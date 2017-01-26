U.K. Equities: Will The Pound 'Steroids' Last Any Longer?

Decision making in economics always brings positive as well as negative repercussions. However, when stock markets focus only on the positive side of their countries' choices, such as Britain's historical decision to leave the EU, then they act like runners on steroids, risking a sudden exhaustion. UK equities (NYSEARCA: EWU), buoyed by the plummeting Sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB), have, in fact, experienced only the positive macro repercussions of the Brexit vote so far; and this exposes them to the risk of a contrarian rally in the pound. Intense Brexit talk, currency trader's excessive negative sentiment, and equity investors' myopic focus exclusively on the gains from increased competitiveness have acted as powerful steroids for UK shares. The same forces, though, which boosted UK equities to their new all-time highs in early 2017, could be responsible for their correction as well. This will occur as the beneficial effects from the Trumpflaiton rally fade out, leading investors to start pondering about the long-term effects from an actual divorce with the EU. Also, as imported inflationary pressures mount, the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the BOE begins to reverse, forcing Sterling's short-sellers to unwind their positions. The excessive negative sentiment on the pound, though, can only make the short squeeze more violent. In any case, were not for the boost from the global reflation trade, UK equities might not have achieved their all-time high this year, making them increasingly exposed to the downside.

Is The Pound "Steroid" Exhausted?

The correlation between the benchmark FTSE 100 index and the pound, which was inconsequential before the Brexit referendum, has turned persistently negative since. Before the Brexit referendum UK shares were closely tuned to the global growth cycle, acting as a leveraged play, i.e. outperforming during booms and underperforming during crises. Since the Brexit vote, however, Sterling's hyper-volatile behavior took center stage as the driving factor of equity valuations.

Sterling's sell-off boosted equities for two main reasons. Firstly, the weak Sterling was perceived as export booster. It should come as no surprise that UK companies paid the second highest dividends in the last nine years, as Bloomberg and Capita report. Furthermore, about the entire 5.2 billion-pound rise in these payouts was attributed to the weaker pound. Secondly, Sterling's devaluation contributed to imported inflationary pressures. These pressures pushed long-term bond yields higher, steepening the Gilt yield curve, i.e. increasing the gap between short and long-term Gilt rates. As the yield curve steepens, banks' interest margins increase and pressures to pension funds alleviate, since they can secure better long-term yields to match their liabilities. This bear steepening relief to the financial sector, which is a critical part of the UK equity market, entices investors to buy more UK equities. The opposite mechanism holds during the pound's relief rallies, instigating the strong negative correlation between equities and the currency.

This negative correlation though, can work in the other direction too, exposing the FTSE 100 index to a contrarian rally in Sterling, due to the extreme short positioning and negative sentiment on the currency. However, it is not only the extremely bearish investor sentiment which can turn things upside down for Sterling. The surprisingly strong inflationary pressures can also boost the pound's contrarian rally, since they fuel expectations of a gradual reversal of the ultra-accommodative monetary policy of BOE. That said, it is no coincidence that the UK 10-Year breakeven inflation rate climbed to 3.4% in early January, at a six-and-a-half year high. If these inflationary expectations hold, then the pound looks oversold, since monetary policy should be adjusted towards a tightening direction, reducing the gap with the US interest rates. Should this interest rate gap narrows, more money will flow back to the UK, since Sterling fixed income assets will become more alluring.

What If Trumpflation Effects Fade Out?

This time though, the potential punishment of equity prices might be heavier if the Trumpflation trade, which boosted share prices at the first place, fades out. As a matter of fact, between last October and early January, the FTSE 100 index formed a new all-time high, despite the fact that the pound didn't manage to break its low of $1.19 recorded on October 7. This shows that UK equities were "overcharged" from the global reflationary trade; a trade currently exposed to the risk of bad design and execution of the planned fiscal expansionary policies in the US, the UK, and China. However, it is not only the risk of bad implementation of pro-growth policies that could weigh on UK share prices.

A weak US dollar could also make harm to UK equities. A rebounding GBPUSD exchange rate amidst a weakening US dollar, means that Sterling will appreciate even more against its trading peers across the globe. This will make the Sterling trade weighted index in real terms, i.e. after taking into consideration the changes in inflation rates between trading countries, to rise faster than the GBPUSD exchange rate. Any rebound in GBPUSD amidst a neutral to weak dollar environment, as the one expected currently, could impair UK competitiveness materially. That said, it seems that a rebounding pound at this point in time is a "luxury" that UK equities cannot possibly afford.

The Depreciating Pound Didn't Bring The Expected Trade Results

Another disconcerting force which missed market's attention, lately, is the appearance of the J-curve phenomenon on the UK trade balance, i.e. the difference between what the country gains from its exports and what it spends for its imports. According to this well-known macroeconomic dictum, when a currency devalues fast, such as Sterling, the trade balance worsens initially before it gets better over time. This occurs because the initial drop in the national currency makes the price of imported goods and services higher, since they are paid in foreign currencies. At the same time export markets do not have the ability to adjust their buying patterns fast enough in reaction to the devalued national currency due to several market frictions like price rigidities, loyalty to brands, procurement planning, etc. This means that a cheaper national currency brings less foreign currency revenues from exports, until the foreign demand volume of goods and services adjusts upwards with time. Reduced revenues from exports coupled with increased expenses for imports worsen the balance of trade. That's the main reason that four out of the last five months after the referendum, for which trade data were released in the UK, the trade deficit came substantially higher than expected. The pound devaluation hasn't morphed into an improvement of trade dynamics as expected yet. In this light, should a rebound in Sterling materialize, the trade dynamics will become increasingly pressuring for the UK economy, weighing on the equities market.

While UK equities have benefited greatly from the surprising outperformance of the UK economy in the last few months, they nevertheless have missed something important; investors have witnessed only the positive side of voters' Brexit decision so far. The Sterling market has acted as a magnified glass on these particular positive reverberations of Brexit due to myopic behavior of investors. The benefits are tangible here and now, while the risks are yet to be revealed. No actual disruption in Britain's global trade has occurred, and no obstacles in sourcing the best minds from abroad have been raised for the country's services sector. This has allowed investors to focus solely on the positive aspects of Brexit talk, neglecting the negative reverberations of Brexit-reality which will be materialized further down the line.

However, markets cannot stay myopic forever. A contrarian rally in the pound might act as the catalyst for raising concerns about the dark side of Brexit to equity investors. It sounds counterintuitive that a relief rally in the national currency can bring jitters to investors. However, in Britain's case it could work that way; equities' optimism was fueled by currency devaluation. Now it's about time for UK shares to see how it is to live in a steroid-free world.

