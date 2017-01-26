Sonic Automotive: Steer Clear

Intro

Sonic Automotive's (NYSE:SAH) latest results, released on November 1 st, were poor and confirmed that many of the auto sector headwinds from prior quarters are still at play. Nevertheless, in the days following the election SAH's stock spiked with the broad market (Figure 1) due to newfound optimism that a Trump presidency would be good for equities. Now, after trading flat for the majority of 2016 SAH is up 36% from where it was a year ago, and approaching the valuations at which it traded during the last cyclical upswing. Meanwhile auto sector fundamentals are deteriorating, and while management expects some of the company-specific issues to normalize in the coming quarters, the auto cycle is in the midst of a downturn. SAH may still appear cheap relative to peers, but the company has historically underperformed the peer group and we don't see things changing anytime soon. The discount to peers is justified and SAH is overvalued.

Figure 1: SAH Stock Chart

Source: stockcharts.com

Industry Headwinds Continue

US auto sales have been on a fine run but the industry has finally peaked and entered a downturn. The latest upswing was the product of quantitative easing and low interest rates, which boosted employment and income levels, increased consumer confidence, and made buying a new car much easier and affordable. Now, with interest rates as low as they are, the Fed can no longer "stimulate" growth and aggregate demand to the same effect, and most of the pent-up demand from earlier years has subsided. The new vehicle seasonally-adjusted annual rate of sales ("SAAR") averaged 8.5% annual growth between 2010 and 2015, but was flat at 17.2 million units for the first nine months of 2016, and down 1.7% y/y in Q3. Kelley Blue Book expects new vehicle sales to fall 2% in December to 1.6 million units, and projects a decline of 1-3% in 2017.

Dealer margins are coming under serious pressure. Some of this is the result of weaker demand, a slowdown in units, and rising inventories. But the overall level of competition has increased as well due to a proliferation in the number of dealers selling the same brands and models. At the same time, the rise of online price comparison services has lead to greater pricing transparency and put additional pressure on margins.

Sonic's latest quarter was poor but not surprising in light of the circumstances. Net income fell 32% y/y and EPS came up short of analyst estimates. While Q3 was "operatingly challenging" for the entire dealership industry, it was particularly bad for Sonic. Stop sale orders from recalls on Takata airbags continued to weigh on new vehicle unit sales and margins, and SAH was impacted more than its peers: Takata airbags are commonly used in Honda and BMW branded vehicles, which account for a disproportionate amount of Sonic's volumes. Stop sales were less of a headwind in Q3 than they were in Q2 as replacement airbags reached the stores, but the recalls have added another layer of price competition to the industry.

Weakness in the Houston market further compounded Sonic's woes in Q3. The region is still recovering from a prolonged period of low oil prices, and it just so happens to be the market with the highest concentration of SAH's BMW branded dealerships. BMW is SAH's best selling brand by some stretch, accounting for 22% of new vehicle revenues in 2015, and BMW stopped some of their big incentive programs in the quarter. To account for uncertainties related to the incentive environment and the continued decline in vehicle margins, management lowered guidance for Q4 from a range of $0.66-$0.69 to $0.59-$0.69.

When pressed by an analyst as to whether these issues were "fleeting or cyclical", management responded with the following:

"We don't have a revenue and/or unit volume issue given the market and what's going on in our share. We have a margin issue. I expect it to lighten up as the stop-sale vehicles move forward…For our brand mix, as BMW improves our margin is going to improve…I think this is cyclical…I don't think it's a long-term issue."- Q3 Earnings Call

The issues with stop-sales and BMW may be transitory, but investors shouldn't get excited. With new vehicle sales in decline, Sonic's operating margin would need to be almost double what it is now for the current valuation to make any sense (this would put Sonic's margin in line with the peer group median from the past 5 years). But Sonic's comparatively weak margins stem from deep fundamental differences between the company and its peers, and this is not something that an ease-up in stop sales or a rebound in BMW volumes will fix.

History of Underperformance

Sonic has underperformed its peers for a long-time:

Figure 2: Sonic vs. Peer Group Percentage Return

Source: Madison Investment Research

The fundamentals tell the story. Over the past five years Sonic has generated below average unit growth and unit margins on both new and used vehicles:

Figure 3: New Vehicle Unit Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 4: New Vehicle Unit Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 5: Used Vehicle Unit Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 6: Used Vehicle Unit Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

SAH's below-average unit growth comes down to differences in brand mix compared to peers. SAH's mix is skewed more towards luxury whereas Sonic's competitors sell a higher portion of mid-line import and domestic brands. Over the last five years, domestic brands and Japanese mid-line import brands have been the best selling (and fastest growing) cars in the US. But these brands account for less than half of SAH's new vehicle revenues, compared to roughly 2/3 for AutoNation's (NYSE:AN), as an example. Thus, SAH's volumes have consistently lagged the SAAR (Figure 8), which reflects all brands sold in the US including those that Sonic doesn't sell. Management has focused on selling more luxury cars in an attempt to improve margins, but in hindsight this doesn't seem to have been the best strategy, especially when you consider the importance of unit growth and fixed cost leveraging for profitability.

Figure 7: Sonic Brand Mix

Source: 10-K

Figure 8: Unit Volume Growth

Source: 10-K

SAH's weak volume growth relative to peers looks even worse when you realize that Sonic is growing from a lower base. And this brings us to the second issue with Sonic: low profitability. SAH's below average unit margins stem from a lack of scale compared to peers (Figure 9). There are plenty of fixed costs in acquiring inventories that are built into COGS, and dealers generate efficiencies by spreading these costs across larger volumes. One might expect SAH to have higher unit margins given the bias towards luxury cars, but it is scale, not product mix, that largely determines the amount of profit dealers can earn on each car sold.

