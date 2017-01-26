Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - IR, Market Street Partners

Guy Gecht - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Olin - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ananda Baruah - Brean Capital

Jerry Liu - Morgan Stanley

Shannon Cross - Cross Research

Brian Drab - William Blair

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Joan Tong - Sidoti & Company

Joe Wittine - Longbow Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Marianna and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Electronic For Imaging Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to JoAnn Horne, Investor Relations for EFI, you may begin your conference.

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, Marianna, and thank you for joining us today to discuss EFI's fourth quarter 2016 results. Leading the call today from EFI are Guy Gecht, EFI's Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Olin, Chief Financial Officer. Before management's remarks, let me review the Safe Harbor Statement.

During the call today, we’ll be making forward-looking statements, which are statements in the future tense and statements other than historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our strategy, plans, expectations regarding revenue growth, product portfolio, productivity, future opportunities for our customers, demand for our products, as well as market trends, product innovations, new market opportunities and acquisition strategy, as well as estimates in our projections of revenue, operating profit, growth, EPS, gross margin, cash flow, market share, operating expenses, tax rate, working capital and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are statements of risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially or cause materially adverse effects on our results. Please refer to the discussion of risk factors that may affect future results included in our SEC filings and the press release. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events.

In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding the reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release that was issued this afternoon and on our Web site in the IR section at www.efi.com. Please note that slides that correspond to today's conference are available on the Investor Relations Web site also.

I’ll now turn the call over to Guy Gecht, EFI’s CFO.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, JoAnn. And thank you all for joining us today to discuss EFI's fourth quarter and full year 2016 results.

We ended the year with perhaps our strongest operational quarter ever, highlighted by record cash flow from operations, our highest inkjet gross margins in eight quarters, all time record gross margins in our Fiery and Productivity software segments, non-GAAP EPS up 26% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating margins of 17.3% exceeding our long-term financial model despite a meaningful continuous drag from foreign currency. All year we have stressed our focus on improving execution especially around financial metrics. So it is very encouraging to see that the teams issuing great results.

Having said that, we are obviously disappointed that we did not deliver better top-line numbers even after accounting for the effect of FX. Compared to October forecast, our shortfall was related to the inkjet segment. So let's start there.

First, we're again encouraged by the consistent increase in utilization by our customers reflecting in the 24% increase in ink volume this quarter. Our steps to fully integrate to Reggiani and Matan this year were instrumental both to the 350 basis point increase in inkjet gross margin this quarter and to expanding our innovation leadership. With all VUTEk roll-to-roll printers completely merged into the Matan platform and all development in manufacturing moved to Israel, we are not only gaining efficiencies but we are also combining the technological expertise of the two companies with the introduction of the two industry-leading LED all to all printers.

The new platform we introduced which is comprised of three and five meter printers are up 70% faster than our previous machine, essentially leapfrogging the competition with our speed, quality along with unique automation and workflow features.

We will start to ramp our production of the new printers in the current quarter. We also took advantage of connect last week to introduce our next generation entry point production wide format platform which is 30% faster and with higher quality. The responses for people attending -- it was indeed very positive. We expect to start shipping this product in the second quarter this year.

Unfortunately our solid inkjet story was held back this quarter due to a short-term issues at Reggiani. When we acquired Reggiani in 2015, we set-up a healthy growth in both stability target for the business to coincide with the relatively large earn out portion of the purchase price. As part of this plan, we give significant control to the former owners to manage the business during the earn our period with far greater restrictions on EFI diverging from the original business plan than how we structured other earn outs.

Since Reggiani was a unique asset and we were highly confident in the opportunity, we felt the terms were justified to get the deal done. Since the acquisition Reggiani has performed far ahead of revenue expectation and by early Q4 it had essentially reached revenue level that would have allowed the seller to meet the first targets for the earn up. And it needed only modest growth in 2017 for the seller to earn 100% of the second earn up there.

It became increasingly clear to us that to drive the double-digit growth we are expecting from textile we needed to eliminate the controls we gave the sellers and to manage the business without restrictions -- without restrictions associated with the original businessmen.

So in early December we decided to exercise our rights in the acquisition agreements to accelerate the earn out structure and to take full control of the business now led by a new general manager we brought on earlier in 2016 as we were preparing for the eventual transition.

We are now increasing our investment expanding coverage and accelerating integration in order to better leverage the full power of EFI. In this transition process the Reggiani business came up a little short of our targets for Q4 and it is now expected to grow only single digit in Q1. However, the undercurrents of digital textile are solid. We expect the Reggiani to return to double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the year, if not earlier.

The Fiery segment came in roughly inline of our expectation with record gross margin quarter, as we discussed on the last call, we were impacted by one of our largest partners we are streaming inventory below first level and added exclusive distributor in Asia pushing a lower cost of currency to Fiery. While the first quarter is always a seasonally weak period for EFI, we are working in both fronts and expect to see a return to growth in the second half of the year as we will see the launch of new products introduced at Drupa and as it compares gets easier in the back half of 2017.

Our Productivity Software segment poses a strong result driven by continued success in packaging, commercial print as well as textile via the Optitex suite. This is very encouraging as we are seeing increased signs of customer synergies between our productivity suite and our industrial printers giving EFI a unique advantage against our pure hardware or pure software competition.

Now, let me turn to 2017 and expand what is behind our optimism as we start the year. Clearly, the highlight of 2017 will be the shipping of Nozomi C-1800 single-pass LED inkjet print. We are on track for the mid-year plan we discussed last quarter. You might have seen last week, as we have selected and signed the customers for the first beta unit installed. We picked Hinojosa, which is a corrugated producer factories worldwide including one in Spain, though we are planning to start installing the factory in a couple of months. If all goes according to plan, we expect the second unit to follow in Q2.

We continue to march towards product readiness as with any new technology there a lot of adjustment to make but we haven't run yet into any technical showstopper. We remain focused on our goal of shipping 10 units this year and growing the number of the older units, which now stand at about 30, with many more potential customers in the process of discussing the platform with us. We could not have asked for clearer testament for the potential of this platform.

