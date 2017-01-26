Ivanhoe Mines' Latest Drill Results At Kamoa-Kakula

The NPV of Ivanhoe's three projects may still be greater than its market cap, but it is no long an obvious homerun as it once was.

The Kamoa-Kakula may now be developed in such a way as to mine both deposits economically and expand the mine life.

Introduction

Ivanhoe Mines(OTCQX:IVPAF) is an African junior miner focused on 3 principle projects. The most exciting of which and the focus of this article is the Kamoa-Kakula Copper project in the DNC.

(Source: Company Website)

New drill results for the Kakula deposit part of the project were released on January 23, 2017, and I would like to go over these and give my thoughts.

Please note that I am not a geologist so this will be very surface level(get it?) analysis of the drill results, Ivanhoe mine valuation overall, and the Kamoa-Kakula project in general.

Recent Drill Results

On January 23, 2017, Ivanhoe Mines released results from 25 drill holes that were drilled in 2016 and 2017. This drilling campaign was intended to further identify the full extent of the Kakula deposit found in 2016. Of interest was what direction the deposit flowed in, how big it was, how deep, what kind of grades would be found along its entire length, and to identify future drilling targets.

The below diagram can look at bit technical but it is fairly easy to understand. The 3 stars are the drill holes mentioned in the press release which I will also post below. These holes confirm that the deposit stretches out toward the red question marks.

(Source: January 23 Press Release)

The green dots indicate the drill holes Ivanhoe is targeting in Q1 2017. The blue dots are planned for later in the year. As more drilling continues the results will indicate whether the inferred and indicated resources the company shows should be expanded, contracted, or otherwise adjusted. They will also attempt to further identify where the deposit ends and how far it extends along that path of red question marks you see.

Here is the technical information on those 3 holes pictured.

(Source: January 23 Press Release)

This project used to be just called the Kamoa project. The main work at the project is still on progressing the Kamoa deposit toward production but with the discovery of the Kakula deposit the story has changed a bit.

The company is now considering development options that include constructing the mine in such away that it makes it possible to mine both Kamoa and Kakula, with Kamoa obviously being the first to get started as much more exploration is needed on Kakula. Below shows the overall project map.

(Source: January 23 Press Release)

The combined deposits now have an estimated 944 million tonnes of copper at 2.83% copper and an additional inferred resource estimate of 286m tonnes.

The company expects to issue a new Mineral Resource estimate for the overall project in Q2 2017. It is likely that this will estimate will increase the indicate and inferred resources, although both of these amounts are speculative and it is another matter to actually mine these amounts economically.

Another Preliminary Economic Assessment(PEA) of the overall project should be forthcoming later on in 2017 that will further assess how much it will cost and the viability of building the mine to access both deposits instead of just Kamoa. The previous PEA stated it would be possible to keep pre-production costs under $1 billion.

Kamoa Update

The press release also included some updated information on Kamoa. The twin declines which will provide access to the underground deposit are now halfway built. They were started in May of 2016. It is positive to see that progress is continuing here although I cannot tell you if that was a fast or slow rate of development.

Market Reaction

After the announcement the US listed Ivanhoe Mines(OTCQX:IVPAF) jumped from $2.77 to $3.1445. The Canadian listing had a similar result.

That is a 13.52% jump in a few days. Not being a geologist I take the markets reaction as an indication that this release was favorable for the company, although with some reservations that the commodity and mining sector sentiment has been improving lately, with some cause due to the turnaround in Uranium sentiment/price.

IVPAF data by YCharts

That being said, finding minerals in drilling is never a bad thing and the grades continue to look strong. It will take some time to have a full understanding of the size and quality of the Kakula deposit but as an investor who bought in before this deposit even existed, I have no complaints.

Ivanhoe Mines Overall

Ivanhoe has come a long way in a short time. When I bought in the company was under $1b US in market cap and it was pretty clear that the present value of all their 3 projects was less than what the company was trading for.

The Kipushi and Platreef projects have been humming along with some modestly good news but much of the focus has been, rightfully so, on Kamoa.

Other good news has included resolutions of some labor tensions at its mines, transferring the DNC government its share in Kamoa, and of course the PEA, increased mineral estimates, and other Kakula news.

The company now trades at $2.46b US and $3.26b CD. Back in November 2016 SA Contributor Peter Arendas estimated, in his article What is Invahoe's Kamoa-Kakula Project Really Worth?, the Kamoa-Kakula project's NPV was somewhere in the range $.78 to $1.1 billion dollar range without the January 23 results.

That means the other two projects have a lot of value to add to justify the current market cap of Ivanhoe Mines.

Kipushi has a Pre-feasibility study coming in Q2 2017 which will give us a better update as to its value. I found an estimated value of around $2b for Platreef on another SA article but we could use an update on this as well I feel. That was also based off a platinum price 800 dollars higher than it is currently. Part of the problem with this type of analysis and why my language is so wishy washy is that the NPV changes dramatically based on the price you use. The price you will actually obtain once the mine is ready, producing, and throughout its life is impossible to know and has no relation to the price you used to estimate whether it was a smart idea to build it or not. That is the central challenge of the mining profession and most commodity businesses.

Another important point here is that Ivanhoe Mines does not own all of their projects and thus is only ascribed a portion of that NPV based on their ownership.

There is also the possibility that the company will sell ownership in the future for financing reasons or even that you as a common stock owner will own less of the company, and therefore less of the projects, due to dilution to financing reasons.

Overall, I feel it is possible that Ivanhoe's market cap is still lower than the NPV of all their projects once update information is obtained and released. This gap is no longer so wide, however, and one could make the argument that the risks are not accounted for at the current price.

These risks include political risk which have already flared themselves several times throughout Ivanhoe's life, along with all the other risks such as the additional millions and billions of dollars in financing needed to complete construction, and other general mining risks that every miner has which are substantial.

On a personal note, having bought in at ~$.60 to $.80 US, I am happy to leave my shares sit and see what happens give the potential of the projects. I have taken some profits and no longer feel the need to take any action other than to wait patiently. I am wary about recommending a purchase at the current valuation though, even with the new developments taking place at Kakula.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and if you are interested in buying in at this price or think it leaves little room for error.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.