

As a result, we expect adjusted NIM between 3% and 3.15% in the current interest rate environment. From a quarterly perspective, we expect our current net interest margin level to be the floor with the first quarter of 2017 in the upper half of the guided range.

In the second quarter and beyond, we are comfortable with NIM stabilizing near the midpoint of the range in the current rate environment. We expect non-interest expenses between $33.5 million and $35.5 million on a quarterly basis. This low single-digit percentage increase to our 2016 expense base primarily reflects sales force growth and maintains our efficiency ratio below 45%.

For the year, our effective tax rate is projected to be 31% to 33% and fully diluted share count is expected between 45 million and 46 million shares. This change from 2016 reflects the current balance sheet composition as well as the implementation of the recent accounting standard update for stock-based compensation.

Additionally from a tax perspective, FCB would likely benefit by approximately 90% to 95% of a stated tax rate cut in the event one occurs moving forward.

And now I'd like to turn the presentation back over to Kent for concluding remarks.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Jen. In summary, we expect 2017 to build on the momentum of 2016, generating increased production at higher yield with the goal of continuing to improve our operating leverage.

We're pleased with the rhythm of our organic growth engine as we have surpassed $9 billion in assets and we look to continue to realize our strategic potential as Florida's leading pure play in the independent banking space.

Thank you. And at this time, let's open the floor for questions.

And our first questioner today is Dave Rochester with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Dave Rochester

Hey, good evening guys.

Kent Ellert

Good evening. How are you Dave?

Dave Rochester

All right. Thanks. Just wanted to started with the loan growth guidance, does that 3.75 to 4.75 in new loan growth have baked in that the snick runoff or should we take that range and reduced it by $50 million to $100 million per quarter in the first of next year -- or this year?

Kent Ellert

So, that guided growth range does not include the snick runoff in the first half of next year.

Jim Baiter

This year.

Kent Ellert

This year.

Dave Rochester

Okay. Got it. And then on the margin guide, that includes one-off and higher cost liabilities you mentioned, and then it looks like not much move up in deposit cost, is that right?

Kent Ellert

That's the plan.

Dave Rochester

Got you. And then could you give us the amounts and the rates on those liabilities that you're expecting to runoff, just the timing of it?

Kent Ellert

Sure. There's about $300 million of time deposits maturing this quarter roughly at a rate of 125 to 135 basis points. There are a similar amount in terms of magnitude and potential opportunity from a rate respective in the second quarter as well.

Dave Rochester

Perfect. And then on the expense guide, sorry, if I missed this, but how much of that quarterly run rate increase includes DFAS prep? And then are you expecting a slow increase in that run rate for 4Q 2016 through the year until we kind of get to the top of that new range? Just wondering the progression of that?

Jen Simons

We have about $0.5 million in the budget for DFAS prep for this year keeping in mind that we have -- we expect to have a couple of years before we fully implement DFAS.

Kent Ellert

Right. Apart from that, from an expense perspective, obviously, the first quarter of the year, as you all know, there's some additional tax expenses related to payroll and benefits which will impact us in Q1, but apart from that, the increase in range is largely due to costs associated with increased volume related expenses, regulatory assessments, transaction volumes due to the growing size of the company as well as primarily the addition to workforce from a commercial perspective and an underwriting perspective.

Dave Rochester

Perfect. And then just one last one on the securities book growth. Was that just a function of maintaining a certain level of liquidity? You mentioned that 17% to 20% of assets or was the timing of that just you saw that yield curve pop up, you wanted to take advantage of the yields? Just any color there would be great.

Jen Simons

Yes, it's all of those things, cost of right-sizing the investment security portfolio to the size of the growth in the balance sheet. You may recall we also did that at the end of 2015 as well.

Dave Rochester

Great. And I will sneak in one more if I could. Just on the deposit growth, it was great this quarter. Was that a function of all the work you've done to incent your people and launch new products and all that kicking in from last year? Was there anything seasonal in it? It just looks really strong. It was great.

Kent Ellert

I would say majority of it is really a reflection of the end to end process improvement all away from prospecting to deposit centric environments we're going to stay through profitability management, incentive, and the way we actually look at our pipeline.

So, that's most of it. However, there's a little bit of muni money that flows in the fourth quarter that's also there as well.

Dave Rochester

Great. All right. Thanks guys.

Steven Alexopoulos

Hey everybody.

Kent Ellert

Hey Steve, how are you?

Steven Alexopoulos

Good. I wanted to start -- you guys obviously had really good commercial and commercial real estate growth in the quarter. A lot of your peers are not putting up such stellar results. Can you give us some color? What drove such strong growth in each of those this quarter?

Kent Ellert

I think its consistency, Steve. I think one of the gifts that we have as a company is we just really haven't changed the business model and so the bankers that are on the street -- have been on the street for us for a number of years now and that allows us to go really manage the pipelines more effectively.