Our sold out user conference last week in Las Vegas also speaks to EFI's cultural of innovation. We heard from so many customers how they rely on EFI to get productivity boost in the business and to expand their operations to include new digital growth applications. The attendees choose from over 200 educational sessions and held keynote talk from me, Jeff Jacobsen, the new CEO of one of EFI's largest partners as well Joel Quadracci, CEO of Quad/Graphics, the largest printer in western world.

I was honored to share the stage with such important leaders in the print space and have them share their insights with EFI user base. In total, we had about 1000 customers 16 partners who showed customers technology as well as over 100 members of the media from around the world. This is just one more testament to EFI's ever increasing importance and influence with our customers, partners and industries.

As I finish my prepared remarks, I would like to leave you with the following thought. A little over three years ago, we laid out a roadmap which is well-planned of hitting $1 billion in sales by 2016; this was driven by a strong conviction in our strategy and high confidence in our ability to execute to it. While $72 million FX since 2013, left us slightly short of our revenue target and I'm very proud of the team's commitment and hard work to get us there.

Looking at the next chapter for EFI in the next three years, we see even more opportunities ahead of us with bigger terms and leadership position in our core markets. Once we get Nozomi to commercially ship, we intend to host an Investor Day and at that time, we will update our financial target and provide an outlook for our long-term plan as EFI enter a new exciting phase of growth.

Now, let me turn things over to Marc to provide details of our Q4 and our outlook for Q1.

Marc Olin

Thank you, Guy.

In Q4, we delivered a strong operational quarter with record revenue of $267 million, up 4% year-over-year and up 5% ex-currency. While we were disappointed that after the adjustment for currency, we are only able to get to $270 million, we are still very pleased to see very strong progress and gross margin across all of our segments and strong performance in cash generation.

The Industrial Inkjet business delivered 8% year-over-year growth, 10% ex-currency which was below our expectations for the quarter due to the Reggiani challenge Guy discussed. On a positive note, we were pleased with the initial demand for our refresh road-to-road display graphics product line which we launched towards the end of the year.

Productivity Software delivered a strong quarter growing 11% year-over-year, 12% ex-currency. Fiery had a decline of 8% year-over-year which is a little better than we expected based on a strong Q4 finish to the year with some of our partners.

Total recurring revenue was $78 million up 11% year-over-year and representing 29% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating profit margin was 17.3% up 230 basis points from last year resulting in non-GAAP earning per share of $0.77 up 26% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.80, had currency remained where it was when we gave our Q4 guidance.

For Q1, the euro, Chinese yuan, British pound and other developing country currencies have declined significantly versus 2016, therefore, we expect $3 million in negative currency impact on our year-over-year revenue comparison and a negative $0.01 impact in EPS, if currency remains as it was on January 1.

Now, let me explain in more detail, the revenue by business segment and region. The industrial inkjet segment generated revenue of $153.7 million up 8% year-over-year and 10% ex-currency and 58% of total revenue. This segment's revenue was driven by strong growth from display graphics product line and improved credit print demand offset by the less than expected level of Reggiani sales. Total ink volume was up 24% for the quarter.

The Fiery segment delivered revenue of $69.9 million down 8% year-over-year representing 26% of total revenue. Strong server mix drove another very good quarter in gross margin. Fiery channel inventory remains in the targeted range with one of our largest partners continuing to work down their inventory levels as we expected.

The Productivity Software segment delivered revenue of $43.2 million up 11% year-over-year, 12% ex-currency and contributing 16% of total revenue. Optitex, our June 2016 acquisition delivered results within our expectations for the quarter and the back half of the year.

Revenue in the Americas amounted to $136.4 million flat year-over-year with minimum currency impact. EMEA grew 12% in Q4, $95.8 million and 14% ex-currency driven by industrial inkjet sales in the region with higher sales for our display graphics product line. In Asia-Pacific, revenue was $34.4 million up 1% year-over-year, 3% ex-currency.

Looking to the March quarter, we expect similar growth performance by our productivity software and industrial inkjet segments with currency continuing to impact their growth rates and the Reggiani business not yet back to double-digit year-over-year growth.

For the entire company, we expect low-single digit revenue growth year-over-year as we continue to have difficult Fiery compares for the pre-Drupa period resulting in revenue of $235 million to $240 million. With currency rates at Q1 2016 levels, revenue expectations would have been $238 million to $243 million. Included in first quarter guidance is an assumption that currencies stay at their January levels which assumes a year-over-year decline in the Euro, GBP and Chinese Renminbi based upon current exchange rate as well as the levels of our currencies around the globe.

With the impact of these currency levels, total first quarter revenue is predicated on a year-over-year growth rate of mid to high-single digit in Industrial Inkjet, which would have been high single to low double digit had currency remained at Q1 2016 levels. Low double-digit decline for the Fiery business and high single digit to low double-digit growth in productivity software, which is double-digit ex-currency.

Moving to gross margin, where I would like to remind you that all further commentary is non-GAAP unless otherwise noted. Fourth quarter gross margin was 52.9% up 230 basis points year-over-year despite the reduced contribution from Fiery to our total revenue. Industrial inkjet gross margin was 37.4%, up 350 basis points year-over-year despite currency driving it down by 40 basis points.

Fiery gross margin was a record 72.1% up 270 basis points year-over-year due to product mix. In the productivity software segment, gross margin was a record 76.9% up 200 basis points year-over-year driven by the benefit of higher revenue and licensing.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect overall gross margins to be 51% to 53% as we have a larger portion of our revenue driven by industrial inkjet. We expect inkjet gross margins to continue to show year-over-year improvement as we continue to see the benefits of our focus and driving productivity increases across our product lines and the increasing contribution of ink to our inkjet gross margins.

Turning to operating expenses, for the fourth quarter, operating expenses were $95 million or 4% year-over-year and comprising 35.6% of revenue, an increase of 10 basis points from the year ago period.

