My First Roth Conversion - Reducing My Tax Deferred Account Balances

Introduction

A Roth Conversion is a short way of referring to a Traditional IRA (TIRA) to Roth IRA Conversion. The primary advantage of doing a conversion is the resulting Roth IRA is no longer subject to income tax. However, you will be required to pay taxes on the Traditional IRA withdrawal as part of the conversion. In the end, a Roth Conversion allows you to accept the tax liability now for the conversion amount, and have tax free growth and withdrawals in the future. As you would expect, there are a good number of rules and regulations associated with a conversion, and I won't attempt to cover those here. They are well documented on many investment and retirement websites. My thought was to walk through the process so others could have a full picture of the process.

My Rational for Doing a Roth Conversion

There are many opinions and different reasons to consider a Roth Conversion. Each person's circumstances, present and future, are key inputs to any decision. As such, this article covers my thought process and decisions for my circumstances, but is not appropriate for everyone. So please do your own investigation / due diligence before making any decision.

I retired in early 2016 at the age of 60 and as such, my income for 2016 was reduced from my recent working years. My investments are heavily focused in TIRAs and company 401k plans, so this is all tax deferred money. In fact, before this transfer, approximately 95% of my investment assets were tax deferred with the remaining assets in regular taxable brokerage accounts and a small Roth IRA. Note - for simplicity, I will use TIRA to refer to tax deferred accounts balances for the remainder of this article, although other tax deferred account types like 401k plans can be treated similarly.

There are various calculators online that attempt to provide results for doing a conversion vs not doing a conversion. From my own investigations, it's apparent that the assumptions on present and future tax rates, and how you pay the taxes are key variables that are difficult to define. In the end, the tax rates on the withdrawals determine the relative return. My key takeaway for that is if the tax rates the same for your conversion now and your withdrawal later AND you pay for the taxes from the TIRA, there is no difference in final value after taxes. For more detail, SA Contributor FinancialDave covers this in some detail here.

Given the poor results of my financial crystal ball in the past, I don't want to guess where tax rates will go - especially over 10 year plus time frames. Given that, I would like to diversify my accounts between tax deferred and Roth accounts as much as possible. This means at least some portion of my balances will be well-placed for the results.

A key driver of my goal is concern about the tax impact of the Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) requirement for TIRAs. RMDs are required based on account balances each year starting at 70.5. With nearly all my accounts in tax deferred accounts, it is likely that the RMD amount will soon exceed my desired withdrawal level around age 75. The higher withdrawal level would ramp up my income, and potentially push me to a higher marginal bracket. Any conversion reduces the percentage of TIRA and total TIRA balance. This increases my year-to-year income and withdrawal flexibility. My goal would be to have adequate Roth IRA account funds to use that withdrawal for any needed funds if I get close to a non-desirable income level. This could be due to a higher tax bracket, social security limit, Medicare cost increase, etc. So, that is my primary reason for performing a Roth Conversion this year - to reduce my future TIRA balances by moving funds to a Roth IRA now with the thought that lower RMDs provide me more taxable income flexibility. Here is a list of my goals.

Diversify my investment allocations between account tax types

Reduce overall deferred income to help reduce future RMDs

Manage my overall tax bill during retirement

I should point out that one approach is to convert all or large amounts of the tax deferred accounts at once. If you assume increasing tax rates are coming, this may be the way to go. However, large conversions now would push me into a higher tax bracket now. Given my assumption that the rates stay the same, it would not make sense to pay more now - at least that is my thinking. Given this, I decided to take my 2016 marginal federal tax bracket, and fill in the income space to the top of my bracket with a Roth Conversion.

Manage 2016 income level to the top of my present marginal tax bracket

Achieve this by doing a late year Roth Conversion to hit the income goal

Conversion Steps

Here are my steps to accomplish the conversion with more specific info on some items below:

Performed detailed income tax estimate (mid-December)

Calculated "head room" to the top of my present federal tax bracket

Selected the desired holdings and the number of shares needed to hit the target income level

Initiated a withdrawal from my IRA and transfer to my Roth account (same broker, easy-peasy)

Selected the number of shares desired to transfer

Elected not of have federal taxes withheld (This I paid from a taxable account)

Verified the data and initiated the action

The transfer was valued at the stock closing price the day the transfer was made.

Made an estimated tax payment to the IRS for the Conversion

Determined State Income Tax withholding is not needed for my state, so I set aside funds for the expected taxes for filing this year.

