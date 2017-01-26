Chesapeake's Terrible Move

The other, however, seems to be suboptimal in my mind and there are likely many alternative ways management could have allocated capital to better serve shareholders.

The management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) hit investors with a double-whammy of information on January 20th when they released news that they were planning to reinstate their preferred distributions and were also intending, on top of that, to exchange some of their common shares for some of their preferred ones. In what follows, I will go over the news and give my thoughts on what this means for the business and its investors moving forward because, while I see one part of the deal as positive, the other I believe is suboptimal for the business.

The good

First, allow me to get to the part of the news that I believe to be particularly bullish for Chesapeake. Management, in an attempt to create long-term value for their shareholders, elected to issue a total of just over 18.79 million common shares, currently valued at $6.69 apiece on the market for a total value of $125.71 million, and exchange those units for cumulative preferred units.

Right now, there are four classes of preferred shares outstanding for Chesapeake and their current exchange plan affects three of these classes. The first are their 5% 2005B preferred units, which have a par value of $100 apiece. The second class is the firm's 5.75% shares, and the third is its 5.75% Series A shares. Both of these have a par value of $1,000. For their 5% 2005B shares, management will be receiving, in exchange for their common units, 150,948 shares. For their 5.75% and 5.75% Series A, they'll be getting 95,600 and 82,429 units, respectively.

As a whole, these shares amount to, at par value, $193.12 million. If you take the difference between their current common shares and this par value, management is effectively wiping $67.41 million worth of future required capital (assuming they would eventually be repurchased). This implies that they are "paying" just 65% of par. What's more is that, in the form of future payments, management will be lowering their obligations (through accruing dividends) per year by $16.53 million. Of course, since preferred units only need to be paid out when the company decides to pay them out (but before common units can be paid), this cash can be delayed for as long as it needs to be delayed. It just continues to accrue in the meantime. It is because of these reductions in payouts in the future that I see this as being a positive move by the company.

The not-so-good

While I really like the move made by management to reduce the number of preferred units outstanding, I am not a fan of their just-announced strategy to reinstate distributions on the ones that are still outstanding. In the image below, you can see that management has elected to begin paying out distributions on all four classes of their preferred units, which consists of the aforementioned but also consists of their 4.5% cumulative preferred units.

The reason behind my thinking is quite simple; while paying out now reduces their future worries, it's cash that doesn't need to be spent today and the dividend rate is not terribly high. My thinking would be different if Chesapeake were cash flow positive at current energy prices but this is not, sadly, the truth. As you can see in the table below, for instance, the company will, with oil prices at $53.22 per barrel and natural gas prices at $3.204 per Mcf, generate negative cash flow this year of $742.80 million. In 2018 this should increase to a net outflow of $810.18 million and will shrink a bit to -$772.17 million in 2019.

Of course, if management can reduce debt further and/or generate cost-savings elsewhere, then this number will improve and management itself has stated that their objective is to be cash flow neutral in 2018. As a note of caution, this assumes that the company cannot use their net operating losses to offset taxes (they likely can but, even so, cash flow will still be negative). This also assumes that the company adheres to its mid-point on all guidance, including spending $2 billion on capital projects that they could elect to scale back on if need be.

All of these numbers don't take into consideration the fact that, as a result of this strategy, the company will now need to pay out preferred distributions totaling $91.52 million each year (or $22.88 million per quarter). On top of all this, however, management must also pay back their accrued distributions covering the past four quarters. This means that, on top of recommencing their preferred distributions, they must also part with an extra $91.52 million immediately. This, and the effect of it on a per-share basis for each class, can be seen in the image below.

In my mind, there are several alternatives that management should have considered compared to paying distributions on preferred units. Obviously, for the long haul, buying back debt at a discount is preferred but, as we've seen recently, this is no longer possible. Instead, management will be lucky to pay par when buying back debt early and will, more likely than not, be stuck paying a premium. That said, if they can capture a premium that is reasonable, that's a far better alternative to paying out distributions on their preferred units.

Another option, and perhaps one that is more feasible, is for management to not buy back debt but to consider buying back preferred units on the open market. As of the time of this writing, their 4.5% preferred units are valued at $55.80 apiece compared to their $100 par value and, if their just-announced exchange offer is any indication, they could likely buy some of those back for around 65% of par, give or take a bit. Buying back common shares and holding them as Treasury shares, using them to exchange for preferred units in the future, or even issuing more common shares like they just did are also better options in my mind.

Besides these different scenarios, all of which I believe to be vastly superior to the route management took, the company could eventually issue more debt to buy back preferred units through a tender offer. This would have to be done, most likely, with debt that is junior to current issues and would probably carry a higher interest rate but could be justified by the principal discount captured on the preferred units plus any benefits from the tax shield generated by interest obligations (interest on debt can be deducted for tax purposes but interest paid on preferred distributions cannot be).

Takeaway

Right now, management at Chesapeake is doing a lot of interesting things. For the most part recently, I have enjoyed seeing these moves and I believe that the majority of them have been accretive for shareholders. I do feel this is the case for the company's decision to exchange common units for some of their preferred ones, but I believe their decision to pay out distributions on preferred units is particularly unwise. Whether they do something with debt, buying back or issuing types of shares (preferred or common), or just decide to drill more or engage in a bolt-on acquisition, just about any use of capital is smarter, from the perspective of shareholders, than what they've decided to do on this front. I have been thinking about buying shares of Chesapeake for a while now and it's still on my watchlist for future prospects but, as a whole, this second piece of news is more of a turn off for the common shares (but a turn on for preferred) than anything.