The other thing we've done of course, is I think we added about a dozen originators in the wholesale side of the business last year and so that balances of seasoned bankers with portfolios that are feeding us as well as our new names coming in the portfolio, that's a nice way to maintain that the shortest stability.

I also think that you know were probably see that balance swing between C&I and CRE as we go forward, but within a range where there to be over time similar numbers and that's a reflection of the marketplace in terms of our brand becoming more relevant and accepted.

The level of inbound calls versus outbound calls, it just feels really stable to us right now. So, outside of credit event, it feels really quite good at this point.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. That's helpful. And Kent, a pretty good increase in the new guidance range for loans. Is that coming from the new hires that are in place or do you just see the environment getting better here?

Kent Ellert

It’s a combination of both and it's also how we're managing the business. We took some time last year to sort of align ourselves into north-south sales team both in commercial and in retail and what that's doing is giving us a little more leadership in both geographies closer to the field. Speed to market is a very positive attribute of how we deliver credit products and we wanted to make sure we have the right level of touch in the marketplace and I think that's helping us quite a bit. But I would say those net numbers; it’s a good balance between the new folks and the existing bankers.

Steven Alexopoulos

And then just a follow-up on these comments. I thought you also said you were going to peer down the mortgage book. Can you quantify that? And is the plan to reduce the existing balances while you're adding? Because I thought you said about a third of the new loan growth would be from resi mortgage.

Kent Ellert

I think pare down a really is a statement about will double the amount of throughput that we sell as we originate. So, if we're putting on 125 to 150 quarter and selling 25, we might put on 25 less and sell 50 and help us drive that non-interest income number a little bit higher.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. And then -- thank you. And then just one final one, the securities portfolio, looking at the yields, they seem to be as responsive to higher rates as the loan book. Can you remind us what's in there that's enabling you to pick up so much yield and maybe where new securities were purchased in the quarter? Thanks.

Jen Simons

So, we still have the same overall composition of the investment security portfolio as of the end of the year. So, that's a third MBO, a third asset-back, and a third corporate. So, effectively, what we did is we replaced as we made changes in the investment security portfolio we just replaced what's like securities.

Kent Ellert

And from a rate impact perspective, Steve, all the asset-backs are floating rates, so roughly a third of the portfolio is floating. So, we got that same 25 bit move.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. That would explain it. Okay. Thanks for all the color.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Steve.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys thanks for taking my question.

Kent Ellert

Hey Stephen.

Stephen Scouten

Maybe following up on that -- just securities question briefly. What sort of cash flows do you have coming out of that portfolio, whether quarterly or yearly, what's the turnover there?

Kent Ellert

From a duration perspective, the duration of the portfolio is about 3.1 years. We expect to keep it right there between the three and three and a half range even with the slight incremental increase we guided to -- for 2017.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Super. And maybe drilling down on the NIM guidance there little bit, it sounded -- I just wanted to make sure I understand what you mean by current rate environment, it sounded like you were saying that I'd kind of felt comfortable with the midpoint of your 3 to 3.15 range even if we didn't get any incremental rate hike, am I hearing you right or is the current rate environment mean kind of forward curve anticipation?

Kent Ellert

Current rate environment means no additional rate hikes. So, where we are as of this moment is higher.

Stephen Scouten

Okay perfect. That's fantastic. And then I think the last time I spoke with you guys, you were really saying business trends in your markets were really showing a pretty strong pickup in demand, really some of the best demand you'd ever seen. Is that still a trend you're feeling? I mean is it -- your market feels just incrementally better now than they did a year ago or two years ago?

Kent Ellert

What I would say is they are healthy. I think that the last time that I was sort of worried about where I thought the markets were heading from a demand standpoint was late 2014 and I was -- that's what I thought that we were going to have a bigger pause in the real estate environment.

I think 2015 and 2016, the economy slowed down a little bit, but it was well digested and as far as the markets we play in, it feels very stable to my earlier comment about pipelines and the confidence level from entrepreneurs feels to be positive.

So, I don't know if I would characterize it as better than I've ever seen, but it's certainly a healthy operating environment.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. And then just one last one for me what do you guys think on an M&A front? Obviously, we've seen some bigger deals here as of late, multiples have obviously gone higher currencies. Does it make you think any differently one way or the other of taking advantage what people are paying in transactions and think about selling the bank or being more active in utilizing your currency in terms of expanding through M&A?

Kent Ellert

I think that it's just really good news to see some sizable deals announced and I think it's a reflection of renewed confidence and I think when people are confident, they take action, when they are less confident or concerned, they withdraw and don't take action. So, the announcement of deals is in our minds just really good news and reflective of what the future will hold.

On the other side of that we're still working through the news on some deals not getting done due to regulatory issues and I think that's a wait-and-see piece, but overall I think we're very encouraged by what we see in terms of activity in the marketplace.

