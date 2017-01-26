Why Have Investors Forgotten About Macy's Real Estate?

Only a year and a half ago Macy's (NYSE: M) was at all time highs as activist investors Starboard Value approached the company about monetizing its valuable real estate and other assets. Starboard had appraisals done for Macy's properties, three of which they valued at $7 billion dollars. Those three are Herald Square in Manhattan, Union Square in San Francisco, & State Street in Chicago. Beyond that, Macy's owns hundreds of stores in various malls around the country, which Starboard appraised at $13 billion. In addition, Starboard mentions the credit card business that Macy's has, which, if sold, could be valued in the billions of dollars. Earnings from credit were $165 million in the third quarter of 2016. The company reports this income as a reduction of SG&A, and they don't spend much time discussing it, therefore I will leave it to readers to decide how to value it. To give some perspective however, a few years back Target sold part of its credit card assets to J.P. Morgan for billions of dollars.

That was a year and a half ago, and Macy's stock peaked around $72 per share. Fast forward to today and Macy's stock is down 60% from that all time high in the Summer of 2015. The unusually warm weather in the fall and winter of 2015 was cited as a leading cause of weak holiday sales a year ago. The strength of the dollar was cited in the spring of 2016 as a problem, causing many tourists to choose not to travel from abroad to visit New York City and other destination cities where some of Macy's and Bloomingdale's most highly trafficked stores are located. Last summer, things improved somewhat for Macy's as the decline in sales moderated, which helped push the share price of Macy's up significantly off the lows it traded at in the prior quarter. Now we have another quarter of weaker than expected earnings, this time being blamed on Amazon and other online retailers, and now this weakness is spreading across the entire retail sector.

It seems that Macy's shareholders can't get a break from the bad news. Today the stock price is sitting back at the lows of last year and the equity value of Macy's is clearly selling for less than the value of the real estate that is associated with its stores. Anyone who's read "Stocks for the long Run" by Jeremy Seigel should remember the chapter where he points out that bad news for a company can be good news for investors. The stock price, which reflects all of this pessimism, allows investors to accumulate more shares at depressed prices, and it also allows for a company to repurchase its own stock at depressed prices. I would put Macy's into this category today.

Before we mention the real estate again, it is important to note that Macy's is still very profitable. They are expected to report a total profit of nearly $1 billion for 2016, and analyst expectations are for a similar profit this year. Macy's pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share, which gives investors today a yield of just over 5%. The company has increased its dividend several times in recent years. They also have been huge buyers of their own stock since 2011. In the 10Q filed in June 2011, Macy's reported 426.7 million shares outstanding, and last quarter they report 305.6 million, which is a reduction of almost 30%. Macy's profitability gives it a lot of flexibility and control over its future.

Back to the real estate, Macy's has added Bill Lenehan, a real estate expert, to its board of directors. The company is well aware of the value of its real estate and has spent the past year working on ideas for how to best realize the value embedded in the stores and land underneath them. For example, Macy's has agreed to sell the upper floors of its store in Brooklyn, New York for $270 million. Macy's will use $100 million of the proceeds to remodel the lower floors which it will continue to operate, while the developer is free to build a small skyscraper above the store.

Other real estate transactions include:

Macy's sold five underperforming mall stores for $46 million

Macy's is selling its San Francisco Union Square Men's store for $250 million. The Union Square men's store is a store that is across the street from its Union Square, and Macy's will simply consolidate the merchandise from the Men's store into the main store across the street.

Macy's sold its store in Portland Oregon for $54 million.

Just looking at these few deals really highlights the value in Macy's real estate. The fact that Macy's is monetizing underperforming stores and excess real estate is great, but the deal that gets me the most excited is the deal with the Canadian real estate developer Brookfield Asset Management.

Macy's is partnering with Brookfield to redevelop fifty stores. On the Q3 2016 conference call, C.F.O. Karen Hoguet gave an example of what could potentially happen with some of these fifty locations. One idea would be to take an existing 8 acre, 100,000 square foot store and consolidate it with a nearby store. Then Macy's and Brookfield would demolish the existing location and build an entirely new development that includes a densified 100,000 square feet of retail, a parking garage, and a mid rise residential tower. This is the type of thinking that I believe will drive huge value creation for Macy's going forward as I believe more value can be created through partnership agreements and redevelopment than outright sales of real estate. While I don't know of specific plans for Herald Square in New York City, it is not outrageous to assume that some type of deal similar to the Tishman Speyer Brooklyn deal or the hypothetical Brookfield idea could be done at Herald Square. The building consists of an entire city block, and there are plenty of luxury residential apartments within close proximity, where rents can exceed $10,000 per month for three bedroom apartments. There is no reason that Macy's and a developer couldn't't build a large luxury rental project above the existing Herald Square store, with Macy's retaining significant ownership in the project.

While current investors worry about threats of more bad weather, currency strength, or online threats from Amazon or others, I feel that these investors have taken the current situation and blown it way out of proportion. For example, there is no reason that Macy's longer maturity bonds should be trading for 78 cents on the dollar or even 86 cents on the dollar when you consider what competing duration investment grade bonds trade for and when you consider the real estate assets and profitability of Macy's. Both of these bonds have yields approaching 6% and are higher up in the capital structure. The common shares have a 5% yield which provides a huge floor under the stock price, and with the dividend payout being only 50% of earnings, it would not surprise me to see a dividend increase this summer. As the continued share buyback absorbs more and more shares, the company could even pay out a higher dividend per share while paying out the same or less in total dividend cash distributions. In addition, on the last conference call C.F.O. Karen Hoguet made clear mention that debt repurchases were on the table as a means to support Macy's investment grade ratings.

In conclusion, I would accumulate Macy's right here, right now. I would also invest higher up in the capital structure by buying Macy's bonds which trade at a discount to par. The stock has strong support with its 5% dividend yield, excess free cash flow, and enormous real estate assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Macy's 2034 and 2043 bonds