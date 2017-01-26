Supernus Is Moving In The Right Direction

Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) finally submitted its Q3 2016 report and amended financial statements going back to 2014, which effectively eliminated a regulatory overhang on the stock. The marketed product portfolio continues to grow at a healthy pace and the company is on its way to becoming significantly profitable in 2017 considering the growing revenues and solid operating leverage. This article takes a look at the growth trends in recent quarters and provides an outlook for 2017 and a view on the company's out-licensed technology for which it is entitled to receive single digit royalties, but which could potentially add a few hundred million to the company's valuation in the following years. Trokendi and Oxtellar litigation and the market exclusivity threat are also discussed.

Q3 2016 report filed with the SEC, removing a regulatory overhang on the stock; both the marketed portfolio and the pipeline are moving in the right direction

Supernus finally filed its Q3 2016 report and amended financial statements going back to 2014 which removes an important near-term regulatory risk. I was not concerned about this issue (see my previous article, subscription required), but it may have prevented the stock from moving higher over the last two months (though the sector did not exactly perform well, so it's tough to say).

Now, we can once again focus on the growth of the marketed portfolio and the pipeline. Trokendi and Oxtellar have continued to grow at a healthy pace in Q3 and are on track to achieve $60 million in combined net sales in Q4 2016.

Source: Supernus quarterly reports

I expect to see solid growth in 2017, but believe the company may guide this year's sales lower than the current Street consensus, which could put some pressure on the stock. Here are my net sales expectations for Q4 2016 and for every quarter in 2017.

Period Low Estimate High Estimate Q4 2016 $60,000 $62,000 Q1 2017 $59,000 $61,000 Q2 2017 $64,000 $66,000 Q3 2017 $69,000 $72,000 Q4 2017 $73,000 $76,000 Total 2017 $265,000 $275,000

Source: author's estimates and calculations

I expect 2017 sales to be in the $265-275 million range, which is below the current $278.9 million consensus and expect the company to guide this year's sales in that range. Additional upside to these estimates could come from Trokendi assuming the company receives full approval for migraine in March (tentative approval was received last year). However, I do not expect a significant impact on Trokendi's sales since it is already widely used off-label for migraine, but the sales reps will finally be able to actively promote the product. I estimate the potential impact (beginning in Q2 2017) to be in the $5-10 million range, which could bring this year's sales closer to, or above the current analyst consensus.

On the pipeline side, there are no exact timelines, but I do not expect meaningful catalysts in 2017. SPN-812 phase 3 trial should commence later this year while the SPN-810 trial is ongoing. Supernus had some problems with enrollment in the '810 phase 3 trial and has hired outside help to speed up the identification, contacting and pre-screening of patients (for both '810 and '812 phase 3 trials), and this is already having a positive impact. Enrollment into '810's open-label extension remains high, which is encouraging. We will probably see top-line data from both trials sometime in 2018, with potential launches of both products in either late 2018 or sometime in 2019.

Orenitram and SHP465 to add to the company's long-term value

Apart from the marketed portfolio and the pipeline, Supernus also has out-licensed its technology:

1. Orenitram was approved in 2014 and is marketed by United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). Quarterly sales have reached $40 million in Q3 2016, but growth has stalled over the last few quarters.

Source: United Therapeutics quarterly reports

United Therapeutics is seeking label expansion for Orenitram, and, if successful, expects to exceed $1 billion in annual sales in 2020's. Supernus is entitled to receive single digit royalties on net sales, but only after the $30 million it already monetized back in 2014 are paid back through royalties. This could occur toward the end of the decade or in early 2020's (assuming Orenitram continues to grow and if the label is successfully expanded). A 3% royalty rate on $1 billion in annual sales translates into $30 million a year for Supernus.

Source: United Therapeutics investor presentation

2. Shire resubmitted the NDA for SHP465 (an extended release ADHD product) last week with a PDUFA date in June 2017. Supernus is entitled to receive single digit royalties from net sales of SHP465. I've seen peak sales estimates in the $300-500 million range, which translates into $10-15 million in royalties for Supernus in 2020's (assuming a 3% royalty rate, as it wasn't disclosed, it could be somewhat higher).

