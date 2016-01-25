AGNC Investment's Q4 2016 And 1/25/2017 BV Projection (Includes MTGE And NLY BV Projection)

The negative relationship between MBS prices and derivative instrument valuations should be seen as a negative catalyst/trend regarding mREIT book values and stock valuations.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AGNC) book value ("BV") per common share as of 12/31/2016. Prior to results being provided to the public on 2/1/2017 (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the ground works for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC's income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income") for the fourth quarter of 2016. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Q4 2016 Income Statement Projection - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Q4 2016 Income Statement and EPS Projection - Part 2

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Q4 2016 Income Statement and EPS Projection - Part 3

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the fourth quarter of 2016, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 2) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 3) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 4) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company's MBS portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (also typically having higher durations): 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT); 6) MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

This article will also include a brief BV discussion regarding AGNC's affiliate MTGE and the company's sector peer NLY. This includes a BV projection as of 12/31/2016 for both companies.

Overview of AGNC's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016 come directly from the company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC's consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 12/31/2016.

Table 1 - AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate AGNC's projected BV as of 12/31/2016. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. There will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016. AGNC, through the company's quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a "Book Value Roll Forward" slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly timeframe. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire year.

Table 2 - AGNC Twelve-Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for AGNC's projected BV as of 12/31/2016. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "twelve-months ended" timeframe. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the "Ref." column shown in Table 2 (next to the December 31, 2016 column):

A) Operations

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL))

C) Stockholder Transactions

D) Capital Share Transactions

A) Operations:

- Increase in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of $420 Million; Range $170 - $670 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "A" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations" figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); 3) total expenses; and 4) excise tax.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

- Decrease in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of ($183) Million; Range ($433) - $67 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "B" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)" figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (upon reclassification to interest expense).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well.

C) Stockholder Transactions:

- Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($790) Million; Range ($800) - ($780) Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Red Reference "C" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions" figure is AGNC's dividend distributions for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

a) First, Second, and Third Quarters of 2016:

The dividend declared on AGNC's common stock for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 totaled $0.60, $0.60, and $0.56 per share, respectively. When calculated, AGNC had common stock dividend distributions totaling ($583) million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 (or through the nine-months ended 9/30/2016).

b) Fourth Quarter of 2016:

Prior to projecting AGNC's common stock dividend distributions for the fourth quarter of 2016, let us first discuss how the number of the company's outstanding shares of common stock could change during any given quarter. AGNC has the following three programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock the company has when monthly dividends are declared: 1) at-the-market ("ATM") offering program; 2) dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase program; and 3) stock repurchase program. Since there has been no activity within the first two plans for the past several years, I am making the assumption there was no activity during the fourth quarter of 2016 as well. This is mainly due to the fact AGNC's stock price continued to trade at a material discount to CURRENT BV throughout the quarter.

When it comes to AGNC's repurchase program, this was created in October 2012 and recently allowed (typically through annual amendments) AGNC to repurchase up to $2 billion of the company's outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2016. As of 9/30/2016, AGNC had $591 million remaining under the company's stock repurchase program. AGNC intends to buyback outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. Since AGNC's stock price traded at less of a discount to CURRENT tangible BV during the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to prior quarters, I believe management did not repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock.

The dividend declared on AGNC's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $0.54 per share. As such, this was a ($0.02) per share dividend decrease when compared to the prior quarter. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($179) million for the fourth quarter of 2016. When combined, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($762) million for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2016. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

a) First, Second, and Third Quarters of 2016:

The dividend declared on AGNC's "Series A Preferred Stock" (AGNCP) for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 totaled $1.50 per share ($0.50 each quarter). When calculated, AGNC had dividend distributions to AGNCP shareholders totaling ($10.4) million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 (or through the nine-months ended 9/30/2016).