R&D expenses were $37.4 million representing 14% of revenue flat to a year ago, sales and marketing expenses were $40.1 million representing 15% of revenue down from 16% a year ago. G&A expenses were $17.5 million representing 6.6% of revenue up from 5.6% a year ago. We expect operating expenses to be approximately 36% to 37% of revenue for the first quarter.

Strong industrial inkjet and productivity software revenue growth combined with strong gross margin performance across all business units and operating leverage delivered fourth quarter operating income of $46.1 million up 20% year-over-year bringing our operating margin to 17.3% exceeding our long-term target.

Other income and expense had a net loss of $1.3 million driven primarily by an increase in interest and investment income offset by lower exchange losses than last year. Our static non-GAAP tax rate remained at 19% and we expect this level to continue through 2017.

Strong operating income offset by continued currency challenges resulted in earnings per share of $0.77. This compares favorably to the year ago quarter of $0.61 per share and represent an increase of 26% year-over-year. As mentioned earlier currency had stayed at the levels when we gave our guidance for the quarter back in October, we would have reported an additional $0.03 in EPS.

Looking to the first quarter, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.57 which is impacted by $0.01 due to the effect of current currency rates. As a remainder, this outlook assumes our January foreign exchange rate stay flat for the balance of the quarter. It also includes approximately $0.02 per share of quarterly impact from the convertible bond interest payment.

Now, turning to the balance sheet. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $460 million compared to $449 million at the end of last quarter. Cash flow from operations was $65 million or 179% of the non-GAAP net income for the quarter. Cash flow of $121 million for the last 12 months represented a 104% of non-GAAP net income.

We were able to overachieve our revenue target of -- our full year target of 90% of non-GAAP net income by driving improved collections in the quarter and by managing purchasing and inventory levels very closely.

As Guy mentioned, we also elected to exercise our rights under the Reggiani acquisition agreement which allows more flexibility in the operation of the group. This election to accelerating the first earn out payments for the Reggiani shareholders of $23.8 million, which would have been due in Q1 but was paid in Q4.

We also committed to pay their last earn out payment in two trenches at 6 and 12 months. This election to accelerate the earn out was completed amicably with the former CEO and Reggiani shareholders and in fact, we expect to retain the former CEO as a strategic advisor going forward.

Net accounts receivable were $221 million, down $1 million sequentially on higher revenue. DSO was 76.2 days down 7.1 days sequentially due to increased and highly focused collection activities. While DSOs were still up 7 days versus Q4 of last year that was driven primarily by the change in product mix between our direct businesses inkjet and software and our Fiery channel business.

Our net inventory balance was $99 million down $8 million sequentially as a result of our higher sales levels and increased focus on planned manufacturing levels by the inkjet business units during the quarter.

This drove inventory turns to five up 0.3 days year-over-year and up 0.6 turns sequentially. We were especially pleased with this improvement given the increase mix of inkjet in our total revenue and the much higher inventory levels required for that business versus Fiery or Software.

Stock based compensation this quarter was $5.2 million which is significantly below our normalized run rate of about $10 million to $11 million per quarter. As a result of the company not achieving a number of performance based targets in our restricted stock grants which expired this quarter. This resulted in our total stock compensation expense for the year going down by about $1 million despite the 12% revenue growth.

As we stated in the past, we believe in pay per performance for our employee base and we continue to expect the level of stock compensation to be driven by the company's success and achieving goals across three categories, revenue, operating profit and cash generation.

In the fourth quarter, we returned $16 million to shareholders as part of our $150 million buyback program which was put in place on January 1, 2016. Total diluted share count decreased by $0.1 million sequentially to 47.5 million shares, our buyback over the past year increased year-over-year from $66 million to $74 million comprising both purchases through our 10b5-1 program and additional opportunistic buying we did in the open market during periods in which we were permitted as we continue to return value to our shareholders. This leaves $76 million available in our $150 million buyback program.

Let me finish with full year performance. While we were disappointed, we fell little short of the $1 billion target we set back in 2013, we were very proud of all of our teams achievements and record revenue of $992.1 million up 12% year-over-year and as Guy mentioned, if currency stayed where it was when we gave our guidance, we would have achieved both the $1 million revenue target and the $2.60 EPS target the high-end of our full year 2016 EPS target.

We posted record industrial inkjet, productivity software and recurring annual revenues. We delivered non-GAAP operating income growth of 15.4% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating margin of 14.9%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to 2015.

We delivered record non-GAAP EPS of $2.44 up $0.41 per share year-over-year and GAAP EPS of $0.95 up 36% year-over-year. We significantly increased our cash from operations by over 77% from 2015 as well exceeding our full year target of 90% of non-GAAP net income by 14 basis points.

We entered 2017 with confidence in our strategy, our strong product portfolio and our TAM expansion opportunities.

As always, we would like to conclude by thanking our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued confidence in EFI and we are very excited about our opportunities in 2017 and the years beyond.

This concludes my prepared commentary. We will now be happy to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Ananda Baruah with Brean Capital. Your line is open.

Ananda Baruah

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Couple if I could, maybe I will try to sneak in a quick third if it's not -- it doesn't take too long. But, just starting with Reggiani, could you do us a couple of things, walk through Guy, I guess a specific mechanic that caused, kind of the friction as you move through December. I guess, your comments, in another way of saying that that sort of -- it took some of the -- sort of the -- I don't know if it's focused, out of the process. But, through the disruption in the management process, caused some business not to get done.

And then, is there anyway to quantify what that dollar impact may have been, your best estimation? And then, I have one more in that regard. Thanks.

Guy Gecht

Hey, Ananda. So, I mean in the way you can see it as a victim of our own success. The target we set back in 2015 that got into effect middle of 2015 for the earn outs. At the time looked pretty aggressive and good. We have done much better than that. And we got the Q4 essentially with -- being guaranteed to pay 100% of the earn out and the [indiscernible] had to be really in the low mid-single digit to 8% in 2017 earn out period, the last earn out period while we want to go double-digit everybody know.

