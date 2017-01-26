Gold Standard Ventures: Recent Drill Results Confirm What Investors Were Hoping For

Last year was a significant one for the junior mining industry. Several exploration companies elected to ramp up their exploration efforts as the price of gold finally awoke up from a 5-year slumber. While many juniors did not intercept anything material, there were a select few that made major discoveries. Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) intersected more high-grade at their 30% Hot Maden project, Nighthawk Gold drilled impressive grades over thick intervals at their Indin Lake Property, and Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) hit bonanza grades near their current operations. However there was one company that made significant progress in the most highly regarded mining jurisdiction in the world. This company transformed its Railroad-Pinion from a 'run of the mill' low-grade bulk tonnage project, to potentially the most impressive Nevada discovery since Fronteer Gold. For those still trying to figure out which junior I'm talking about, their name is Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV).

(Source: Company Presentation)

As of early 2016, Gold Standard Ventures' investors were aware they had a stake in a low-grade bulk tonnage project, with the possibility for a new higher-grade deposit. Drilling in 2015 had alluded to the potential for superior grades at the newly founded North Dark Star, but there was no confirmation on whether the drill hits were simply one-hit wonders. On August 9th of last year, any doubt that the late 2015 hits at North Dark Star were flukes was laid to rest. Gold Standard unveiled the results of DS-16-08, a 126 meter section grading 3.95 grams per tonne gold. Not only was this intercept thicker than drill results at its southern counterpart (Main Dark Star), the grade was nearly 700% higher. The company followed up on DS-16-08 with holes like the 3 below:

DS-16-03B: 101.2 meters of 1.5 grams per tonne gold

DS-16-21: 56.2 meters of 1.83 grams per tonne gold

DS-16-24: 97.3 meters of 3.16 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Company Presentation)

These results placed further confidence in the potential for a higher-grade starter pit at Dark Star, but investors were left wondering whether it was possible Dark Star and North Dark Star could be connected. It's been a long three months spent mulling over the possibilities, but fortunately for shareholders Santa has shown up in a big way, albeit a little late. Gold Standard Ventures announced this week that the both Main Dark Star and North Dark Star connect, and the two deposits have a strike length of roughly 1300 meters. This is a game-changer for the company, mainly when it comes to adding tonnage. The 150 meter gap between the two deposits has now been filled, and grades seem to be roughly in line with the current Dark Star Resources.

Before:

(Source: Company Presentation)

After:

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to a welcome marriage between the two deposits, it's looking like Main Dark Star may be open in a big way to the west. The most recent batch of drill results included two holes drilled outside of the current resource boundary. DS-16-26 and DS-16-38 intersected 52.1 meters of 1.04 grams per tonne gold and 24.4 meters of 2.03 grams per tonne gold. What's most exciting about these two holes is their materially higher grades than the current Dark Star resources. The Dark Star resource estimate completed in 2015 estimated 375,000 ounces at 0.51 grams per tonne gold. DS-16-26 came in at double the grades of the current resources, while DS-16-38 was exponentially higher at nearly 300% higher grades.

This is a very positive development for investors as it transforms marginally profitable ounces into profitable ones. My main fear about Main Dark Star was that the grades could not afford to come in much lower than the resource estimate in future drilling, but the most recent results seem to be a significant deviation from the mean. If results can continue to come in at these levels, there's a possibility that the lower grade southern portion of Dark Star can see grades bumped up by 10-15%.

Finally, DS-16-18 was a welcome surprise, as it intercepted 1.02 grams per tonne gold over 72.9 meters. The hole was drilled into the Main Dark Star, and yielded grades that are double the current resource estimate. This is very encouraging to see as it's looking like Main Dark Star may not be as low grade as it initially appeared.

Due to the shape of the new Dark Star deposit (Main and North), it's quite difficult to try and make an estimate for the how many ounces are located here. If I had to do a back of napkin guesstimate, I would say we're looking at 1.6 - 2.0 million ounces at 0.85 grams per tonne gold. Readers may note that this estimate is much lower grade than previous estimates of mine, but this is because we are connecting the two deposits. I believe Main Dark Star is in the 0.57-0.60 gram per tonne gold range, while North Dark Star is in the 1.0 - 1.15 gram per tonne gold range. By averaging out the two over one deposit, we'll likely come up with a deposit with grades just below 1.0 gram per tonne gold.