Here's more data on selected items:

Selected the desired holding and shares - I was happy with my present stock positions, so I decided to do an "In-Kind" transfer of share rather than a sell and buy transaction. I selected two stocks, and the number of shares needed to be close to my income goal.

Elected no federal tax withholding - I decided I would prefer to use after tax dollars to pay the taxes for the Conversion. If you have cash outside the TIRA to cover the taxes, many advisors recommend using this rather than TIRA balances for taxes. I followed that advice and sold shares in my brokerage account to pay the taxes.

Estimated Tax Payment - I went to the IRS website to see how to make an estimated tax payment. I discovered "Direct Pay". This tool allows you to make an estimated tax payment to the IRS from your bank account. Be sure and save the receipt at this point as a record of your deposit, and then verify the funds were drawn from your account on the withdrawal date you selected. Again, something I have never done or known about, but quite easy.

Selecting the position - Maybe this is a topic that warrants a standalone article to get a good discussion going, but here's the summary of my approach. I looked at my dividend growth portfolio in my TIRA to choose the position(s). Given my history with estimating future returns, I was not sure how best to proceed. I decided on two positions rather than just one to diversify the holdings in the Roth a little as compared to one large position. I started with my year-end Dividend Growth Investing stock summary and pulled out key parameters that I felt should be considered to pick good candidates. These ended up being a familiar group of Key Dividend Growth Investing criteria:

Yield (forward)

Morningstar rating (valuation)

FAST valuation

FAST 5y Growth Estimate

FAST 5y Rate of Return

3y and 5y Dividend Growth

Number of years on CCC list

I looked for low valuation and high numbers for the rest of the factors above. I shaded the highest rated values for each of these in a spreadsheet and eyeballed the results to see what positions would fall out. I also added notes on several to help me remember concerns. At that point, I could see about 5 positions that seemed clearly the best overall. After some further consideration, I selected Main Street Financial MAIN and Omega Healthcare OHI as the two stocks that I would move a portion of my shares to the Roth. So, that's how I selected them. Maybe next year, I go with lower yielding, mainstream positions? Thoughts?

So, that's the steps I went through. It really seemed so simple after I finished up the transfer and tax payment. I guess the first time is always a little daunting, but this was quite straight-forward. In the end, this article probably makes it look more complicated than it really was. However, I wanted to go through the steps so you would have a good feel for how this works.

Results of Conversion

Next, I want to discuss the results of the conversion. One note, we also made a Roth Contribution earlier this year so that impacts the numbers a small amount too. After the Roth conversion, my balances are 92% TIRA, 4% taxable accounts and 4% Roth IRA accounts. Now that I roll it all up, it doesn't seem like the size of this year's conversion made a significant difference. However, with a similar amount for 9 more years, it looks like my TIRA balances would be reduced to 72% of my totals. That is a significant difference. Going forward, I do need to think about that result and see if I will want to increase my conversion amount starting this year. Well, I have 11 months to think about that one!

Oh yes, there is one other thought worth mentioning. The TIRA and Roth balances probably should not be treated as having the same value per dollar. Each withdrawal from the TIRA will be reduced by Federal and State taxes while the Roth IRA withdrawals will not. So, a good diversification goal might be equal after tax value at the marginal tax rate rather than equal balances at a point in time. I probably need to think about that some more too!

Roth Conversions Going Forward

It is still my plan to continue annual Roth conversions from now until I hit RMD age. I plan to do a tax estimate late each year, and determine the amount of conversion works with the tax situation that year. I also plan to continue to use my taxable brokerage account to pay for conversion taxes until it is exhausted. In the end, I hope to reduce my TIRA balances to 50-75% of my total balances. That would give me the option to pull some income from the Roth instead of the TIRA when tax considerations warrant. Given the uncertainty in tax laws right now, and year to year, my real goal may not be consistent over this time and my conversion amounts could vary greatly year to year.

Summary

I pulled the trigger on my first Roth IRA conversion late in 2016. My primary goal was to reduce my tax deferred account balances prior to RMD requirement at 70.5. The process was quite easy and was accomplished with little effort other than the determination of how much to convert. I was happy with the results and plan annual conversions over the next decade or so to achieve the balance of account types I desire. Please let me know of any questions or points you wish to make. I have found the discussions on SA articles some of the best info in the article - especially in the Retirement section. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a trained investment advisor and the discussions above are my own experiences.