And so, obviously, we agreed to really unprecedented -- deals before we had a lot of restrictions and how we can change from the original business model and how much control we have for the owners that really did a great job mainly growing the business. And so, as it was come clear that we have different targets, we clearly wanted to go back to normal business, integrate better use EFI broad sales network and get into.

So, I mean as far as the numbers, I mean, we gave the guidance. We had a much more healthy forecast for Reggiani. Let's say that if you look at where we ended [indiscernible] 2 million or 3 million short for our range. We have filed more than that and compared to what we had in the quarter. So, as the quarter progress and the forecast went out and we wanted to get in and do what you do when you -- at risk of numbers it will start with getting essentially the deal that we agree with.

But again, it all comes from the fact that for the first 18 months, we did much better than we expected. But, we built into the contract an opportunity to accelerate that stay control as long as we guarantee the earn out which we thought is, make sense giving the earn out is essentially going to be met. And we did that. And I think there is a lot more now integration and we are seeing good opportunities. And I'm pretty sure that Reggiani -- let's put this way, our plan of the year called for double-digit growth even with the single digit growth this quarter.

Ananda Baruah

Got it. And just to round that out. Because I don't want to make up interpretations here. So, was it largely to a degree that as they got closer to hitting the earn out target -- maybe took there -- and foot-off the gas a little bit. And then, by the time you caught it and sort of took the action, of course, correct. You just kind of what was it was.

Guy Gecht

I think the good people their interest -- the shareholders of EFI that the right interest, but obviously, we had difference sets of targets. Their target was mostly done for 2016, our targets were not. Their targets for 2017 was very soft as we are building the plan for next year, our target was not. So obviously, that have created some friction and we found the ways since we put in the original contract and ability to take over the control, we gave.

Marc Olin

Yes. I think Ananda, just one thing to remember, they were measured on profit margin as well. And so, that was part of the issue around risk avoidance. That once they knew they were going to hit their revenue number, they didn't want to take a lot of risk on operating side because they had to hit profitability percentage target as well. And so, there are let's say risk tolerance was definitely lower than ours was given where we thought that the business could grow to.

Ananda Baruah

Got it. Appreciate that context. And I guess, finally, with regards to Reggiani, was there any -- actually I do have one more follow-up on Reggiani, we will all stick with this one. But, was there any market based components to the softer than -- say the revenue or is it all this earn out components?

Guy Gecht

Obviously, most of the deals are done outside the dollar zone, so you have that obviously. But, look at the end of the day, it's a great business, you have to work hard and you have to be fully aligned. And when that doesn't happen you don't get the double-digit growth you are expecting.

Marc Olin

I have one perspective, we are certainly seeing a very strong pipeline on the textile side of the equation. So, there is -- we don't have any concern from the market perspective because the pipeline was very strong.

Ananda Baruah

And to that point, I believe you guys have in the past talked about the segments in which Reggiani plays as a market, the market segments being high teens to maybe low 20s market growth. Maybe I'm making the below 20s part. But, I think certainly highly teens. Does that still remain the case, and the reason why I'm asking just Guy, and your comments about returning to double-digit revenue growth, by the second half, I'm just trying to get a sense of double-digit means 10% or if the market is still on that high teens, we should return back up to that, sort of elite market level over time?

Guy Gecht

I said by the second half earlier giving yourself a little room here. But, we are excited if not more about the opportunity for digital textile we have been and since we bought the business. And again, let's start with what -- remember the cause of this problem is, we overachieved on our prediction for the first 18 months. The potential there is tremendous, only single-digit percentage of the print materials are printed digitally, I think you know that really well, we are really a leader of supposed branded technology. There is a good pipeline of products coming to market.

Ananda Baruah

Thanks a lot guys.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Ananda.

Operator

Your next question comes from Katie Huberty with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jerry Liu

Hey, guys. This is Jerry Liu calling in for Katie. Just following up on the first question. Outside of Reggiani, were there any witnesses in the inkjet business in the fourth quarter and heading into the first quarter and the return to double-digit growth is that predicated on just integrating the Reggiani business and no real other factors?

Marc Olin

Within the fourth quarter we really saw strong performance across all of our other segments besides the Reggiani concerns. Heading into Q1, we did announce that new display graphics product that we showed at Connect because of the number of customers that were asked to show, it's our new entry level wide format product which is not going to start shipping in Q1.

So we do expect that -- we factor that into the equation for our Q1 guidance that some customers are probably going to wait for that product to start to ship. But, on the other hand our roll-to-roll products are going to start to ship now and we show those at Connect at as well. And that should drive some nice growth.

So, we have a lot of different segments there, of course, each with our own growth behavior, but generally Q4 for the rest of Inkjet was very good and we do expect those new products to drive some nice growth into the New Year.

Guy Gecht

Yes. And we had our review yesterday of the pipeline. And it's strong as it ever been for Q1, very strong for the entire inkjet across the board and that's obviously, before we commercially decide to ship Nozomi in the second half.

Jerry Liu

Got it. And then, just a question on Fiery. If you look at the issue that was out there on the last earnings call with one of your customers adjusting inventory levels. How much of that do you expect to continue maybe over the next one or two quarters. Or are you're comfortable that's close to have being done. And second part is just an update on that the new platforms Drupa that would finally ship and help and drive acceleration in Fiery growth, which you guys also discussed on last call. Is that still what you are expecting and what's the rough timing of that?

Marc Olin

So, we do believe that, of course, we are not sitting inside of the purchasing department that are partners. So we can't say for certain what their behavior is going to be in the quarter. But, it does seem that the -- that issue that we are seeing in Q3 and Q4 as now concluded.

In terms of the new products, starting to ship, we are starting to see those trickle out now. But, they are not having a material impact on the Fiery revenue, but that is one of the things we expect in the back half of the year to start driving Fiery growth again.

