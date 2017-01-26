Cycles And Trends In Global Indices

Although most global indices are correlated to some degree, there are often divergences created by moves in currencies and rates, positioning, sentiment and domestic issues. Unless you are part of a team or never sleep, it's hard to keep on top of everything and maximize the opportunities. This is why I primarily use technical analysis. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much time to analyze a chart. Drawing two lines were all that was needed to conclude Dax (NYSEARCA:EWG) was breaking out in my September article:

Perhaps I am over-simplifying. Behind a few lines on a chart is a process (explained more here) and years of study. Still, it's fair to say keeping track of chart patterns and cycles is easier than the myriad of factors driving them.

Current Cycles

I use Elliott Wave to identify stages in the trend and fractals to guide expectations of what may happen next. This approach is subjective, and has flaws, but regular readers will know I have been calling global indices higher. I called for a 30% Nikkei rally from the July lows. This expectation has now been met, and it's time to look at what could happen next.

The Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

A longer term look at the cycles reveals the Nikkei has broken the downtrend in a 5 wave rally. The break-out was then successfully re-tested in the first cycle of a corrective phase.

The call for a 30% rally was always in the context of the 'b' wave shown above. I said when this concludes 'another trend cycle down should eventually form, taking prices much lower'.

In other words, a short is setting up and we shouldn't be fooled by the apparent strength, most of it coming from currency manipulation and a higher USDJPY. A closer look at the current rally should help us pinpoint where the rally may reverse:

I am looking for an ABC move higher from the 2016 lows. The current pull back is only wave 4 and I expect the rally to resume and complete wave C. The target is 2* wave A (and the double bottom projection) at 20329.

The fractal guide I have been using originates in the Asia crisis of the 1990s. This was the original chart:

It feels strange to label the updated chart 'Nikkei In Crisis' as it doesn't feel like it is any more, but things can change quickly:

The proposed path fits very nicely with the Elliott Wave cycles I have already identified. Once 20300 is tested it will time to flip bearish again.

Dax (Germany)

The longer term chart outlook hasn't changed at all since my July article:

The Dax is still in wave 5 and should print a new high. Often wave 5 is equal to wave 1 and this projects 12700 using a linear measurement. Note the above chart uses a log scale due to the presence of the channel.

Cycles in the shorter time frames support moves to 12700 and higher, but they look a little improbable as they are much more bullish than those I see likely in U.S. and Japan. However, this relative strength has been seen before, and it occurred in a very familiar period (for my regular readers anyway), 1999-2000.

From October 1999 to the March 2000 top, Dax rallied an incredible 59%. In comparison, the Nikkei and the S&P500 rallied about 25%.

To be clear, I don't expect the Dax to do exactly the same, but outperforming and reaching 12700 (and higher) is easier to comprehend given this historical comparison:

More on the 1999-2000 comparisons can be read here. There are more than just a few similarities on charts; the way markets correlate and interact is comparable. Rates, the Dollar and the S&P500 are rallying together, Japan is weaker, and Germany keeps accelerating higher.

Germany looks on course for new highs to 12,700-13,000. I'd expect a wave 4 pullback from just over 12,100 before a final strong rally (which is likely accompanied by a final collapse in the Euro).

Conclusions

Tracking global indices using technical analysis reveals different opportunities at different times. While Japan looks like topping out at 20,300 and a lower high, the Dax may extend to new all time highs in the 13,000 area. I will update if there is a pullback and a high probability set-up to buy for these targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade futures. I am also short SPX and long stocks.