What To Expect From Starbucks Corporation

Free cash flow is the life blood of any company and Starbucks has plenty of it.

Peter Lynch is famous for starting the "buy what you know" investment strategy. Of course that quote requires a lot more than just buying the stock of the company that makes a product you buy; however, that doesn't mean that we can't use the "buy what you know" philosophy to get companies on our radar.

While I personally rarely get drinks from Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) this is more of a case of "buy what your wife knows". My wife is a regular Starbucks drinker, more like once per week rather than the once per day, so I asked her some of the reasons that she prefers Starbucks over any of the other competitors.

Rewards Program - I was a bit surprised this was her #1 reason, but it is what it is. In the era where very few companies have rewards programs it makes the ones that do seem even more special. Mobile Application - The ability to order ahead and just pick it up and also to pay using your phone makes everything extremely easy. Convenience - My wife said one of the big perks is the variety that she can get at Starbucks without having to purchase the equipment and all of the various flavor additives. When making coffee at home your limited by your storage space if you vary the types and flavors of coffee that you regularly drink. Location, location, location - Much like in real estate location is everything. Starbucks has stores near just about every place she regularly goes.

Let's take a deeper look at what makes Starbucks a great company and potentially a great investment.

Moat Style

Many companies have a combination of different moats that protect the business. Although in Starbucks' case it's predominantly one moat style: brand. People don't go to Starbucks for the quality of the coffee, rather it's the quality and consistency of the experience.

Starbucks has earned a love like few other companies have from its customers. Even when they drastically altered their rewards program they still kept coming back to buy more and more coffee which speaks to the power of the Starbucks brand.

Admittedly, the brand moat is my least favorite because a brand takes years to build, but needs just minutes to destroy. It's simultaneously one of the strongest and weakest moats that a business can have.

Dividend History

A company's dividend history can tells a story by itself about the quality of the company and the commitment from management. Companies don't accidentally wander into a decades long dividend growth streak, rather it takes the combination of a quality company that consistently grows and a management that is willing to reward shareholders along the way.

Typically the companies I target have grown dividends for at least 10 consecutive years with several having multi-decades long streaks. However, many of those companies have seen their dividend growth rates decline largely due to the fact that it's harder to grow a company that is in the mega-cap status. So I do like to find companies that have the potential to reach those lofty dividend streaks even if their current streak is rather short.

Starbucks Corporation has paid and increased dividends for 7 consecutive years giving them the title of Dividend Challenger. A full screen interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Starbucks has given investors a raise every year since initiating a dividend in 2010. Even better is that the dividend has been growing by leaps and bounds over that time. An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Quantitative Quality

Identifying quality companies is highly subjective. I'd venture to guess that if you asked 5 of your favorite authors here on Seeking Alpha you'd get 5 different answers. However, my own preference is to examine companies through their cash flow to ascertain the strength of the company.

*Image Source: Author / Data Source: Starbucks Corporation SEC filings

Starbucks' revenue growth over the last decade has been truly impressive with only one year over year decline coming from 2008-2009. In total revenue has grown 174% from 2006 to 2016 which is good for 10.6% annual growth.

Over that same time operating cash flow has grown by 304% or 15.0% per year. Likewise, free cash flow has seen significant improvement growing by a total of 770% or 24.1% per year. Since both operating and free cash flow have grown faster than revenue since 2006 we see a sharp improvement in Starbucks' cash flow margins.

*Image Source: Author / Data Source: Starbucks Corporation SEC filings

Operating cash flow margins improved by nearly 50% rising from 14.5% up to 21.5%. Free cash flow margins have more than tripled over the same time period improving from 4.6% up to 14.7%. If you remember Starbucks stared paying a dividend in 2010 which coincides with the free cash flow margin showing significant expansion.

Cash flow margins represent the cash flow generation compared to the revenue that Starbucks generates. I like to look at it from a different perspective to analyze Starbucks' profitability by examining how the free cash flow stands per dollar of equity and total capital invested in the business.

*Image Source: Author / Data Source: Starbucks Corporation SEC filings

There's a lot more variance in the free cash flow returns than I would have initially expected. However, Starbucks does earn excellent cash returns on equity. The 10% threshold is a fairly standard qualitative measure and signifier of the company being a cash cow. Starbucks is well above that with cash returns on equity averaging 25.4% over the last decade.

For companies where debt makes up a significant portion of their capital structure or seeing changes in capital structure the free cash flow ROIC is the better metric to use. Over the last decade Starbucks has taken on plenty of debt although with a commensurate rise in equity the debt to capitalization ratio has been relatively flat over the time period. Starbucks' cash ROIC has seen a similar improvement over the last decade growing from around the 10% level to routinely over 20% and touching the 30% levels.

Free cash flow is the lifeblood of a company. That's excess cash above and beyond the required capital expenses to both operate and grow the business. That surplus of cash can be used to build up the balance sheet, reduce debt, repurchase shares or pay a dividend to shareholders. In order to understand how Starbucks uses their free cash flow I like to examine 3 variations of the metric.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) - The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend ( FCFaD ) - FCF less the total cash spent on dividends. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks ( FCFaDB ) - FCFaD less net cash used on share buybacks.