Jeff Liu

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Shannon Cross, Analyst [Cross Research]. Your line is open.

Shannon Cross

Hi. I guess my first question is just going back to Reggiani, can you talk about any changes you are going to be making, I know you said you had a manager and that's not going to be running it, they are planning on doing that anyway. So, I'm curious if there is increase if that happens. So first the change of marketing, it's just anything that will help to sort of kick start revenue again?

Guy Gecht

Yes, sure. We hired last year a very talented new general manager and she is with us for quite few months. And gearing up to eventually to take over, we thought it would be the end of 2017, but we made a decision to accelerate that as I mentioned.

Yes, part of it -- definitely part of it we are going to invest a little more, we definitely care about top-line, so we are going to accelerate from product development, more marketing, more coverage. We will integrate a lot more especially on the sales side we have people in major markets like China, India, Indonesia, Mexico. And Reggiani was a little island because of the deal we have done for the first two and a half years. And again, the deal worked well until the targets got little higher than what we had in the deal. So, we are going to definitely accelerate the integration now that we have no more restrictions.

Shannon Cross

Okay, great. And then, I don't know, Guy remarked, can you give us more details on Nozomi. How should we think about it ramping through the year, I think it's a -- I think there is sort of a wide range of expectations out there. So, maybe to the extent you feel comfortable you can sort of map it out for us?

Guy Gecht

Sure. The good news is, we are still tracking to what we told you in the last couple of times we talked. It's in a very exciting situations. So first of all, from the schedule, we always plan to have toward the end of this quarter, the first installation of a beta customer. We selected one of the people that find up with us. And we will install it by the end of this quarter. And then, we have another -- plan to start another unit next quarter that would be the beta phase of the two units we will work, heavy duty successfully then we will declare beta, we will start to ship commercially. And our target is to ship about 10 this year and to support and having this from a demand perspective, it definitely seems like it's there.

And then, obviously, we will -- our goal is to make the -- this bounded by demand and not bounded by supply. So, we will scale manufacturing as much as we need. That to meet the ultimate supply there we have options of real estate in Spain where we are manufacturing. We know what we need to do.

I would say from a development perspective, the good news is no short stuff and we didn't land into any difficult things that we didn't anticipate as always a lot of tweaking, a lot of bug fixes, a lot of things that you got to do, which we are doing. But, it's tracking nicely.

And then, lastly on the demand, I would say I have never anything like that. We never had a product where we had no sales person with a quota. We barely try to market it after the Drupa announcement. And we have close to 30 cancelable orders and we have 10s of people in the process of looking or potentially signing up, and they keep showing up. I was in the Latin America and visit and go it space where the owners gave up on digital. We talked about Nozomi and we went to one of their little factories and they showed me 10s of people working with multiple machines. We did a rough calculation about throughput and we determine that we can replace all this factory that they have with one machine just one of the many factories they have in this location. With one machine probably two, three operators and they all need to work full day just to get the volume they have. This guy was super excited and he is going to fly to Spain to see it.

I was the next day in Argentina, met with somebody that held about it, show him a little video, gave him the pack, immediately scheduled a visit in February, Spain to see it. So, I have never seen anything like that in my long career, I see yours as far as excitement and that's before we really assigned anybody. We actually told the sale people not to assign any quota to anybody for 2017 because we're probably going to be okay.

Shannon Cross

And with regard to ink usage on these, is there anyway to sort of think about magnitude of ink? How long it takes to sort of ramp up. Again, I'm just trying to make sure our expectations are in line with, if you do this year?

Marc Olin

It's really speculative at this point because it depends upon the utilization that a customer is going to have of the equipment; some customers may run at 8 hours a day, some may run at 24 hours a day. Some may print, corrugated that has ink across the entire width of the corrugated material. So, I may just print small logos on the material.

So, that's going to drive consumption radically different because the machine is so fast. But, I think right now our estimates are somewhere between $0.5 million and $1 million a year and ink consumption per machine, how quickly it ramps up or is it -- it's a lot of speculation because it really depends upon the specific applications that individual customers end up adapting it for and what percentage of their work there moving to digital.

Shannon Cross

Great. That's helpful. And then, my last question is just on cash flow, you are going to talk -- I mean obviously, cash flow is very strong. So just curious how you are thinking about it for 2017, what the drivers like the specific drivers of the cash flow are? Are they recurring because again you have the bonus shift which I think has been really good? How should we think about it going forward?

Marc Olin

Yes. We didn't really think the bonus had much impact on people's behavior, but despite that we figured we probably repeat something of that sort for 2017 just in case. But, we do -- we haven't changed our target, which is a 90% of non-GAAP net income that's kind of our long-term target for what we want to generate in our cash flow operations and we are going to keep that target for 2017. As you could see from how 2016 unfolded, it's going to vary quite a bit from quarter-to-quarter. But, we think still for the full year that's a good number. Things that succeeded in Q4 will be continuing into Q1 and beyond, we look to manage how we do our purchasing in a given quarter, how much inventory we would talk on hand, how aggressively we collect with our clients, the type of payment terms we give for our clients? So all of those things will continue and as we mentioned we will keep the -- keep an incentive in place as one component of our incentive programs throughout 2017 to ensure the cash from offices are still strong.

Shannon Cross

Okay. Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Shannon.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Drab with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Drab

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. First question just back on Fiery and the issue that you have with the large customer, working on some inventory. What are you seeing so far in January, I know Marc what you said and you obviously don't sit in their purchasing department but I mean, what are you seeing so far and how does that compare with the normal environment -- normal spending pattern from them and if it hasn't really rebounded yet, when would you expect to see that customer coming back to the table on a stronger way?

Marc Olin

Again, January is always a slow month every year. So I don't think January is a great indicator of how the quarter is going to perform. We haven't seen anything that would lead us one way or the other to be more or less concerned. We gave that guidance of down low double-digit for Fiery in the quarter because Q1 is typically sequentially down from Q4, if there is no kind of extraordinary event. And so, we are expecting that normal trend to continue. But, so far we felt good about that guidance we did, again, overachieved a little bit from what we expected in Q4 based upon stronger performance from few of the partners. But, we think the market trends are in our favor that people are picking Fiery and customers who are picking Fiery, they see the differentiation there and that will continue to drive Fiery demand for many years in the future.

