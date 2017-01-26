American Airlines: Value Remains

American Airlines still has further upside in spite of significant growth over the past few months.

Back in September, my assessment of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) was that the company is quite a good value play. In the months since, we have seen the company rise in the following four months from $34 to $47.54 at the time of writing:

While there have been concerns regarding the airline's high debt levels, I made the argument that growing earnings on a long-term basis along with the highest levels of capital expenditure among its competitors were positioning the company to significantly grow in the years ahead.

So far, AAL's price rise has been congruent with my expectations. While earnings have taken a dip in 2016, the firm's valuation as per its P/E ratio still remains well below levels seen in 2015:

On an industry-wide basis, the International Air and Transport Association expects that 2017 will prove to be a strong year for the airline industry worldwide, with a net profit of $29.8 billion expected. While this will be lower than the $35.6 billion in profits expected to have been reached in 2016, forecasts for North American carriers are positive as recent consolidation is expected to contribute to strong profitability, even with rising oil prices.

So, where does this leave the company going forward? With fourth-quarter earnings due this Friday, the analyst estimate of $0.92 is considerably below the EPS of $1.76 posted by the company for Q3. Therefore, American Airlines could well surprise with a significantly higher earnings beat, and this stands to propel the stock higher.

Moreover, on a valuation basis the P/E ratio for American Airlines still trails significantly below competitors Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV):

In this regard, American Airlines has continued to outperform in spite of concerns regarding high debt levels. I expect further upside from here, and agree with analyst estimates that a price of $52 could be seen as a one-year price target.

