Lumos Networks: Strong Execution And Accretive Acquisition Continues To Drive Value

The best path to unlocking value for shareholders is through a sale in 1 - 3 years, after data revenues have grown significantly.

It may take much longer to find a buyer for the legacy business. Nonetheless, even if a sale does not materialize, the company remains undervalued compared to peers.

Introduction

Since I initiated coverage on Lumos Networks (NASDAQ:LMOS) last April, the share price has appreciated ~27% and the key tenets of the bull case has continued to play out as expected. The company's core fiber offerings have grown significantly, and management continues to manage the revenue decline of their legacy business whilst extracting high cash flow margins. These trends are likely to continue, with the rise in data revenue outpacing the decline in their legacy business significantly.

The recent acquisition of Clarity also allows access to new, under-penetrated markets in North Carolina. We anticipate this will drive new signings as it gives instant access to underserved clients without having to wait for buildout completion.

Data Revenue Growth

This segment has been growing at a healthy pace, with 9-month revenue growing at 8.9%, which is in-line with guidance from last year. More importantly, cost savings from increased scale are starting to show, with cost of revenue coming in lower despite revenue growth. This has driven a strong improvement in operating and EBITDA margins. Furthermore, CapEx for the data segment has shrunk as costs for the fiber network buildout are decreasing. In addition, the company reported that the average contract length for their FTTC and Enterprise offerings have increased, indicating a shift to recurring long-term revenue streams. Management has indicated they will continue to pursue government end-markets, which should bring about a lengthening of contract periods. Given that they continue to execute well on this front, the fiber business should be assigned a higher multiple due to the stability and visibility of revenues.

Going forward, management has signaled that CapEx spending will continue to decline whilst management shifts their focus to monetizing the new markets they gained access to. Moreover, their purchase of Clarity Communications gives them instant access to the North Carolina market, where there is greater potential for signings compared to saturated core markets.

Decline in Legacy Business Is Mitigated, Although Sale Is Unlikely

Revenue decline in their legacy voice segment has been less severe than anticipated, with management guiding a 10-15% decline instead of our assumed 15-20%. For the 9-months ended 2016Q3, LMOS's legacy business only declined ~8% compared to the period last year, which is encouraging given that management is pursuing the sale of this asset. As mentioned in the previous write-up, CapEx for this segment is extremely low, and hence it generates a large amount of cash flow which is redirected to investment in fiber services.

In the last quarter, management has engaged UBS in an attempt to sell their regulated legacy assets. Despite my respect for their ability to execute operationally and drive growth, I believe there are difficulties finding a buyer for several reasons. The small size and location of the legacy business makes it a poor fit for larger wireline players. Given that it only produces ~$55M in annualized revenue, it is unable to move the needle for larger acquirers, and hence it's very difficult to entice any buyers to dedicate personnel and time to this transaction. Moreover, even if the business were to be sold, I'd anticipate a very low multiple which suggests there is little upside from this event alone. Hence, a sale may take longer to happen, with the initial benefit being muted.

Nonetheless, even if the sale does not materialize, shareholders should be quite happy to watch this declining asset play out whilst generating cash flow. Fortunately, one can infer that market expectations for a sale are not a big factor in share price gains over the past year based on the steady rise in valuation.

Conclusion

Despite the strong growth over the past 3 quarters, LMOS continues to trade at a discount to pure-play fiber peers such as Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). Their EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.5 is closer to legacy wireline peers, which makes little sense given that fiber revenues account for an increasingly greater portion of total revenue.

I think part of the disparity can be explained by the lack of a dividend and less-than-desirable debt levels, which prevents larger institutions from buying more. Also, there may be an impression that smaller telco entities like LMOS are more volatile and exposed to more risks, despite the fact that their revenue stream and client base are high quality.

I continue to believe that the best way to unlock value is through a sale. Ideally, this would happen after the separation of the pure-play fiber entity from their legacy business. However, the company needs to grow their data revenue significantly before it becomes undeniably attractive for larger telcos. Therefore, the timeline on an eventual sale may be between 1 - 3 years, but shareholders should be well-compensated through the wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.