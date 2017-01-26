The Trump Index: Post Inauguration

There were those who worried that US stock markets would sell-off post-inauguration.

But those fears have turned out to be unwarranted.

In fact, on January 24 our Trump Index hit a new 'all-time' high.

The Trump Seven

As we outlined in our first Trump Index article, the index is comprised of seven stocks which have popped significantly since the Trump win, on the assumption that their respective businesses will benefit greatly from proposed Trump economic policies. We will call these stocks the Trump Seven - they represent the following sectors: banking and finance - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), steel production - U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), heavy equipment machinery - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), rail transportation - Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), private prisons - (NYSE:CXW), infrastructure maintenance - United Rentals (NYSE:URI), and defense - General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

All seven of these stocks continue to motor higher as these sectors continue to be seen as those that will profit greatly from proposed Trump economic policies.

The Trump Index

On January 24, 2017 the Index closed at 91.92 - a new 'all-time' high for our fledgling barometer of market sentiment and momentum.

The Index remains above its 28-day Moving Average, and more importantly, its RSI14 remains above 50 - both indicators signaling a continuation of the bullish run.

Conclusion

Stay LONG. The animal spirits continue to rule the US equity markets. The bias is to the upside for the Trump Seven and for the broader S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). We would only become cautious once the RSI14 for The Trump Index drops below 50 - until then continue to ride the bull!

Note: we will be providing occasional updates to The Trump Index when we can. Daily updates to the index will be provided on our soon to be available new service ChartMasterPro. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.