The dividend declared on AGNC's "Series B Preferred Stock" (AGNCB) for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 totaled $1.453125 per depositary share ($0.484375 each quarter). When calculated, AGNC had dividend distributions to AGNCB shareholders of ($10.2) million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2016 (or through the nine-months ended 9/30/2016).

b) Fourth Quarter of 2016:

The dividend declared regarding AGNCP and AGNCB for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.50 per share and $0.484375 per depositary share, respectively. As such, this was an unchanged dividend when compared to the prior quarter. There were still 6.9 and 7.0 million outstanding shares of AGNCP and AGNCB as of 12/28/2016, respectively (ex-dividend date). When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to AGNCP and AGNCB shareholders of ($3.5) and ($3.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2016, respectively. When combined, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to preferred shareholders of ($27.4) million (rounded) for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2016.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, I am projecting AGNC's total "distributions to stockholders from estimated REIT taxable income/undistributed taxable income ("UTI")" and decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($790) million (rounded) for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2016 (see red reference "C" in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

- Decrease in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of ($116) Million; Range ($266) - ($66) Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "D" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

As stated earlier, I am making the assumption no additional shares of common stock were issued under AGNC's ATM offering, dividend reinvestment, or direct stock purchase programs during the fourth quarter of 2016. Also, since there were no additional common or preferred stock equity offerings during the fourth quarter of 2016, the following figures should have no activity: 1) issuance of common stock; 2) issuance of preferred stock; and 3) preferred stock $25,000 per share liquidation preference. Since AGNC officially internalized the company's management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management ("ACMM") last quarter, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. However, due to the immaterial impact such restricted stock and/or stock-based compensation would represent, I have projected no amount within these two accounts during the fourth quarter of 2016. Any actual amount of restricted stock and/or stock-based compensation during the fourth quarter of 2016 (through the issuance of new shares) would only have a fractional per share impact to AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016.

Regarding AGNC's "repurchases of common stock" figure, as stated earlier I am making the assumption management did not purchase any outstanding shares of common stock under the company's stock repurchase program during the fourth quarter of 2016. Therefore, I am projecting AGNC had a decrease in "net common equity from capital share transactions" of ($116) million for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2016; unchanged from the prior quarter (see red reference "D" in Table 2 above).

MTGE's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016:

When compared to AGNC, I am projecting MTGE had a fairly similar BV per share fluctuation (percentage wise) for the fourth quarter of 2016. Each company's agency MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 9/30/2016 had several similarities and minor differences which were discussed in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top). However, when combined, these minor differences should partially offset each other.

MTGE also had a sizable non-agency MBS portfolio as of 9/30/2016 when compared to AGNC (proportionately speaking). MTGE's and AGNC's non-agency MBS portfolio comprised 44% and less of 1% of each company's entire MBS portfolio, respectively. MTGE had a total non-agency MBS portfolio of $1.26 billion as of 6/30/2016. This balance increased to $1.29 billion as of 9/30/2016. When compared to MTGE's agency MBS portfolio of $2.95 billion, management increased the proportional share of the company's non-agency MBS portfolio by 8% during the third quarter of 2016.

Even though there was flat to slight appreciation in real estate prices and a continued relatively minor net change in mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures (low credit risk), like agency MBS there was a notable widening of spreads within most non-agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (spread/basis risk). Even though this widening was not as severe as some fixed-rate agency MBS coupons, this still negatively impacted non-agency MBS valuations during the quarter.