High quality companies generate plenty of excess cash that can be used further down the capital allocation process. If a company is free cash flow positive across all 3 variations that signifies that there's plenty of excess cash flow to buffer the balance sheet or further increase dividends and share buybacks in the future. Likewise, if a company is free cash flow negative at any stage the company is having to fund that with cash already on the balance sheet or taking on debt and is unsustainable in the long run.

*Image Source: Author / Data Source: Starbucks Corporation SEC filings

On a traditional free cash flow basis Starbucks has excelled with positive free cash flow every year except 2014. That gives management the opportunity to move down the capital allocation chain.

FCFaD has been impressive as well with the lone exception being 2014 which saw FCFaD of negative $1.336 B. The dividend is well covered by free cash flow with a free cash flow payout ratio around 38% for fiscal year 2015 and 2016.

Excluding fiscal year 2014 Starbucks has had exceptional FCFaDB. A positive FCFaDB is what you want to see from the companies you invest in. It means that the company is able to fully cover the growth and operations of the business, the dividend and share buybacks with excess cash to spare. The extra cash flow is what gives management the opportunity to grow the dividend or increase share buybacks in the future without having to access the capital markets.

Since 2014 is clearly the outlier for Starbucks' free cash flow some explanation is needed. Starbucks was forced to pay Kraft $2.8 B as a result of litigation surrounding a distribution agreement between the companies. Excluding the one-time payment Starbucks' cash flow from operations would have been $3.4 B instead of the $608 M as reported. That paints a much different picture of Starbucks' free cash flow and strengthens the case for Starbucks.

For reference I've updated the free cash flow variations chart with the adjusted 2014 numbers to give an idea of how the Kraft payment affected the results.

*Image Source: Author / Data Source: Starbucks Corporation SEC filings

Buy, Hold or Sell?

Finding quality companies is only part of the equation. You also have to find them when they're trading at a discount or at least at fair value. Currently the TTM P/E ratio is sitting at 30.8x while the forward P/E for fiscal year 2017 is 27.3x. Even looking forward to fiscal year 2018 the valuation is expensive at 23.7x. That rich valuation is an uphill battle for any prospective investment.

One method that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return analysis. This requires estimating the future earnings and dividends and applying a reasonable expected future valuation. You then calculate the returns to determine whether they are adequate or if the share price must come down before you can buy shares.

On average analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.14 for fiscal 2017, $2.47 for fiscal 2018 and to grow earnings 15.7% per year through fiscal 2022. For the subsequent 5 years I've assumed that earnings will grow at 5.0% per year.

The dividend for fiscal 2016 amounted to $0.85 per share. Starbucks earned $1.90 in fiscal 2016 putting the payout ratio at 45%. I've assumed that Starbucks will grow dividends at the same rate as earnings to maintain a payout ratio near 45%. Dividends will be paid and increased at the recent historical periods.

The following table shows the price targets assuming a purchase on January 25th with varying P/E multiples and a 12% minimum acceptable rate of return. Returns are calculated as internal rates of return and account for the dividends received.

*Image Source: Author

The price targets show the approximate price that you could pay per share in order to generate a 12% internal rate of return through the end of 2022 and 2027, respectively, based on the assumed future valuation that investors will be willing to pay per $1 of Starbucks earnings.

The current share price at $58.44 would only generate a 12% internal rate of return through 2022 if the future valuation is ~22.5x. Through 2027 the future valuation would need to be in excess of 27.5x to produce a 12% internal rate of return.

Since Starbucks is expected to grow earnings over 15% per year for the next 5 years and in order to be more conservative I've re-run the calculations using a 15% minimum acceptable rate of return. The results are in the following table.

*Image Source: Author

Since the MARR was increased we see the price targets at the same future valuation levels decline compared to the 12% MARR scenario.

Conclusion

Starbucks Corporation is clearly a high quality company that is generating gobs of excess cash. That cash allows management the ability to pay and grow the dividend payment, self fund the share repurchase program and continue to look for other growth or investment opportunities. Starbucks is one of the few Dividend Challengers that I could see moving into Dividend Champion status in the coming decades.

While the company is great, the problem right now is that the market has Starbucks priced to perfection. That's rarely a good thing for investors because whenever there's a hiccup in the growth investors suffer from the slower growth and the crush in valuation to reflect lower expectations.

Across both the 12% and 15% MARR scenarios we see that the current share price would only generate the respective returns in the case when the future valuations are at 25x+. While that's an achievable future P/E ratio, I don't want to stake my returns on lofty valuations remaining lofty or even expanding.

I currently own ~56 shares of Starbucks so I'm in no rush to add more. As such I would not feel comfortable increasing my position unless the share price approaches the low $50's. A purchase at those levels would generate double-digit annualized returns over the next 5 and 10 years even in the case where the future valuation is a more conservative 20x. A sub-$50 price would be ideal although that isn't likely to be seen unless the overall market is entering panic mode.

