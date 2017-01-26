It Looks Like The Ruble Has Reached Ceiling

The Government's actions won't not cause the fall of the ruble, but will weaken it.

The Russian Government is willing to buy dollars in the domestic market under the current oil price.

Over 2016, the ruble strengthened by 19% against the dollar, becoming one of the most profitable currencies among the countries with developing economies. However, you should not expect a similar ruble growth at year-end 2017, because, apparently, this is contrary to the plans of the Russian Government.

On January 19, in an interview with Bloomberg, Igor Shuvalov, the first Deputy Prime Minister, said that currency purchases with a view to replenish the Reserve Fund of the country are possible in the domestic market at the current oil prices. Importantly, the Russian Minister of Finance earlier announced that the President agreed to the decision not to spend the additional revenues in 2017, meaning the revenues which may result from the actual oil price exceeding the level of $40, based on which the Russian budget for the current year was calculated. In other words, the country leaders notified the market participants that increase in the oil prices above the planned level will be accompanied by proportionate currency purchases in the domestic market. This, correspondingly, will reduce the established direct correlation between the ruble exchange rate and the oil price.

It is worth noting that such a decision is an expected and, to some extent, necessary measure.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia has two types of reserves: the Reserve Fund and the National Welfare Fund, as part of the pension coverage of the Russian citizens.

The Reserve Fund primarily covers the budget deficit, and, to date, it is close to complete exhaustion. According to the Ministry of Finance, as of January 1, 2017, the Fund size was $16.03 billion, after decreasing by 67.9% over the year.

The budget of the Russian Federation for 2017 implies the oil price at the level of $40 per barrel and the average ruble exchange rate of 67.5 rubles per dollar. Thus, the budget implies the oil price at the level of 2700 rubles per barrel. However, the current oil price and the ruble exchange rate corresponds to the oil price of 3300 rubles per barrel. As we see, there is an opportunity to generate additional income.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the additional budget revenue with the oil price of $55 will be about 1.5 trillion rubles (~ $25 billion) over the year. It follows that, on average, the Ministry of Finance will be able to buy $2 billion per month, or about $10 million per day. In my opinion, this amount is not critical for the Russian money market and will not lead to the collapse of the ruble, but will create a resistance to its strengthening, if the oil prices increase.

Against this background, I believe that the USD/RUB currency pair in the coming months will be traded in the range of 58.5 - 61 rubles without trend towards more significant reduction.

