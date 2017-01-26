Gold Weekly: The Rebound Is A Mere Illusion

Despite a possible pull-back in risk appetite, short SPX or long VIX may be more attractive than long GLD.

The financial markets looks too complacent and a fresh wave of risk aversion is likely.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly report. In this report, I will discuss my short-term views about gold with a global macro perspective. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some conjectures about the future gold price direction. Then, I will share my short-term outlook (1-3 months) based on technical and fundamental grounds. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers, lifted slightly their net long position for a second week in a row as of January 17. Over the period covered by the data (i.e. January 10- 17), spot gold prices appreciated 2.4%.

The net long fund position rose 8.3 tonnes or 5% week-on-week (w/w) to 166.23 tonnes. It remains below its all-time high of 774.16 tonnes established early in July 2016. The net long fund position remains substantially below its 2016 average of 452 tonnes and its long-term (2006 to present) average of 319 tonnes.

The weekly improvement in the speculative positioning was driven essentially by long accumulation (+17 tonnes w/w) that was partly offset by a build-up of shorts (+8.6 tonnes w/w). While longs lifted their positions for a second straight week, shorts re-engaged slightly after covering substantially in the preceding week.

My view:

The pace of increase in net long speculative positions in gold was relatively modest compared with the much friendlier macro forces for the precious metals complex, characterised by a sharp fall in the dollar and marked decrease in US real rates. Interestingly, this occurred in spite of a hawkish tone from Fed Chair Yellen, which reiterated her conjecture that the Fed would raise rates three times in 2017 because of her unwillingness to let the economy running too hot.

Although some analysts would argue that there is plenty of room for speculative buying considering the relatively neutral positioning, I feel that speculators may not be sufficiently confident to re-engage significantly on the long side in spite of a supportive macro. This may be because "this time is different" and as such, money managers prefer to rely on the path of Fed funds rate envisaged by the Fed rather than that by the market, which is more dovish, as can be see below.

Source: Fed, Bloomberg, MikzEconomics.

In this case, we would argue that the room for additional speculative buying will be fairly limited in the coming weeks/months and therefore, the bottoming-out process that started early this year is a mere illusion, bound to collapse.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors lifted their gold holdings by 7.6 tonnes or 0.4% over January 13-20, bringing total gold ETF holdings to 1,959 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

That said, ETF holdings have remained unchanged so far this year after falling sharply by about 200 tonnes or 10% in the last two months of 2016. This suggests that the friendlier macro backdrop for bullion has been enough to halt the intense wave of profit-taking in the wake of Trump's victory in the US elections but insufficient to prompt those investors to rebuild some exposure.

My view:

Although ETF buying has remained subdued, I think that a fresh wave of risk aversion is very likely at this juncture, mainly because investors seem to overlook the elevated risks at the macro/political level. While risky assets remain presently resilient, it is interesting to note that the News Sentiment Indicator, built by Citi's global macro strategy steam, has moved significantly lower.

Source: Citi.

This leads me to think that risk assets are likely to lose momentum in the coming days/weeks, which should eventually trigger some ETF buying as investors may aim at protecting their portfolios.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) positioning

Source: TradingView.

Technical view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is pressured by its falling 20 WMA, which incidentally is on track to cross below the (longer-term) 150 WMA. Technicals are therefore deteriorating. Despite this, our momentum-driven indicators continue to suggest that the overall tone is bullish for GLD in the short term (i.e. around a few weeks). As a consequence, we expect GLD to break above its 20 WMA, which would be indicative of a brightening sentiment. But we continue to think that the downtrend line from the 2011 high will remain valid and as such, GLD should encounter strong resistance level at $120.

Fundamental view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF will continue to be driven by the vagaries of the US dollar and real interest rates. Given my view that risk aversion should emerge in the coming days/weeks, I logically think that the dollar and US real rates will move sharply lower. This should in turn boost GLD pricing.

In the physical market, I hear that Chinese premiums have moved strongly higher ahead of the Chinese New Year, which starts on Saturday, January 28. This is mainly driven by fears about supply constraints after the implementation of import quotas. Stronger buying in China should give an additional boost to prices and confirms seasonal patterns in the gold market, according to which January tends to be one of the strongest months.

Source: FastMarkets, MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

Although I am prepared to recognize that there exists some upside potential from current price levels, my prevailing bearish bias prevents me from taking a tactical long position in GLD. In addition, I'm unable to find a trade with a sufficiently skewed reward-to-risk ratio. As a result, I stay on the sidelines with respect to GLD but I may be induced to take some positions to take advantage of a possible surge in risk aversion such as short SPX and/or long VIX. For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades at the end of my Gold Weekly reports.

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF, Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ: DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA: DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA: DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.