Kirkland Lake: My Number 1 Gold Stock Pick Is Just Getting Started

How has the pick performed so far? And is Kirkland Lake Gold still a buy? I give an update.

Every year in December, I list my top 10 gold stocks to own for the upcoming year. For 2017, I felt very confident in my top pick, Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF), following the company's $1 billion acquisition of Newmarket Gold in September.

I felt the stock was wrongfully undervalued at the time of writing that article, as shares traded at a Price/2017E operating cash flow of 6.1X; I pointed out that compared to peers this was a very low figure. There was no reason for such a large discount in my view given the strength of Kirkland Lake Gold's assets (its two operating mines are very high-grade and are located in the top-tier mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia), its profitability and solid balance sheet, and exploration potential.

With all-in sustaining costs expected to fall under $800 this year, a solid balance sheet with a large net cash position and huge exploration upside at the Fosterville mine in Australia, the pick felt like a no-brainer, plain and simple.

Fast forward a little over a month, how has this pick performed? At the time of the article on Dec. 7, Kirkland Lake traded just under $8 per share on the TSX and now trade at $8.79 as of writing, a gain of 15.96%. This compares favorably to a 12.41% gain in the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), so the pick has mostly been a success - I say mostly because there are definitely other gold miners that have outperformed, including my #9 pick, Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF).

Anyway, I thought it was a good time to re-visit this pick following some recent news. Besides announcing a ticker symbol change to (OTCQX:KLGDF) on the US OTCQX exchange, Kirkland Lake Gold recently announced that it exceeded production guidance in 2016, and then later announced some pretty amazing drill results from its newly acquired Fosterville Gold Mine in Australia. I felt this was great news for Kirkland Lake, especially since I feel it's important the company get off to a good start as a new company.

First, for the production results. Kirkland Lake says its 2016 consolidated pro-forma gold output from Canadian and Australian operations was 542,751 ounces. In Canada, production of 295,838 ounces exceeded 2016 guidance set by Kirkland Lake of 270,000 to 290,000 ounces.

At the Macassa mine, Kirkland Lake achieved incredible gold grades of 16.52 g/t and recovery of 97.1%. And in the fourth quarter, these grades actually improved to 21.46 g/t. In Australian, production was 239,724 ounces, exceeding the guidance set by Newmarket Gold of 225,000 to 235,000 ounces. The Fosterville mine in Australia produced record average grades of 7.55 g/t and recoveries of 90.1%. And in the fourth quarter, grades improved to 8.48 g/t. So from a production standpoint, both companies really finished the year strongly, production more gold than expected and at record grades.

Now, for the balance sheet. This remains a core strength for the new Kirkland Lake Gold, as the company ended the year with $234 million in cash and $119 million in debt, giving it strong net cash of over $100 million. The company plans to aggressively explore its properties this year and has budgeted for $45 - $55 million in growth expenditures. It expects to produce between 500,000 to 525,000 ounces of gold this year at AISC between $950 - $1,000 per ounce (I expect this figure to fall in the coming years as growth expenses come down). I think the production and all-in sustaining cost guidance is likely very conservative.

And that leads me to the next news, Kirkland Lake's exploration success at Fosterville. On Jan. 17, the company reported some of the best drill results I've ever seen on an active gold mine when it announced the following drills in the lower Phoenix gold system at Fosterville:

1,429 g/t gold over 15.15 meters, including 21,490 g/t gold over 0.6 meters in hole UDH1817

356 g/t gold over 7.2 meters, including 1,339 g/t gold over 1.85 meters in hole UDH1943

83.9 g/t gold over 3.5 meters, including 234 g/t gold over 0.65 meters in hole UDH1941

I don't think I've seen such high grades over long intersections before. With these record drill results, it's clear that there is high-grade visible gold mineralization at the underground resource at Fosterville. The drill results support the expansion of Fosterville's current resource and reserve base. The company says it currently has nine drill rigs active at the mine, with the goal of extending the mine life and increasing the resource base. The drilling program certainly looks like it will be money well spent.

In conclusion, I think Kirkland Lake Gold is off to a great start in 2017, but is just getting started. While the 2017 production and cash cost guidance doesn't look that great, investors need to keep in mind the aggressive drill programs and the future production upside from Macassa and Fosterville. And the company continues to trade at a discount to peers, as it trades at a price/2017 cash flow of 2.5X, compared to a peer average of 7.3X, with an EV/2017E production of $1,961 compared to a peer average of $3,950, according to its corporate presentation.

This is my second largest real-life gold holding, and I remain confident in my top gold stock pick for 2017.

