Asset Managers, Leveraged Funds And Futures - An Alternate View

Many watchers believe the divergent opinion of the two will lead to pain for one of them.

Recently, I have seen many market watchers and pundits speaking to the divergence between leveraged funds and asset managers as it pertains to five-year note futures.

The chart that has been eliciting these comments is the following one:

The chasm between the asset manager longs and the leveraged fund shorts is wider than it has been in years and is somewhat extreme. When looking at the above chart, one could draw the conclusion that these two groups have taken opposite sides of the trade, and with a divergence this wide, one of the two is going feel pain.

Permit me to introduce an alternate take on the situation.

To introduce this, let me put forward the following baseline assumptions:

Leveraged funds ("LF") can take various forms: stylistic (long or long/short value/growth), directional/macro (long/short, long, short), situational (distressed, merger arb, convert arb) or a combination of styles. These funds often have wide berth in their mandates and can often go long/short in order to produce alpha.

Asset managers ("AM") are more traditional (long-only) and operate within asset classes or sectors (core fixed, high yield, equities, real estate, private equity - domestic, international or global across all classes/sectors). Most asset managers offer multiple asset classes, but most asset class mandates are limited to that asset class. Another way to view this is that fixed-income managers don't rotate into equities, equity managers don't rotate into fixed income etc. Clients do, but the mandates, for the most part, do not.

With that baseline set, what follows is a possible alternate explanation of the "divergence" in the positioning of LFs and AMs.

First, a look at the five-year Treasury:

Given the spike in rates we have seen over the last two months, being short seems to be the right approach, right? (After all, that allows managers to join the ever-crowded long USD/short Treasury trade.) I have heard some say that the AMs are expecting rates to hold or decrease, while the LFs are expecting rates to continue to increase. One of the two must be wrong, right?

What would you think if I told you they are both positioning for the same outlook? Crazy, right? One is really short and one is really long - how can they both be positioning for the same thing?

Recall my baseline assumption that (traditional) asset managers are predominately long only. Further, looking at core fixed-income managers (the largest group of fixed-income managers), they typically run against a benchmark such as the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate index ("AGG").

Most are going to look at the returns of the AGG, but that is for the end user/investor/consultant set. An asset manager is going to look at the index attributes or statistics. Further, clients will typically set a range that asset managers can diverge from the index (or funds will spell this out in their materials - either way, it is typically spelled out in their investment policy). One of those attributes would be the index duration, or sensitivity of the index to changes in rates:

Pretty healthy jump in the duration of the index, right?

Ok, just as a side note (hopefully it won't detract), here is one of the largest culprits in the duration spike:

Let's put ourselves in the seat of the asset manager for a second (well, that is why we are all here, right?). Growth is poised to increase, and with it, inflation (or, heaven forbid, growth is flat and just inflation increases - fun with stagflation). An increase in inflation expectations pushes up rates. If this is a widely held belief (the expectation of growth and inflation), as a fixed-income manager, you are going to want to hug the index duration or position your portfolio to have a lower duration than the index (within those client guidelines, let's call that +/- 10-25%).

The index just spiked to a duration of nearly 6 from 5.5 that it had been at for a couple of years. If you want to reposition your portfolio to index duration (or less), you are either going to start buying the constituents that got it to this duration or you are going to use futures to tailor your duration.

A look at the five-year futures and the index duration:

Notice anything in the chart? Yes, the net position in 5-years has been happening for two years, but notice the slope of the net position line as the index duration increases.

Keep in mind that when it comes to index duration, an AM has more than one way to position the portfolio. They can often tweak the duration by positioning various points of the yield curve (duration buckets) that they believe will outperform the index duration buckets - as long as the net result is a duration consistent with the mandate. There is a reason that fixed-income managers are considered the "smart managers" (ok, I am wicked biased being a fixed-income guy, and maybe no one says this - out loud).

The following chart shows the net position of AMs in both five-year and ten-year Treasuries:

Both the five- and ten-years were increasing until the Fed was in play (look at the 9/15 Fed fail), then tens were driven lower and fives continued their ascent. Post election, tens began to increase as well. Note that the increase in tens would help a fixed-income manager rapidly increase the portfolio duration.

Rolling all the above into a single chart:

Ultimately, I believe a large portion of the five-year futures long position by asset managers is actually being used to hug the benchmark or become slightly short of the benchmark in anticipation of rising rates. This alternate theory could help explain why positions going in opposite directions are the result of having the same outlook.

I have been intending on writing a fixed-income market overview note, hopefully over the next couple of days.

Finally, I was curious how leveraged fund positions tracked the five-year. The following chart shows that until late 2016, they were short as rates fell. After the election, however, these bets began to pay off.

Date is from author spreadsheets. Raw data can be found on the CFTC site here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.