Guy Gecht

Just Brian, I would say that the relationship with this specific partner is probably at an all time high and we are planning to work very closely with them and truly aligned here on growing the business. So we should not get this inventory story that we had the last two quarters to kind of create an impression that something doesn't work. The relationship actually is very strong.

Brian Drab

All right. I picked off that sense in a strong way at the -- you Connect conference for sure. Just one other question on Fiery, you mentioned the issue in Asia last quarter, how is that playing out at this point, is that going to be an issue throughout 2017, or we moving past that?

Marc Olin

No. That still something that we have to work to overcome. We have a number of strategies that we are working on to turn that around. So that's not as we said last quarter, that's not going to be solved overnight. So, while -- let's say I think Asia, generally, for EFI is fine. That's one specific situation still going to take some more work on our part.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then, just quick update on ceramic consumables, is it, I guess safe to assume that we haven't hit another threshold and we are still around the -- I guess the $3 million per quarter level?

Marc Olin

So, we have definitely not hit the additional threshold. The year-over-year growth performance is still very strong there across all of our ink portfolios you saw with that 24% volume growth that we spoke about. But, we will update kind of the next milestone when we hit it on the ceramic ink side as that business grows.

Brian Drab

That milestone just to be clear will be $4 million in a quarter, is that right?

Marc Olin

Yes. That would be the next milestone, right.

Brian Drab

Thanks very much.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf

Hi. I wanted to go into a little bit about used cases for both the Nozomi and for the textile Reggiani. If you look through the whole experience with the acceleration and then the little bit of fall, I guess which was incentive driven the way you are explaining it. Where are we in terms of broad adoption versus when you bought it across the text stone market, are you moving into the soft signage? And as you think about 2017, where does that go Kornit and the T-shirt market announced the deal with Amazon couple of weeks ago. And I'm wondering if that has sparked broader interest in your overall product over the -- in the beginning of the first quarter. So that's my first question.

Guy Gecht

So start with Nozomi. I think obviously the biggest used case for the first release of Nozomi is corrugated boxes as we targeted them. Clearly people shipping more things from -- as they buy more things on line and most of the time those boxes are very grey and buoying and there is an opportunity to make them short run and eventually personalized with fantastic colors. And we have some example here in the office, we can show you if you come in, it's just very nice and it's a game changer for boxes.

So that's the number used cases. There is clearly interest for large volume display graphics that [one-two] [ph] on that. And then, we start to get some interest from people that are doing different type of packaging and recently we talked to -- the customers are looking at multiple Nozomi units. They have the volume. And so, that's kind of part of that big excitement around that.

Now, we have plan to extended it to other field that we are active in today and you can guess what they are. And then, other areas of packaging, it's a very versatile platform. So we can definitely tweak it. But, right now, we really want to focus on 1.0, the C-1800, with the potential so big and then we will develop the derivative later.

Let's talk about the textile. The textile I think, Joe, I think you know that very well -- the penetration is like -- single -- low single to mid single digit, didn't really change much since we bought it. But, clearly there is more interest in digital. There is more short run. We talk to brands. And they definitely want the design fast and manufacture fast deliver locally fast and fresh, their inventory, especially when people buy online and then so many skews for those things.

I think that was driving Amazon to get into T-shirts like wholesale network and Kornit is a very good solution for T-shirt and it's an excellent company and we are not competing with them in T-shirt, as you know, but, so that not surprising that Amazon getting into that. I think it's definitely a signal that is more and more interest in manufacturing on demand and personalization, and definitely we are very well positioned when it gets to the apparel market.

Joseph Wolf

So, just as a follow-on to that. First of all, in terms of integration on the Reggiani platform, is there an integration plan now that you are taking the business model over to integrated with the Optitex solutions, so you can go from designer to printer.

Guy Gecht

Absolutely. I think that's one of the thing we always did and start to see some sign of interest is having incentive to the Reggiani sales force to sell to bring leads for Optitex and vice versa. And I personally talked to some brand owners that liked the idea that you can design fast, verify fast, make changes fast and then change and then send it to the factory for fast production because textile and power is moving fast and changing fast. So, there is definitely great synergy. We are building that technology bridge but even without that customers are reacting to the idea that if [hygienic] [ph] we have the tool to design it and the tool to manufacture it.

Joseph Wolf

And then, just back on the Nozomi. So, the customer who is doing the Spanish installation is a puts and machinery. Is the beta test going to be for packaging that's going to customers and that's being filled for a facility that was actually using that packaging right now, is that the first test case?

Guy Gecht

They will move some thing from analog -- some portion of analog. They have a lot more volume than Nozomi in the field. So, their officers are around the world and so on. So, we are starting with one factory in Spain, and then, move analog. And then, I think they are hoping to get additional business [indiscernible] short-term very quickly, very effectively with Nozomi.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. Thank you.

Marc Olin

If you are trying to get to the point of -- is it real production that they are going to do it in beta. It is -- they are intending to use in a live environment during the beta testing cycle. So, in Q2 we should see some actual live production from the beta clients on Nozomi.

Joseph Wolf

Oh, okay. And then, just follow-up to another question when you gave the utilization that you expected there $500,000 to $1 million per year, per machine depending on their used case. Is there a math example that you show your customers that says, this is kind of the point if you are going to buy this machine that's the amount of ink you would need to use?

Marc Olin

It's not. It's more a cost per square footer, cost per square meter is really the focus that we go to there because they know from their perspective, they are really looking at that comparison for analog versus digital. They know what their set-up charges are on analog and so they say okay, if my cost per square foot can be this amount or below, then I know this chunk of production I can move immediately because the production runs are short enough that I'm going to save those, make ready and set-up charges and the digital becomes a no-brainer.

