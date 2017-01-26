What You Need To Know About The JNJ Deal

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has announced that it will Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) (OTCPK:ALIOY) for a total of $30 billion on Thursday morning. Let's look at the deal and what it means for investors.

Johnson & Johnson's shares are down three percent over the last month, but this was mainly due to a small drop after the company released a rather conservative guidance for the current year. Actelion is up by four percent over the last month, as a deal announcement was expected.

Johnson & Johnson has now agreed to acquire Actelion for $30 billion in an all cash offer, which values Actelion's shares at $280 each. Those who are wondering about the wide spread between the offer of $280 per share and the current trading price of ALIOY ($57) have to factor in that one of Actelion's ADRs (i.e. ALIOY) represents only one fourth of one of the company's shares. The takeover price Johnson & Johnson has agreed to thus means a price tag of $70 per ADR.

The price discrepancy between the current trading price and the offer is still not small though, 23% at Wednesday's closing price. As both boards of directors have agreed to the deal already, I don't expect the deal to get blocked, which means that there could be some substantial merger arbitrage potential unless the price of Actelion's ADRs jumps up significantly.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay in cash only, which is good for the owners of both companies: Actelion's shareholders get cash and thus have more flexibility in comparison to a scenario where they are paid in Johnson & Johnson shares, and at the same time paying cash is good for Johnson & Johnson's owners, too:

The share count does not get diluted, which prevents earnings per share from dropping, and due to the fact that Actelion is a Swiss company, Johnson & Johnson can acquire Actelion with cash it holds overseas.

Since that cash was unavailable for shareholder returns and acquisitions in the US anyways (Johnson & Johnson would have to repatriate and pay taxes if it chose to use its offshore cash for either of those purposes), and since that cash has not been generating any meaningful returns for Johnson & Johnson (after all interest rates are very low globally, in Europe they are even lower than in the US), using the offshore cash for such an acquisition is a great strategic move by Johnson & Johnson's management.

Actelion has reported sales of $1.2 billion for the first six months of 2016 (as the dollar and the Swiss franc are trading at parity right now), which represented an increase of 17% year on year. When we annualize that number and expect that revenues will continue to grow at the same pace, this acquisition could add $3.3 billion to Johnson & Johnson's top line in 2018 (the acquisition will have closed by then), which would be good enough for a boost of roughly 4%.

Despite its rather small size Actelion is quite profitable, the company earned net income of $360 million in the first two quarters of 2016 (up 25% year on year). Assuming that those earnings will grow as well, the acquisition could add $1.1 billion to Johnson & Johnson's bottom line in 2018, which would mean an increase of roughly 5%. This does not factor in any cost savings after the acquisition is made, thus the actual earnings impact on Johnson & Johnson could be bigger. Actelion also generates substantial cash flows (roughly $1 billion a year) and holds a net cash position of several hundred million dollars, thus the acquisition will improve Johnson & Johnson's cash generation ability as well.

Takeaway

Actelion is a midsized biotech whose sales are not especially high, but which is highly profitable, generates huge cash flows and which comes with a very clean balance sheet.

Acquiring this company with offshore cash, which Johnson & Johnson could not use in any positive way anyways, seems like a smart move. Johnson & Johnson pays out $30 billion, which was likely generating a meager couple of hundred million in interest income, to get additional sales of roughly $3 billion annually, as well as cash flows of roughly $1 billion annually.

The acquisition should be accretive immediately, as the income Actelion provides is a lot higher than what Johnson & Johnson could generate from its offshore cash holdings, and this does not factor in any synergies and cost cutting yet.

I believe Johnson & Johnson made a smart acquisition here, which looks very shareholder friendly to me.

