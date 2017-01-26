Trump Could Extend Real Estate Life Cycle 5+ Years (Brad Thomas)

Brad Thomas is one of 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, two of the questions I asked Brad about was his biggest investing victory of 2016 and what his "State of the Markets" address would be going into 2017. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Brad's biggest victory and "State of the Markets"...

CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) is a small-cap, energy focused REIT that was trading at a large discount. Resulted in an ~160% return.

Home runs are great, but prefers to hit singles and doubles. Real estate is a long-term investment.

Owns real estate for the predictable income and modest price appreciation.

Believes Trump will have a big impact on real estate in U.S.

Trump could extend the life cycle for U.S. real estate for 5+ years.

Interview excerpt:

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in the interview.

The interview is full of detailed tips on Brad's core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways he's positioning for 2017.