Guy Gecht

And Joe, I think they are going to be a normal dynamic as we saw in other markets where people say I can buy more Nozomi, I can move more production from analog -- digital, I need better economics on the ink and we will have to look at what is the utilization here and at what point we want to reduce ink because we are going to get a lot more throughout as we have done with other markets and analog position.

Joseph Wolf

Understood. Okay. Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Thank you. Thanks Joe.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patrick Newton with Stifel. Your line is open.

Patrick Newton

Hey, good afternoon Guy and Marc. Thank you for taking my questions. On the Nozomi front, just to put a finer point on the customers and the 30 pre-orders, do you have any customers you had to better or trying to land for multiple units?

Marc Olin

No. We are not really letting customers at this point sign up for multiple units during the initial phase because it's pre-orders Nozomi. So, we want that proof point with the customer first and move it from the pre-order to the live order and have the binding commitments in place before we take secondary orders from any of the [indiscernible].

Guy Gecht

Having said that, most of the customers that I know that's on the list multiple locations, some of them tens of locations around the world.

Marc Olin

Yes. There is very few customers that we could sign with Nozomi where they would -- where it would really only be a one machine type of model for them because as Guy said some of the corrugators are multiple facility locations are very high volume at single facility. So, that should be very few used cases where somebody just as one.

Patrick Newton

Okay. And then, Marc, just given the commentary on the goal of shipping 10 units this year and I think previously, you discussed x in the year at the capacity of two systems per month of production. Can you help us understand how we should think about water falling the revenue through by units, I mean is it right to think maybe three units and 3Q, 6Q and 4Q, 7Q and 4Q, just any thoughts on how that could happen?

Marc Olin

Yes. So, I would say if things were to go according to plan, most of those units would be in Q4 where we would be looking at from a revenue recognition perspective as we 6 out of the 10 in Q4 if not more.

Patrick Newton

Okay. And then, just getting a finer point on the inventory correction within your large Fiery customer, I believe that you said it had corrected and response to one prior questioner, and then, you talked about Fiery likely returning to growth in the second half of 2017, but I thought that was more just to your pent-up Drupa demand. So, maybe you answered, I'm sorry, if I missed it. But, are you anticipating that this large customer that as reduced inventory should see a kind of call it a restocking effect in the next quarter or two or is there any type of timeframe or perhaps or are we at a new level that is low and sticky?

Marc Olin

Yes. I don't think we will see a big restocking impact from them because it's -- there is no -- if any increases would just be a gradual creeping up, if you wouldn't notice materially in any given quarter. So, I don't really see that having any material impact on any quarter in particular.

Patrick Newton

Okay, great. And then, just last one is on Reggiani, what was the year-over-year growth for Reggiani? And then, I guess I'm just a little bit confused on, I understand the earn out and why demand would fall in 4Q, I just don't understand why it would take longer to reaccelerate given, you had some pretty positive pipeline commentary. So, should we think about in process of earning the earn out that perhaps there was a pull in demand or just anything to help explain kind of this air pocket?

Marc Olin

I think that's really more just -- the structural shift that is going on. You have got a situation where you had a CEO that was running the company for 15 years. That was really the heart of the company during that point in time and so now you are -- while the General Manager, we hired came in April, it's still not without some disruption and adjustments to a new operating procedure that you have to put in place. You need to give those changes some time to take a count the change in how we are doing the selling and the overall sales organization leveraging more of the EFI channel, the pipeline is strong. But, you still have to get you through that and so we expect that to take another 90 to 180 days to get back to full strength.

But, as we said, it's not that we are not still expecting it to grow, we would still expect the thing to be growing well into the single digit. But, just not back to the kind of full double-digit growth rates until little later on.

Patrick Newton

And was it the 4Q growth rate in the single digit or was it flat or down?

Marc Olin

So, we in terms of kind of a full year and the individual details, we don't -- wanted to avoid giving individual results of specific product lines throughout the course of the year. So, I can't say when we look at because I know this is a question that we've had quite a bit from our people when we look at our overall industrial inkjet business including the first half of the year. So the whole industry inkjet segment for all of the product lines that when you look at it on an apples-to-apples basis including what -- let's say Reggiani, Matan did prior to our acquisition in the beginning of 2015 that we did see double-digit apples-to-apples growth from 2015 to 2016 for the entire industrial inkjet segment.

Patrick Newton

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. Good luck.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jim Suva with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. We heard you talk a lot about the Fiery, but if you could just maybe help us understand a little bit better because you had mentioned a customer working down inventory, product transitions, Drupa and all that. But, it's been about four quarters of no growth and I believe the goal is to grow around GDP rate. Is that still true or is there anything else going on there because looking at your forecast, I think I also heard that maybe it's going to be down not only March but the first half of 2017, so that puts it kind of a six quarters of growth. So the concern is, is it actually being designed out or a competitive product getting in there because six quarters is a long time or maybe I'm modeling it wrong or maybe it comes back to growth?

Marc Olin

Let's take a look at the numbers. I mean I think it's Q1 of 2015 was essentially flat. So yes, while it hasn't seen in that timeframe it didn't see growth. Again, we still feel a GDP plus is the right way to look at that and of course it's all over the period that you average it over to determine whether that's the right answer. But, we definitely don't see that trend. We think of anything. Our relationships with our partners have gotten stronger and there are even more depending upon Fiery. And so that's why I think Guy said already in the back half of the year, we do expect Fiery to be growing again and that you will see that the growth resume, Q2 is kind of right at the beginning of that Drupa cycle. So, we are not -- obviously, we are not giving guidance on every quarter for the year. But, again, we feel very strongly that the back half will see growth on Fiery.

Jim Suva

Okay, great. Thanks so much for the clarification. We appreciate it.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yes. Thanks. Just with respect to the revenues by geography, the flat growth you saw in the Americas, how much of that was Fiery and how much of that is potentially from the softness you saw late in the quarter Reggiani?

