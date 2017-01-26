Las Vegas Sands: Vulnerable To Sell-The-News Once The Singapore Mall Deal Is Done

Background

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reported its Q4 earnings yesterday. Revenue of $3.08B (+7.7% Y/Y) was a slight miss by $30M, something which bulls in the counter were quick to pick up. EPS of $0.62 was a larger miss of $0.04, but percentage wise was still just off by 6.5%. While reading the news snippets from Seeking Alpha editors on the earnings release, I came across troubling comments from apparently over-bullish investors in Las Vegas Sands. There was much enthusiasm regarding the potential sale of the retail mall which is part of the Marina Bay Sands property. It seems some investors are anticipating the company to benefit from a substantial windfall when the retail mall is sold in its entirety or the much touted 49 percent ownership. The optimism is apparently stoked up by Sands chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Sheldon Adelson, himself. He reportedly said that he was "pretty sure" the company "could make $3 billion-$3.5 billion" from a sale of 49 percent of the mall, named The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The proceeds from the sale could be used to partly fund a Korean Sands resort, though Mr. Adelson proudly proclaimed that the company is not reliant on the retail mall sale as "Sands has never had trouble raising funds for any of the development it has planned".

Improvement in Rolling Chip Win Percentage Masking Weak Volume at MBS

The share price was down 4.15% in post-market trading, unsurprising given the revenue and EPS misses, albeit slightly. Las Vegas Sands has done well, with revenue 7.7% higher y-o-y and Property EBITDA increased 6.1% to $1.12 billion. Nevertheless, the price decline post-market suggests that the growth had been priced in and investors were clearly disappointed with the misses. I have cautioned on potential issues at Marina Bay Sands and while there isn't any update on the matter discussed, we can't be sure yet if there was any direct impact. The outperformance at the Singapore property was largely due to higher Rolling Chip win percentage of 2.87% in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2015, the win percentage achieved was just 2.39%. Promotional allowances was up a whopping 36.4% over the same period last year. For the uninitiated, promotional allowances take into account the total retail value of accommodations, food and beverage, and other services provided to hotel/casino guests without additional charge, which is subsequently subtracted from the revenue in the reporting. Rolling Chip Volume plunged 18.4% from the previous year. Assuming the same Rolling Chip Win percentage, the Rolling Chip Win would have declined $44.5 million, instead of just a $4.8 million drop. Considering the huge rise in promotional activities and yet the Rolling Chip Volume plunged, the caution was warranted. There is no guarantee that the win percentage would continue to improve. If there is a quarter where the win percentage decline coincides with a falling volume, the results would surely be disappointing. As an indication of market players recognizing the softer Singapore market based on the Q4 results of Las Vegas Sands, the share price of the only other competitor of Marina Bay Sands, Genting Singapore (OTCPK:GIGNY, OTCPK:GIGNF), had dipped 1% on a day where the broader market was positive.

(Source: Data from Las Vegas Sands, calculations by author)

Optimism Over The Sale of The Shoppes Need to be Kept in Check

Bulls in the company are looking forward to a special dividend payout from the pending sale of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and they would also be cheering if the company decides to use the proceeds on a new project. I would be happy for the investors in Las Vegas Sands if Mr. Adelson indeed manages to "receive a very hefty, very significant price for the 49 percent" of the retail mall that the company intends to sell. However, back to my motivation for writing this article - I feel that the exuberance over the potential sale is unwarranted as, given the high level of optimism over the sale price that Mr. Sheldon has pumped up with his guidance, the risk is to the downside.

The retail mall associated with the Sands casino in Singapore is well-regarded given the luxury image the mall has acquired since its opening. However, the overall retail scene in Singapore has been deteriorating. Rentals for prime retail space in Orchard Road, the premier shopping district in Singapore, fell 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with the same period in 2015. Even the suburban malls were not spared. Rentals for prime retail space in these malls were thought to be highly resilient due to their proximity to the heartlands, a strong source of a catchment population. Yet, property firm Jones Lang Lasalle reported that the average vacancy rate of suburban malls, including Reit-owned and strata-titled shopping centers, has risen to 2.4 percent in the final three months of last year, from less than 1 percent in 2013. Average monthly gross rents for prime retail space in such malls have also fallen by 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, from the same period in 2015. The downtrodden retail sector has been badly affected by the plummeting consumer sentiment. According to the MasterCard Index of Consumer Confidence released in August last year, Singapore experienced a significant decline (more than 10 points) in three components: Quality of Life, Regular Income, and Employment, resulting in an overall score that was the lowest since June 2009 when the global financial crisis wrecked sentiment all over the world. TODAY, the second most-read newspaper in Singapore, reported on the ongoing gloom in the shopping scene despite the usual retail season ahead of the Lunar New Year festive period. A cashier at an international fashion store in a popular shopping mall was quoted saying that "sales are 40 to 50 percent lower, compared with the CNY period in the past two years". Andy Mukherjee, a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist, wrote an aptly titled commentary - Giant Sucking Sound? That's Singapore Retail. He pointed out another factor causing the slowdown in shoppers, and that doesn't just affect Singapore - the rise of e-commerce. Thus, while it is possible, and not unfathomable, that Sheldon can pull off what he termed as the "most expensive mall sale in the world", given the massive size of the mall in tiny Singapore, the share price could well be vulnerable to a sell-the-news reaction once the deal indeed materialize. To make matter worse, as illustrated earlier, the bearish retail climate in Singapore is going to give potential buyers the bargaining power over Las Vegas Sands. Therefore, the risk is to the downside, especially if after all the hype that Mr. Sheldon has created, the 49 percent stake in the mall is eventually sold below his guided range. Just yesterday, the owner of a premier shopping mall in the key shopping belt of Singapore, Mandarin Gallery, announced a devaluation of the property. Even a shopping mall that houses well-known brands like Victoria's Secret and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) cannot escape the gloom.

Conclusion

By the time this article is published, there should already be several analyst reports dissecting the fourth quarter results. Fellow SA contributors might also have written their thoughts on the results. My concern is on the exuberance over the pending sale of the retail mall in Singapore which is co-located with the Marina Bay Sands casino. As Sheldon has already hyped the pending sale up, once the deal to sell the mall materialize, and within the range guided by the company chairman, the share price could well decline on sell-the-news reactions. Given the tepid retail scene described at length earlier, and the resulting retail mall devaluation ongoing in the country, the bargaining power is on the buyers' side. In the worst case scenario that the sale price is much lower than his guidance, shorts could have their field day. However, Las Vegas Sands is much more than just about the pending mall sale. Shorts would also have to be careful playing on this aspect.