While royalties from Orenitram and SHP465 are not exactly significant future contributors to Supernus' bottom line, the combined royalties on these two products could be worth $400-500 million at peak, assuming a P/E ratio of 15, with an NPV in the $150-250 million range (or approximately $2.30 to $4.50 per share at the moment) if we discount it back by 15%.

Patent litigation - a near-term catalyst

Supernus has successfully defended its intellectual property over the last few years. Here is a quick recap:

1. On February 8, 2016, Supernus announced a court ruling that three Oxtellar patents were valid and that Actavis infringed two out of three patents by submitting an ANDA to the FDA. Actavis appealed the decision and the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the District Court's final judgment in late 2016.

2. The case against TWi Pharmaceuticals on Oxtellar patents is ongoing and the District Court has set March 27, 2017, as the trial start date.

3. Supernus sued three ANDA filers for infringing Trokendi patents. The company settled with Par last year, which permits Par to begin selling a generic version of Trokendi on April 1, 2025. Par acknowledged that Trokendi's patents are valid and enforceable. The case against the other two ANDA filers, Actavis and Zydus is ongoing. The Court adopted Supernus' definitions of five of the seven disputed terms and did not adopt any of Actavis' or Zydus' definitions, but no date has been set for this trial.

CEO Khattar said on the Q2 call (and basically reiterated a shorter version on the Q3 call, emphasis mine):

We were able to meet on July 27, and as I mentioned all the parties met and discussed settlements and so forth. I don't have anything specific right now or definitive to share. But these discussions will continue for now and we'll see what happens. So we'll certainly try to work hard to take this soonest off the table, but it has to be, as I mentioned many time earlier, has to be reasonable terms. And also at the end of the day we feel very, very strongly about IP anyway. So but nevertheless we're willing to engage in these settlement discussions and if it is a reasonable arrangement we're willing to enter into those kind of arrangements.

I think that the Court's favorable ruling in the Oxtellar case, the settlement with Par and the progress in the Trokendi case against Actavis and Zydus are encouraging signs and that they bode well for market exclusivity of the two products for at least another eight years. A settlement announcement on Trokendi over the next few months could catalyze the stock higher.

Will Supernus finally pull the trigger on M&A?

Supernus has been talking about this for several quarters and nothing has happened yet. I am guessing here, but the company probably doesn't want to overpay for an asset or to buy something that doesn't fit well with the current product portfolio. Another possibility is that the company is waiting for the outcome of the patent litigation on Trokendi and Oxtellar.

And while we wait, the financials are looking better by the day. The company guided for FY 2016 operating income in the $46-51 million range, and profits will probably be substantially higher in 2017 considering the stable cost structure and rising revenues.

So, how much could Supernus spend on a product or a company? The company probably had more than $150 million in cash at the end of 2016 and will probably have more than $200 million before 2017 is over. I expect 2017 EBITDA to be in the $70-90 million range and assuming the company wants to stretch the debt to 4-5x EBITDA, the amount available should be in the $300-500 million range (including the use of up to $100 million in cash on hand). This calculation is based on a deal paid for with debt and cash on hand. The capacity would probably be higher if the company is to use equity as currency or a debt/equity combination. If Supernus acquires a marketed product, my guess is that it would pay between 4x and 5x TTM sales or up to 4x forward sales, which translates into an $80-120 million a year product. Such an acquisition would bring significant synergies and operating leverage and would probably lift Supernus' 2018 EBITDA by at least $40-50 million, which would positively affect the forward debt/EBITDA ratio.

I am assuming the company is looking for a marketed asset or at least a pre-launch product as management stated on several occasions that they want to bridge the gap between the potential approval and launch of SPN-810 and SPN-812. We could be looking at a significantly different company in a year or two, with at least three marketed products in 2018 and probably more than five in 2019.

Conclusion

Supernus is heading in the right direction. The marketed portfolio is growing at a healthy pace, the company is working hard to secure long-term market exclusivity of Trokendi and Oxtellar and the two pipeline products are on track to deliver phase 3 results in 2018. Orenitram and SHP465 royalties could create additional shareholder value for Supernus in the following years as well. The company is yet to pull the trigger on an acquisition, but as sales and profits grow, so will the company's M&A capacity and we might finally see a transaction in 2017 - perhaps after the company successfully defends its IP estate against ANDA filers.

