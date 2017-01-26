Boeing Comes Back With Breakout Earnings And Positive Future Prospects

Look for an increase in planes out the door.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a premier jet aircraft manufacturer and is also one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S. Its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe.

Boeing Comes back Strong

After a miserable start in 2016, Boeing ended the year strong coming back from an 18.5% drop in stock price. A major concern was Boeing's ability to keep up with demand for the 737 given a large backlog.

Poor 2016 Start

Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Boeing shares jumped nearly 5% to $168.50 Wednesday after the company reported a record $10.75 billion in operating cash for 2017. This beats the 2016 record of $10.5 billion and exceeds the $10.4 billion analyst forecast for 2017.

Boeing Chart

Fourth-Quarter Financials

-Operating cash flow of $2.8 billion driven by solid operating performance

-GAAP EPS of $.59 and core EPS (non-GAAP) of $2.47 on solid execution, but less than Q3, 2016. Looking year to year, earnings were well above Q4, 2015.

Core earnings projections for 2017 are $9.10 to $9.30 a share, up from $7.24 in 2016.

Historically, Boeing earnings have been a positive surprise in three of the last four quarters with an average increase of 24.6%.

CEO Report

Cost-cutting and productivity gains fueled Boeing's strong performance, said Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, who sees no signs of a slowdown.

He further indicated that Boeing will be "relentless" in maintaining efficiencies that will be reflected in company performance while moving ahead.

Full-Year 2016 Financials

- Revenue of $94.6 billion reflecting 926 commercial and defense aircraft deliveries and service growth

- Record operating cash flow of $10.5 billion; repurchased 55.1 million shares for $7.0 billion

- Backlog remains robust at $473 billion with more than 5,700 commercial airplane orders.

- Cash and marketable securities of $10.0 billion provide strong liquidity.

Outlook for 2017

- Operating cash flow expected to increase to approximately $10.75 billion.

- 2017 GAAP EPS of between $10.25 and $10.45; core EPS (non-GAAP) of between $9.10 and $9.30.

Summary Chart of Financial Results

Revenue Decline

Q4 revenue declined year over year based on less activity in the defense and space segment, however, EPS increased relative to 2015.

Future Plans

Future plans include ramping up commercial aircraft deliveries for 2017 expecting to deliver 760 to 765 commercial aircraft, an increase from the 748 deliveries in 2016.

But, Boeing plans to slow down production of the 777 to only 5 jetliners per month. This marks a 40% reduction of a current production rate of 8.3 per month.

Looking ahead, CEO Dennis Muilenburg stated:

Our team is intent on accelerating productivity and program execution to deliver increasing cash and profitability from our large and diverse order backlog of nearly $500 billion, standing up our new integrated services business, and capturing an even greater share of the growing global aerospace market to deliver superior value to our customers, shareholders and employees.

Take Away

Boeing said deliveries of its smallest 737 and 737 MAX models will offset the decline in 777 production next year. This is a factor investors must watch most closely as well as continued growth in earnings and cash flow. In addition, watch carefully for a planned increase in the 737 production rates.

Finally, investors need to see, planes out the door, so a primary focus is to track deliveries with an expectation for more than 900 a year by 2020.

