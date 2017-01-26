Why Macy's?

In Brief

In this article, I explain why I decided to buy shares of Macy's (NYSE:M), an American retailer that doesn't need introductions. A combination of macroeconomic weakness and industry-specific issues led to a sharp fall in the stock price, creating an opportunity with an attractive risk/reward. While the expansion of the ecommerce channel could lead to lower margins, there is so much negativity priced in the stock that even a small improvement can unlock significant upside.

Context, Threats, Market Reaction

Macy's is one of the many retail stocks that have suffered in the last year, due to an unfavorable retail environment in the United States. Before the weakness that took place in the industry, the company's result were stable, although top-line growth hasn't been particularly exciting in the last decade. Sales declined in the years from 2007 to 2010, and then started to rise again in 2011, topping in 2015. The sales, income and margin contraction occurred in 2016 has been the sharpest since 2009, and the stock is currently trading at 5 years low, 60% below the top reached in July 2015.

M data by YCharts

As we can see in the table below, revenue has declined by 6.1% since 2015, while Net Income has fallen by almost 50% during the same period.

Source: Finbox.io

Trading at 13.5 times earnings and with a dividend yield of 5.1%, we all want to know whether investing in the stock at these prices can be a good contrarian play.

The first thing we should do is trying to understand the reasons behind the decline and whether they can constitute a long-term threat or not. There are a few factors that I think are negatively affecting the company's results and stock price:

- The first factor is clearly the negative environment in the retail sector triggered by a strong dollar. Many retail players, especially the ones that depends on sales of apparel and fashion items, experienced a decline in sales because of lower tourist traffic and tourist spending in their shops. I think this sudden weakness is also the reason why companies found themselves with excessive inventory that started to dump at significant discounts.

- The second factor that is scaring investors is the rising competition from online players, in particular Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The internet giant is a relatively new player in fashion retail, but it already accounts for around 7% of the market, and according to Cowen, its market share is set to double in 5 years.

- The third factor is the excessive expansion of retail companies that has taken place in the last decade, while sales increased less than proportionally. The belief that there is an overcapacity in brick and mortar retail in the United States is gaining popularity. And numbers actually confirm a huge difference with other countries. For instance, according to Clarion Partners, the United States has 24 square feet of retail real estate per capita, against 16 square feet per capita in Canada.

- The fourth factor is related to concerns that an import tariff under President Trump will hurt the apparel and fashion industry, which heavily relies on the import of materials, semi-finished goods and finished products. Should a similar measure pass, the damage for fashion retailers would be significant.

I would like to share a few thoughts on these four points. It's clear that the combined action of these factors has created weakness in the sector and fueled the massive decline we have seen. But it's important to understand what factors are actually long-term threats and what factors could improve the situation in the near future.

Regarding the macro trends that affected the retail space (strong dollar, declining tourist spending, heavy discounts), I don't think these factors will keep impacting the sector for a long time. The initial weakness was triggered by recessions in many emerging markets like Brazil, Russia and oil-exporters, fueled by the idea that China would be the next to fall. Capitals looking for a safe haven fueled a strong appreciation of the dollar, which was also helped by other macro phenomena such as the sharp fall in energy prices. All these factors affected tourists' purchasing power, which started to delay their trips or spent less than usual. I think this trend is reversing, for several reasons. Energy prices are more stable, the dollar too. Many emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia have seen improving economic growth estimates, and tourists spending from China, which is becoming increasingly important for the retail industry's health, is on the rise again.

Regarding the concerns about ecommerce growth, there are a few things to point out. First, we don't know how much of the company's revenue come from the ecommerce channel, although we know it is growing at double digit rates. I can't have an informed opinion on Macy's ecommerce business and I am disappointed by the company's decision to omit the segment's results in quarterly reports. But in general, I think that the most important brick and mortar retailers can build a successful omni-channel business. The reason is that the two channels are not compartmentalized. Some scale advantages and cost efficiencies remains even if the business is split between the two channels, brand awareness benefits both channels and many customers who shop both online and in physical stores could prefer the traditional retailers' online channels, if companies give them the right incentives, such as special promotions and additional services.

The third factor I mentioned is the apparent overcapacity in the American retail industry. According to several sources, the Unites States have up to 5 times more retail square footage per capita than France, Japan and the United Kingdom. The expansion of ecommerce is not a problem for retailers per se. Europe is experiencing the same growth in ecommerce, but traditional retailers are not suffering like their American peers, despite the anemic growth in the continent. The excessive capacity had probably created a fragile environment in the United States, where the strong dollar and the fast expansion of ecommerce acted as catalysts. At a certain point, the situation will stabilize and retailers will start to grow again, through their omni-channel presence. The only problem is that the rising importance of the ecommerce channel could have a negative effect on margins, given the lower marginality of the digital channel in comparison to brick and mortar.

As far as import tariffs are concerned, I think the market has overreacted to Trump's words. I have already exposed my perplexities on the plan to impose import tariffs in other articles. I think import tariffs will not benefit anyone, including the government. Companies won't be able to move production from abroad to the United States, so they will have to raise prices or accept to incur significant losses. If they raise prices, the purchasing power of consumers will fall, while if they don't raise prices, significant losses will jeopardize the survival of many weak companies, with negative effects on the economy and employment. This is clearly not in the government's interest.

As a measure to fight overcapacity, Macy's declared it will shut down 100 stores, of which 68 will close already in 2017. The market reaction was positive, with shares jumping 16% in one day. The market doesn't think the overcapacity is a long-term problem and expects the restructuring to lead to a more appropriate store portfolio.

M data by YCharts

After trading up and down for about three months, the stock tested the one year top at $45 and posted a 33% correction, due to concerns about the effects of import tariffs. It is now trading at 5 year lows.

Financials and Valuation

As we have seen, the company's sales have been basically flat in the last decade, with a few up and downs. Probably, the problem of overcapacity was already hurting the company's growth. Nonetheless, the company has been able to generate a good amount of free cash flow even during the difficult 2016.

The balance sheet is not perfect but I wouldn't be concerned. The company generates free cash flow and the current ratio is 1.21, which suggest there should be no liquidity problems. Debt to Equity is a bit high at 4.61, but again, it's not a problem as long as the company maintains a decent level of free cash flow.

As we can see in the table below, the stock is trading in line with peers such as Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) at least in terms of EV/Revenue.

Nonetheless, it's important to notice that the stock is trading at the lowest multiples since 2009, in terms of P/S and P/B. P/E is basically in line with the 6 year average, but 33% below average if we use 2016 earnings estimates.

I don't think this valuation is fair. Macy's is not at risk in the long-term, and the store closures should help improve margins and liberate resources for the development of the online channel. The overcapacity problem was already priced in the stock, as the market reaction after the announcement of store closures showed. On the other side, the macroeconomic factors that triggered the initial weakness are improving, and could act as catalysts and help the industry.

I decided to buy M because I think the risk/reward is attractive. There is so much negativity priced in the stock that even a small improvement can act as a powerful catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.