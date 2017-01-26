Tactical Asset Allocation Update

By Columbia Threadneedle Investments Global Asset Allocation Team

Trump's victory is likely a material turning point for financial markets.

Economic policy over the past several years has relied on monetary stimulus, but the reliance on cheap money will start to give way to a more balanced approach that includes tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation. This will likely increase nominal economic activity and be helpful to corporate profits. This transition is good for stocks and not as good for bonds.

Equity: We maintain a neutral position in equity, but are preparing to tactically overweight the asset class. U.S. equity markets have supported Trump's agenda for corporate tax cuts and deregulation, and international markets have as well with several international equity indices outperforming the S&P 500 Index in December.

Within equity: We continue to favor non-U.S. equity markets in general, specifically emerging market equities. If bond yields and the U.S. dollar stop rising, non-U.S. markets will have the opportunity to catch up with U.S. equity performance. This has already begun for international developed equity markets.

Fixed income: Rate increases since the U.S. election have resolved near-term overvaluation of fixed-income, but we remain cautious. While it is reasonable to add some duration, inflation trends and negative momentum have kept us from upgrading fixed income at the moment.

Within fixed income: We have a conservative outlook for interest rate risk and are slightly underweight investment-grade corporate bonds following their recent outperformance. We also believe that emerging market bonds represent an opportunity.

Alternatives: Alternatives have provided a benefit since the U.S. election by diversifying interest rate risk, and commodities remain particularly attractive. We expect diversification benefits to improve as markets move beyond a strict dependence on monetary policy.

Currency: Currency indicators are providing a mixed message. Trump's agenda is being viewed as good for the U.S. dollar, and investing in the U.S. dollar has been useful in guarding against market tantrums. However, a strong U.S. dollar would generally be unfavorable for emerging market stocks and commodities.