North Bullion Extension

Moving on to North Bullion, the most recent drill intercept in DS-16-05 is looking very promising. Previously the highest grade intercepts were contained to the central portion of the deposit. Gold Standard had done northern scout holes in the past with DS-16-06 and DS-16-02, but results had shown much lower grades than the bulk of mineralization at North Bullion. DS-16-05 managed to intercept 19.8 meters of 4.40 grams per tonne gold which is more in line with typical drill results at North Bullion. This is potentially a game changer at North Bullion, as it could mean that the high-grade is not solely constrained to the central portion of the deposit.

(Source: Company Website)

The following excerpt is from my most recent analysis of North Bullion in my November article:

Gold Standard has stated that the current mineralized low-grade zone at North Bullion spans an area of 1,000 meter lengths and 300 meter widths. In attempting to calculate the total ounces at North Bullion, we can use an ultra-conservative approach and move the average grade of the whole deposit down to 1.20 grams per tonne gold. This is done as roughly 15% of the deposit holds high grade material, while the majority of the deposit averages a grade of 1.0 grams per tonne gold. After calculating a weighted average of the deposit conservatively, we arrive at an average of 1.2 grams per tonne gold for the whole deposit. For this back of napkin resource calculation I have chosen to use dimensions lower than the current mineralized zone to be conservative. If we use a strike length of 700 meters, widths of 200 meters and a vertical depth of 50 meters, we arrive at a resource of 637,000 ounces at a grade of 1.2 grams per tonne gold.

Based on the most recent drill intercept DS-16-06, there is a potential that follow up holes at this grade would significantly alter the average grade of the deposit. Grade is the easiest way to add tonnage to a deposit, therefore I'm hopeful that we can see more holes in this area to confirm this hole was not an anomaly. In addition to an increase in grade, more infill drilling in this area would give confidence to add nearly 20% strike length to the deposit. North Bullion was previously said to have a 1000 meter strike length, but a 180 meter step-out would move this to an 1,180 meter strike.

Summary

Given Gold Standard's treasury of over $50 million I am expecting the company to announce an aggressive drill program for 2017. This will likely target exploration to the west of Dark Star, more step-out drilling at North Bullion, as well as more infill at Pinion and Dark Star. Based on the current drilling and most recent step-outs, I'm confident that Railroad-Pinion holds 4 million ounces of gold if resource estimates were to be done today. Ultimately, I believe this is a conservative number, and expect that the project could hold 7-8 million ounces long term. The technical team has done an incredible job delineating the deposit thus far, and I see zero reason to discount the potential for further discoveries.

(Source: Author's Table)

Based on the current enterprise value of $666 million (NYSEARCA:CAD) and a 4 million ounce estimate for current resources, GSV's ounces are being given a value of $166.00/each. This is less than 40% of the price paid for Fronteer Gold's ounces by Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in 2011. While I don't believe Gold Standard Ventures to be completely comparable to Fronteer Gold due to grade differences, I believe this disparity is a little large. I feel a fair discount to Fronteer Gold's acquisition price per ounce is 45%. Based on a 45% discount to Fronteer's EV/OZ, Gold Standard Ventures' ounces should command a value of $229/oz. This is over 40% higher than GSV's current EV/OZ, and assumes that Gold Standard is unable to increase the grade across their Railroad-Pinion deposits. In the above table I have used a 4.0 million once resource for Gold Standard based on my estimate if new resource estimates were done on all projects today. I believe this is fair as the company has made significant discoveries the past 12 months, but has yet to compile new resource estimates.

Moving forward I'm most interested in seeing what the company can come up with near DS-16-06 at the northern portion of North Bullion, as well as what lies west of Dark Star. I have added a small portion to my position as of the recent drill results, and remain long at a new average cost of $2.97 (CAD) or $2.26 (US).