Figure 9: TTM Revenues

Source: Madison Investment Research

In summary, SAH has underperformed its peers due to major differences in brand mix and scale. These are not things that can be fixed overnight and it's unreasonable to expect Sonic's margin profile to materially change anytime soon.

What About the Growth Initiatives?

In recent years, Sonic's M&A rollup strategy has taken a backseat to two core initiatives: EchoPark and the One Sonic-One Experience ("OSOE").

Sonic launched EchoPark in 2014 to take on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in the used car market. EchoPark is a specialty retail business that operates independently of Sonic's franchised dealerships. Currently, only 5 EchoPark stores exist (all in Denver), but the company is targeting a minimum of 100 stores nationwide.

EchoPark is an interesting concept. Unlike most dealerships the salespeople aren't paid on commission. This takes away the incentive for salespeople to "push" a car on the buyer and shifts the focus towards helping the customer find the ideal car for their needs, leading to a more pleasant buying experience.

The Private Seller Program is one of the more intriguing aspects of EchoPark. EchoPark provides a neutral meeting ground, car inspections from a technician, guidance throughout the paperwork process, and even offers financing to the buyer. In doing so, EchoPark removes much of the trepidation and mystery out of the buying experience, and we can see how it might facilitate transaction growth in the private market. The program requires no inventory and, as fellow contributor Kenkyo Investing points out, it "offers the potential to gain through an introduction to EchoPark facilities, which may lead to future parts and service business" (which generate 100% gross margins).

So far EchoPark is performing in line with management's expectations:

Figure 10: EchoPark Results

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

Management expects EchoPark to evolve into Sonic's core business over time, and we see some potential here. Used cars earn higher margins than new vehicles, and an expanded EchoPark business would provide cost efficiencies through scale. The used car market is fragmented at around 40 million units per year according to Morningstar, so there is room for both Sonic and CarMax to grow. But it will be a long time before EchoPark has the scale to compete with CarMax, which currently operates 160 stores, and management doesn't expect the project to be profitable until at least 2018.

The One Sonic-One Experience is SAH's other main strategic focus. You can think of OSOE as Sonic's attempt at revolutionizing car buying. OSOE introduces new technologies for inventory management, electronic desking and pricing that are intended to streamline and simplify the buying process. OSOE keeps paperwork to a minimum, places the customer with a single representative for the entire transaction, and allows the customer to complete a new or used vehicle sale in less than an hour. Sonic began to rollout OSOE in the summer of 2014 and plans to expand it to all stores within approximately four years. Early signs were promising, but investors shouldn't expect this to be the game changer that management has touted it to be. OSOE can help, but Sonic lost market share because the cars it sold weren't as popular as those of its competitors, not because the company didn't have the best technology.

Valuation

SAH's stock looks cheap relative to peers (Figure 11), but don't be fooled. Given the company's inferior fundamentals, it's more meaningful to compare SAH's current valuation to historical levels rather than compare it to the valuations of the peer group. And based on historical levels, SAH is creeping into expensive territory. SAH currently trades at a trailing P/E of 13, the same multiple at which it traded on average during the last cyclical upswing between 2011 and 2015 when the SAAR grew at an 8.5% annual clip. Given current industry conditions and the outlook for growth going forward, this doesn't seem appropriate. The recent price bounce had nothing to do with fundamentals, and we expect SAH's multiple to revert back to where it was earlier in 2016. Our 1-year price target of $20.79 is based on the consensus FY16 EPS estimate of $1.98 and a trailing P/E of 10.5.

Figure 11: P/E Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

We expect SAH to average 2-2.5% annual revenue growth over the next five years (compared to 7.9% during the past five). The growth forecast is based on the assumption that industry-wide new vehicle sales in the US will decline 1-2% annually over this period. Increased used car sales from newly opened EchoPark stores and steady aftermarket revenues will keep the top line positive.

There is room for margin upside over the next five years, but it is limited. SAH's operating margin historically fluctuates between 2 and 3.5%, and it will be difficult to breach this upper bound now, given the added competition and pricing pressures. Margin expansion would have to come from economies of scale and a growing portion of used cars in the sales mix, which largely depends on the success of EchoPark and OSOE. These projects are a number of years away from completion, and in the short-term the investments will push up capital expenses and exert additional pressure on margins. We expect operating margin to average 2.7% over the next five years; a slight improvement over the TTM margin of 2.3% but still far below the peer group average of 4.2% from the past five years.

Conclusion

Sonic may look cheap compared to peers, but the discount is justified considering the company's inferior fundamentals. Historical valuation is more relevant, and Sonic is currently priced as if the auto industry was in an upturn. The recent price bounce had nothing to do with fundamentals (which continue to get worse), but rather optimism surrounding Donald Trump. Even if the President succeeds in terminating or amending existing trade agreements, it's up for debate whether Sonic would actually benefit. If production in Mexico shifts to the US it will push up costs for automakers and likely put a dent in the profits of dealers, who have less leverage to raise prices. A lower corporate tax rate would help, but we don't feel comfortable buying a company solely on the premise that a regulation might change, especially when the fundamentals are so poor.

In order to even consider owning Sonic, we would need to see evidence that management was successfully addressing the core issues (low volume brand mix and scale) that have held it back in the past. EchoPark and OSOE initiatives have some potential, but it's still too early to determine whether or not they will be successful. Even if these initiatives do succeed, they are unlikely to completely transform the company and resolve all of Sonic's issues. The wait-and-see, keep-your-fingers-crossed game that investors are playing does not sit well with us, and the stock should fall to its appropriate level within the next twelve months.



This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.