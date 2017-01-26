The Incorporation Of The United States Of America

America is now being run as a business. This is the single and most important concept to understand. Your success or failure in the Great Game rests solely and squarely on understanding this principle. I feel so strongly about this that I would postulate that "getting it" equates to success and "not getting it" will lead you down the "Road to Perdition."

What do you think you're going to accomplish by interfering with our business, Mr. Sullivan? This has nothing to do with your business. It's all business. That's what you fail to grasp. -Road to Perdition

Whether it is Paul Krugman, the seasoned journalists in the Press or on Cable, the Democrats calling for a $1 trillion infrastructure build-out with no off-setting cuts in spending and the list goes on and on and on. You just frigging don't get it. The career politics of America have been tossed out by the people of the United States and they have been replaced by America Inc. and the CEO and Chairman of the Board is Donald Trump.

Denial will accomplish nothing. Acceptance will lead to correct decisions. You must learn to look past what is right underneath your nose. There is more there than that!

Nature shows us only the tail of the lion. But there is no doubt in my mind that the lion belongs with it even if he cannot reveal himself to the eye all at once because of his huge dimension. -Albert Einstein

On November 8, 2016, I appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box. The CNBC headline for my comments that morning was: "Strategist Mark Grant: In the case of a Trump surprise, buy equities." You may wish to note the "buy equities" bit. I had reversed my focus as I realized that Mr. Trump was not really a Republican. It was just the platform that he had used to possibly win. What Mr. Trump was and is today is a businessman.

Two and a half months since the election and the vast majority of the Press, of money managers, of investors and of career politicians still just do not get it. I am sorry to say, in my opinion, they are just clueless. Yet, some people have reached the correct conclusion as indicated by the close of the DJIA yesterday.

The subset of Mr. Trump's election is every bit as important as Mr. Trump being at the helm. It is businessmen, and a few Generals, that are now, or soon will be, running the country. The SEC, soon the Fed, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State and keep going until the very end of the list, will be run as businesses.

This is why the career politicians, the bureaucrats, the old-school lobbyists and lawyers are in such disarray and shouting at the top of their lungs. They are in the process of being tossed out of power and money. I watch them on the various news shows. I smile. They are trying in last minute diatribes to stop the train. They are powerless to do anything about it.

They are done!

Internationally, the same sort of thing is occurring. The Europeans and the Asians are still trying to deal with Mr. Trump as if he were the "same-old" type of politician. He is not. He will not become one, in my opinion. These people are making mistake after mistake after mistake. The political movie ran its course.

The screen says, "The End."

Equities, I believe, will still head up. When we get to the tax cuts, which I believe will be forthcoming, the P/E multiples for many corporations will drop, and some significantly. There is not one thing, for most corporations, that will add more to their bottom line than a significant cut in taxes.

Interest rates are a tougher bet now. We have broken the 2.51% support/resistance line for the 10 year Treasury, again. This bet has many sides to it. First and foremost is a calculated decision based upon whether it is it is to be tax cuts and infrastructure building/military growth without off-setting cuts in the budget. Old school politics would do it this way but I do not think Mr. Trump & Co. will follow this course. There is a distinction to be made here.

The next consideration is what is going to happen in Europe. We have a likely election in Italy now, and for sure elections forthcoming in France and the Netherlands. These will come long before the Brexit negotiations come in the European Union and any surprise, in any one of these countries, could change the direction of U.S. interest rates dramatically, in my view, as the European Union tanks.

Then there is the Fed. The talk from these people is meaningless now, in my estimation. Mr. Trump & Co. is going to change the make-up of this institution in a very radical way, I believe. Academics and economists on the side-line as business people come aboard. What is projected now, will not be projected shortly and this is a huge consideration for the direction of interest rates. Wonderland is no longer in control. We are in Mr. Trump's Neverland now.

Complexities abound in this determination.

I return to the basis of my commentary today. America has incorporated. America is going to get run as a business. Businessmen will be making the decisions. The country is on a very different course.