As it relates to using our improved currency and being more active in M&A, we always default back to is it a better decision organically or to grow strategically. And for the most part and the smaller deals in Florida which are more typical in Florida given that we're the largest independent peer play, we find very hard to get the math to work in an attractive way for a couple reasons. One, you just really look at the core economics when you push the banks together.

But secondly, the credit culture and the type of revenue we pursue, we don't want to mislead ourselves in terms about the revenue synergy. So, I think small bank M&A for us is something that would have to come to us in a special way against what we think is a very robust organic engine at the present time.

Stephen Scouten

Yes, that makes a lot of sense. Thanks so much and congrats on a great quarter.

Kent Ellert

Thanks so much.

David Feaster

Hey, good evening guys.

Kent Ellert

Good evening. How are you Dave?

David Feaster

I'm very well. Let's start on CRE, you highlighted Miami pretty early the spot that you thought might be overheating. Is there anything else in the state that's jumping off to you that might be getting a bit overheated?

And maybe could you remind us what your loan-to-value and loan-to-cost is on your CRE book?

Kent Ellert

First of all, I want to be clear that when we talk about Miami, it's really some sub-markets within Dade County, it's not Miami in general. The areas that we were very careful about were Brickell-Downtown, the design district in Miami Beach where we really haven't taken any position. So, we just felt that that was in the best interest of our credit strength to avoid those markets.

The rest of Dade County is very robust in their markets like Doral and Northwest Dade County that are extremely attractive. As it relates to LTVs and coverage ratios, I'll ask Jim Baiter to walk you through where we stand today.

Jim Baiter

Yes, in terms of the loan-to-value, 53% is the loan-to-value on series of portfolio across all the categories that we have and loan-to-cost is probably something in that same range maybe around 60%.

David Feaster

Okay, great. And your C&I growth, you noted that consistency is really driving your growth, but could you maybe talk about what type of demand you're seeing? And where you're seeing it from? Is this just partially a general sense of optimism from your customers and maybe discuss the competitive environment and how C&I pricing is trending?

Kent Ellert

I'll just give you a couple points what I think makes the business tick for us. First of all we have commercial banking teams across our footprint. So we've had people in market since 2011 in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, now in Tampa, Sarasota, and Southwest Florida, and Naples.

And so where we derive our business volume is against all those markets and we enjoy successes in each of those. Albeit Southeast Florida and Dade and Palm Beach County typically see more volumes and that's just because there's more economic activity in that part of State.

As it relates to competition what I would tell you is nothing is easy when your industry is commoditized somewhat, so competition for good credit can be fierce. However, one of the things that we enjoy is that our commercial banking team both originators and our credits staff are very experienced bankers with average experience north of 20 years and in Florida, the level of depth within the human capital realm in commercial banking is very thin and so what you find is banks will try to repurpose commercial real estate bankers and make them C&I bankers and client see through that very quickly. So, it's very hard to organically develop banking teams quickly from scratch. So, I think we have a distinct advantage.

As it relates to pricing, I think we have started to do a better job and how we manage our pipelines; we look at profitability and then send our bankers. But that was really a need to improve for us year, year and a half ago and I think being more focused about thinking about profitability and a fair return for our money on the front end of the process is starting to pay off a little bit for us.

I think also with all the talk of the changing yield curve in the marketplace clients are more willing to realize and respect that fact we might begin to have a normalized yield curve and that implies the longer the tenor of the transaction, the more spread we need to get the protectors for that.

And so I think those are the kind of things that are benefiting us, but it's like anything, the Devil's in the details and the closer we get to the business every day, the better we are at managing it.

David Feaster

Got it. That's extremely helpful. Last one from me. You noted and you're looking to hire about 10 new bankers next year or this year, what type of lenders are you looking to hire. Are these more C&I lenders or CRE lenders? And where do you think the most opportunity for you to ramp up your sales force?

Kent Ellert

It really comes down to being opportunistic. I would tell you that we have constant recruiting activities in C&I, CRE, and in mortgage banking, notwithstanding that you always do in retail for other reasons, but the -- our lens as it relates to recruiting is the quality of the individual, will they fit into culture, do they have a very strong credit orientation because we take a fair amount of pride in the fact that our brand is very stable and we believe respected by the marketplace.

And so while I would love to hire a bunch of bankers in any given market, really it's defined by who is available and how well they will fit with us and I think that the number 10 is a good number between C&I and CRE for the balance of 2017 and there will be some other number in the mortgage side of the business as we deepen our presence on the East Coast in mortgage and on the economics of that are, of course, a little bit different because that's a commission structure business.

David Feaster

Perfect. That's helpful. Thanks guys.

Kent Ellert

Thank you.

David Eads

Hi, good afternoon.

Kent Ellert

Hey.