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting MTGE will report the following BV per common share as of 12/31/2016:

MTGE's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016 = $19.20 Per Common Share (Range $18.70 - $19.70 Per Common Share)

NLY's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016:

As was highlighted in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top of this article), I discussed certain subtle differences between AGNC's and NLY's agency MBS portfolio. Furthermore, it was discussed each company had a different strategy regarding derivative instruments going into the fourth quarter of 2016. As of 9/30/2016, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 75% whereas NLY only had a hedging coverage ratio of 49%. As such, NLY was more vulnerable if mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields modestly - materially increased during the fourth quarter of 2016. Simply put, this is exactly what occurred. NLY's lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the fourth quarter of 2016 was a disadvantage for the company which will likely lead to a lower total net valuation gain within its derivatives portfolio when compared to AGNC (proportionately speaking). However, partially offsetting this is the fact NLY had a more diversified asset base as of 9/30/2016 when compared to AGNC. Management has recently broadened NLY's investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, and most recently middle market ("MM") lending. In addition, NLY recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). Generally speaking these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, performed more favorably during the fourth quarter of 2016 (in most instances a less severe decline in prices).

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration(including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 12/31/2016:

NLY's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016 = $10.70 Per Common Share (Range $10.30 - $11.10 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 12/31/2016:

AGNC's Projected BV as of 12/31/2016 = $21.01 Per Common Share (Range $20.51 - $21.51 Per Common Share)

This projection is a ($1.90) per common share decrease from AGNC's BV as of 9/30/2016. This decrease can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report net income of $816 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 while reporting an OCL of ($1.26) billion. When both figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report a comprehensive loss of ($443) million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC's equity section of the balance sheet. AGNC had paid for/accrued dividend distributions totaling ($0.54) per common share during the fourth quarter of 2016. In addition, AGNC had paid for/accrued dividend distributions in regards to holders of the company's outstanding shares of preferred stock.

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly BV decrease of ($1.90) per common share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC's BV per common share had a decrease of (8.26%) during the fourth quarter of 2016. I am also projecting AGNC generated an "economic loss" (dividends paid/accrued for and net change in BV) of (5.94%) for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Contrary to the general trend witnessed during the prior quarter, there was a notably more negative relationship between MBS prices and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 ("option adjusted spreads"; OAS). As such, I believe most mREIT peers will report a decrease in quarterly BV. This should be seen as a negative factor/trend regarding mREIT book values.

With that being said, I believe some mREIT stock prices have already considered the likely notable decrease in quarterly BV. For instance, I believe AGNC's stock price has already priced in some of this projected quarterly BV decrease. In addition, it should also be noted that MBS prices across basically all coupons and maturities experienced a minor-modest "bounce back" during the last two weeks of the quarter. As such, AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016 actually increased from lows during mid-December. Therefore, I believe mREIT quarterly results will not be as "dire" as the various variables at play indicated during mid-December.

I also believe AGNC will outperform most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers in regards to valuation fluctuations for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is mainly due to AGNC's higher hedging coverage ratio and the composition of the company's MBS portfolio heading into the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

I believe four key factors to analyze within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company's proportion of 15-year MBS holdings versus 30-year MBS holdings; 2) each company's hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company's proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; and 4) each company's proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities). Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will vary across the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2017, mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields first slightly net decreased and then slightly net increased (through 1/25/2017) when compared to the end of the prior quarter. The fixed-pay rate on interest rate swaps, U.S. Treasury yields, and the forward LIBOR curve have had minor net fluctuations through 1/25/2017 (when compared to 12/31/2016). It should also be noted the relationship between agency MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has been relatively "muted" through the first three weeks of January when compared to the trends experienced during the fourth quarter of 2016 (a more positive catalyst/trend).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's BV as of 1/25/2017 has fluctuated ($0.35) - $0.05 per common share when compared to the company's BV as of 12/31/2016. This projection excludes the January 2017 monthly dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend is 1/27/2017).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016. These ranges are unchanged when compared to PART 1 of my AGNC income statement projection article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is an increase of $0.95 per share when compared to the last time I provided a price target on AGNC (approximately one month ago). This is due to the modest price increases in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the final two weeks of December 2016. The current price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.85 per share. This price is an increase of $0.85 per share when compared to the last time I provided a price target on AGNC.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the higher probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to earlier in the year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Within the past 180 days, I have not directly increased or decreased my MTGE position (only through reinvested dividends). On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 11/25/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

