General Motors: Long-Term Dividend Opportunity

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) asserts a strong presence in its domestic North American region, possessing a solid share in the world's largest Chinese automobile market and a sound liquidity position. The company offers an exceptionally high dividend yield, but there are challenges confronting a stable, income-minded investor such as the following:

Declining sales of marginal cars with smaller engines due to low gas prices in the U.S. hurts profitability;

Cyclical demand for production may lead to fast and severe revenue decline as the macroeconomic situation is still unsure.

However, an important positive factor is the company's proven ability to implement effective restructuring measures.

FY2015 posed some financially negative events for GM, namely the recall of cars due to faulty ignition switches (equaling costs of $1.5bn), the impairment of investments in Thailand and Venezuela ($1.0bn) and its exit from the Russian market ($0.4bn). Nevertheless, the company reported a $7.7bn pre-tax profit (up from $4.2bn in FY2014), a growth trend that continued in 2016 (income before tax of $9.7bn for 9m2016).

A key reason for this increase in GM profitability was the effective implementation of its restructuring program. GM was the only major automotive producer decisive in cutting costs and closing non-profitable plants. Since 2013, the company has been steadily reducing its presence in countries with declining sales, as well as focusing on core business geographies.

Speaking of the latter, GM is heavily reliant on North American sales, especially in the U.S. where it maintained a 16.5% market share in 3Q2016. In terms of volumes sold, GM is mostly exposed to China, the world's biggest car market, where its share was growing steadily up to 14.9% in 2015. Some slowdown followed in 2016 due to a model changeover that resulted in a drop to 13.5% in 3Q2016. Yet it should be noted that China's sales are not reported in net revenue but are accounted through joint ventures generating an equity income which amounted to $1.7bn in 9m2016.

It is worthy of note that the company's market share in other developing countries has been decreasing steadily over the last four years, with its most significant declines noticed in South America (from 17.5% in 2013 to 15.9% in 3Q2016) and Europe (from 7.6% in 2013 to 6.1% in 3Q2016). The most severe drop was in Russia where GM's share declined from 9.1% in 2013 to just 4.2% in 2015 (not reported afterwards) due to a reduction in the number of brands offered.

The difference in GM's effectiveness in these markets is also clearly visible from inventory analysis. If we take a look at the number of "days on hand" (calculated as inventories divided by cost of sales) for North America, it was only 28 in 3Q16, compared to more than 70 for other regions. This means that inventories in the domestic region are used 2.5x times faster than in other geographies, thus implicating a respective effect on storage and related costs. In total, as a result of restructuring measures, GM's gross profit margin has rebounded from 2.7% in 9m2015 to 6.5% in 9m2016.

Closure of some plants in developed markets proved effective for GM. The company boasts an enormous amount of deferred tax assets ($35.0bn or 16.1% of total assets) which are income taxes that will potentially be paid in the future if the company is profitable. So when GM closed some of its plants and decreased presence in Europe, it became evident that these profits would not be received. As a result, $3.5bn of these deferred tax expenses were reversed in FY2015, thereby providing a one-time boost to GM's net income.

We believe that a recent announcement by President Trump to impose a 35% tax on reimport of GM cars produced in Mexico is unlikely to come to fruition. First, imposing such a burden on a single company is legally implausible (a maximum of 15% import tax can be charged for a limited period of time in case of payment balance deficit). Moreover, the number of cars GM imports to the U.S. is unknown, and so far, the company hasn't offered meaningful comment on this matter. The only fact disclosed was that only about 2% of total Chevrolet Cruze cars sold (one of the most popular GM models) were assembled in Mexico and then sold in the US - but 5 Mexican plants assemble other GM models, along with the Cruze. As the reported number of cars sold by GM in South America in 2015 was 257,000, and given the average price of $15,300 per unit sold, the maximum possible effect of the 35% tax is $1.4bn. Indeed, not all of these cars were produced in Mexico, so the real effect will be much smaller, but it can easily be offset by adjusting deferred tax valuation again.

Overall, GM offers a good stable return - for 9m2016, its trailing dividend yield amounted to 4.8%. It should be noted that the company resumed dividend payments only in 2014 after the government-led bailout plan concluded, thus it should be striving to support dividend flow at least in the medium term. As dividend payments are not affected by the fluctuations in the net income, the company has been increasing its cash dividends by 15% per year since 2014.

Because the stock has proven volatile as indicated by the beta of 1.68, with a maximum drawdown of -26% over 12-month time horizon, it is best suited for a medium- to long-term investment. Recently, the Board of Directors announced an increase in its stock repurchase program of $5.0bn, indicating that some support of stock prices will be given.