David Eads

Maybe if we can get into the acquired portfolio just a little bit, I noticed that net revenue there came in about $19 million and I heard you guys gave guidance for -- I believe it was $4 million to $8 million in quarterly accretion for the portfolio. But it doesn't sound like you guys are giving kind of overall all-in revenue guidance, I'm just -- is that correct or is there way that you think about that for 2017?

Kent Ellert

So, a couple of things that we tried to break it down as granular as we could for everyone's benefit, but given the contractual rates on the portfolio and then as you alluded to the excess $4 million to $8 million per quarter of that accretion revenue. So, as we discussed last quarter and continue to discuss this quarter that we'll slowly trend down overtime, will not impede absolute earnings growth as we've guided to growth for this year as well and that will continue to be a smaller and smaller part of overall revenue.

David Eads

All right. And then you've had a couple quarters of pretty healthy growth in capital and capital ratio, I'm just curious if you have any thoughts about capital deployment and the details around that for the next year?

Jen Simons

Sure. So, we certainly are comfortable with our ratios where they are. As you may recall, we divested certain investment securities that were causing disallowance from regulatory capital perspective that were completely out of that and our primary purpose is to deploy capital or organic growth. So, that's what we look to do going forward.

Kent Ellert

And if you may have noticed David, we grew the balance sheet $500 million quarter-over-quarter and accreted 50 basis points to our total capital ratio bringing it from 12% to 12.5%. So, I think from a capital position, even with the $1.6 billion, $1.7 billion that we grew during 2016, we continue to enhance our regulatory capital ratios without any expenditures into the capital markets.

David Eads

No, no, I mean frankly, I was looking it from other perspective, are you going to kind of -- turn the buyback back on, would you consider a dividend, any other kind of ways to deploy capital. Or is it just going to be deployed organically?

Jen Simons

Organic deployment. No plans at this time for dividends or buybacks.

David Eads

All right. And then maybe just another one for Jen I guess the guidance for the tax rate is down a couple percentage points, I wonder if you can just any color about what you know new tax credit investment or is there anything else driving that?

Jen Simons

That's really attributable to the new accounting guidance. So, for excess compensation, which previously was recorded in equity in APIC, beginning this year, it needs to run through as a tax benefit. So, that cortex rate reflects that.

Also important to know so because that amount no longer run APIC, it actually ends up being dilutive from a share and EPS perspective. So, we expect that change in accounting to be net neutral to us this year from ATS perspective.

David Eads

Okay. That's very helpful. Thanks.

Joe Fenech

Afternoon guys.

Kent Ellert

Hey Joe how are you doing?

Joe Fenech

Pretty good Ken. How are you?

Kent Ellert

Good thanks.

Joe Fenech

Yes, just a question historically -- well actually currently as well, Florida Banks tend to drive greater contribution the revenues from the spread business, with the environment for spread revenues kind of looking more optimistic, you think -- some of the arguments we've heard for M&A in Florida for guys coming from outer states it’s the same three or four buyers.

As objective player, since you're not an active M&A participant at the moment, maybe a good one to ask this question, do you think sort of the improved environment for spread with Florida Banks disproportionately benefiting from that. You think that beings potentially new buyers to the table for Florida Banks or is it no significant enough?

Kent Ellert

I think that Florida is a very attractive market and I think that there was a period of time, maybe 12 months ago, 18 months ago when the real estate run-up was I think causing people to worry a little bit about the boom and bust orientation of the marketplace, but I think that the State of Florida has grown and diversified nicely, has become a more annual market versus seasonal market and I think it's sort of a proof-of-concept that it is once again showing itself as a very attractive market for entrance to come and experience higher levels of growth.

And I think the second part of it of course is this fundamental belief that's unproven that the regulatory climate is changing and that there's more optimism around the idea that combinations can be a positive thing and not something that has undue burden tied to it.

So, I think as that happens, Florida becomes one of three or four states that probably will get more than its fair share of activity.

Joe Fenech

Okay. And then on the demand front, some of largest banks early in reporting season, really talk about -- segment at the quarter and noted that there was a noticeable pickup in activity in the back half of the quarter. Can you kind of segment the quarter for us through your markets and did it tick up as the quarter progressed or was it pretty steady throughout as we know things were pretty healthy heading into the election. So, just wanted to know if it has gotten any better as the quarter went on?

Kent Ellert

I think post-election there was this sense of optimism as the stock market engaged and people were starting to sort of forecast what might happen that's positive to industry. I did not personally see our business any peaks or troughs that were notable or measurable. We had no unusual weather events and it felt like it was just a very healthy quarter and that level of activity and engagement by the client base and the prospects in the market feels to be unchanged quite frankly that it's moving forward nicely.

Joe Fenech

Okay. Most of my questions are answered. Thanks.

Kent Ellert

Thanks so much.