Marc Olin

Well, Reggiani does it not -- it's not a very large portion of Reggiani revenue coming from the Americas. So, that really didn't have a material impact on the Americas growth. Most of it was really Fiery driven from the year-over-year compare. Inkjet did show some growth, productivity software showed growth. So it was really just -- was really just a Fiery that drove the flatness year-over-year in the Americas.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And then, with respect to the change in leadership at Reggiani, does this, I think somebody had asked about this. But, I want to just try to get a better sense. Is this going to accelerate the cross-selling with Optitex, is this going to potentially accelerate work you are doing on proprietary inks in this market or is really the focus going to be near term on restarting and regaining momentum on the equipment side?

Guy Gecht

No doubt, it's going to accelerate the integration. We kept Reggiani as a kind of a mini-island relative to other acquisition because of the structure we put in place. And we've already see that, of course, selling actually Reggiani launched their own ink sort of a long-term plan and we're seeing good response to this obviously that help with the gross margin, you see it in the inkjet numbers. And we were planning a lot more collaboration with the rest of EFI on the ink and machine parts.

So that's definitely going to cause collaboration. I mean if you look at one very successful example, is the biggest story in Q4 was the roll-to-roll line-up and I think it's going to be super strong in the year, but we merged Matan and VUTEx into one platform, took us a year-and-a-half. We launched it in Q4 very limited quantity. We had more customers than we actually had units. We showed it in Connect. It's 70% faster than the machines we had before. Cost structure is very good. It's going to be manufactured in Israel because lot of it is built in the tank component. And that's a very successful outcome of an acquisition. The same time we did acquisition Reggiani.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Last question for me is, just giving all you have going on this year with respect to Nozomi and Reggiani and Fiery, what can you say about the acquisition funnel or the activity in that area, is that going to be a slower year in terms of as you digest some of the things you have going on?

Marc Olin

We definitely have plenty of activity going on in the M&A inside. We have not lightened up on our activity there. So, we definitely still have a very strong pipeline and plenty of deals to work on and so we definitely expect to deliver additional M&A in 2017.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joan Tong with Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Joan Tong

Hi, guys. Question regarding the gross margin, the inkjet gross margin, obviously very strong this quarter probably due to the mix as since ink is higher margin. And then, you guide for next quarter 35 like sort of like a mid-30 percentage, is it because of seasonality. And also because of the mix that we are seeing the sequential downtick in the inkjet gross margin?

Marc Olin

So, the sequential downtick is really because the volume is down. When we get the really high factory utilization in Q4 when we were shipping a lot of units, it allowed us to drive the gross margin higher. With the guidance we gave for Q1 of 2017 that would represent a significant increase year-over-year in the Q1 performance where it's 33.7% last year in Q1. So, driving to those targets that we have set would represent that continued improvement. And so I think you do have to really look at the -- at kind of the year-over-year comparison to get a good sense of the progress we have made.

And if you look at what we did in 2016, post acquisition we improved every single quarter year-over-year in inkjet in gross margin. And so, that's where our focus continues to be. If we can keep doing that then obviously it's going to continue to drive some nice margins at the bottom line.

Joan Tong

Sure. Okay. Thank you. And then, another question regarding foreign exchange under that impact on the bottom line obviously, you have more manufacturing facility in -- outside United States compared to like a year or two years ago. And so the foreign exchange impact especially on the industrial inkjet side on the bottom line -- on the gross margin will be less, is that the right way to think about it?

Marc Olin

Yes. That's why you see a less -- the EPS impact for example that we talked about for Q1 is $0.01 in EPS impact from foreign currency versus last year, when you look at it in the year-over-year comparison versus it, it still has a $3 million impact on revenue. So that's the benefit of having that diversified manufacturing. And a lot of the stuff we sell in Europe, we make in Europe now, lot of the stuff we sell in the U.S., we make in the U.S. now. So, it has that positive impact for us.

Joan Tong

Okay. And then, finally, you guys mentioned in the past about developing your own ink proprietary ink for Reggiani. And then, obviously, you have a little bit of set back here for that particular segment. Does this change -- how you like approach -- sort of a long haul, medium term goal like getting some of the attachment rate on ink prior than before?

Guy Gecht

I mean, we are clearly moving to faster units and which will have a much higher utilization and ink is super important to us. I keep saying internally ink is the three most important letters in inkjet. And so, definitely we will continue to invest in ink technology and attachment rate and incentive, how people to get attachment rate and what would the customers do, get higher and touch that's for sure.

And we also, the size also matter, we kind of crossing the $1 billion size, so we need to hit bigger bat like the Nozomi, like go for Reggiani and get more ink to continue to grow at the rates we would like to.

Joan Tong

Thank you guys.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joe Wittine, an analyst [Longbow Research]. Your line is open.

Joe Wittine

Sure. Thanks for squeezing me in. I will just ask one, as everything has been picked over pretty well. I'm Nozomi, since these orders are piling up, a direct question, what do you expect your production capacity to be exiting the year on either a monthly or quarterly basis? I mean ask because the backlog could be pretty substantial exiting the year. Thanks.

Marc Olin

So, I definitely think, we are targeting to be at that production and being able to make two a month exiting 2017 at minimum and we are obviously evaluating whether we can expand that but right now that's our target is to be at the two per month.

Guy Gecht

Yes. I will tell you in the longer term, I mean we are a public company, we care about revenue. So, in the longer term, we are not going to be bounded by supply. We supply something we can solve. We will always are going to try to sell to the demand. So, it's going to be some ramp up period and we will work on the supply.

Joe Wittine

Thanks guys.

Guy Gecht

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Gecht.

Guy Gecht

Okay. Thank you. So thank you everybody very much for joining us and being very engaged on this call. We appreciate your time and attention to EFI. We definitely appreciate the loyalty and the support of our shareholders and trust of our customers and of course, the very hard work and dedication of the EFI team.

We look forward to share with you more news as we progress. And talk to you in the near future. Thank you, again.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.