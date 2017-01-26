Portfolio Management: MPT & Asymmetric Risk Models

An alternative approach to traditional Mean-Variance Analysis: how Value at Risk can be implemented in Portfolio Optimization.

The stock market is not a "become rich quick" tool. Focus on the long term and leave out unnecessary emotional decisions.

Stock selection is not the most important thing in investing: avoid trying to find the next Apple.

How right Portfolio Management helps us to achieve better returns.

Everyday, newspapers and the so called "market wizards" give us the impression that being profitable in the financial markets means being able to find the next big Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and ride the stock all the way up to make huge capital gains. But the truth is, managing your Portfolio efficiently is more important than picking a single good stock, and the only way to wealth creation over the long term. Through the article, I will propose you a dynamic Portfolio Optimization Model, alternative to the commonly used Mean-Variance Analysis, based on Portfolio Value at Risk minimization.

After a theoretical (but necessary) introduction, I will apply Mean-Variance Optimization and VaR Minimization to a simple four-stocks portfolio made up by Apple, Google Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon, in order to show some evident differences between the two approaches.

Mean-Variance analysis is a key component of the Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) and represents the basic framework for asset allocation. According to MPT, an investor can reduce risk by holding a combination of non-perfectly correlated assets. Markowitz believed that diversification would allow to reach the same expected return with reduced volatility. The tool used to quantify assets correlation is the Variance-Covariance Matrix, probably the most important metric in Modern Portfolio optimization. We can represent the portfolio curve with the so called "Markowitz bullet", with Standard Deviation on the X axis and Expected Return on the Y axis. The Mean-Variance analysis separates two distinct scenarios:

Efficient frontier with no risk-free asset Efficient frontier with a risk-free asset

For the first problem, the optimal asset allocation is given by minimizing the overall portfolio Variance (parametric solution):

where:

w is the vector of portfolio weights

wT is the transposed matrix of portfolio weights

The objective with the parametric approach is to find the minimum variance portfolio among the ones on the Markowitz bullet.

With the introduction of a risk-free asset, the asset allocation is calculated by finding the tangency point between the portfolio hyperbola and the Capital Allocation Line.

The problem is simply solved by maximizing the portfolio Sharpe Ratio, defined as:

where:

R a is the portfolio expected return, defined as:

is the portfolio expected return, defined as: R b is the risk-free rate

In order to implement the Markowitz model with more realistic assumptions, Monte Carlo Simulations are an effective way to model future portfolio values, with the objective to minimize our possible drawdown given a certain level of confidence. To adopt a non-normally distributed stock risk, we find an interesting application of the Geometric Brownian Motion popularized by John Hull, described as:

According to the model, the compounded daily return is approximately normally distributed:

The portfolio expected return is defined as

The variance is defined as

By developing a MCS with a large enough number of trials, we can see that the simulated portfolio values for a certain period, do not follow a Normal distribution.

Applying a Geometric Brownian Motion:

Compounded returns follow a Normal distribution Final simulated prices follow a Log-normal distribution

We can solve for the optimal asset allocation by minimizing the Portfolio Value at Risk, knowing that our future portfolio values will be log-normally distributed. By defining a (1-a) level of confidence, the VaR estimates how much the portfolio will lose in a set time period.

The VaR a (%) of the portfolio is defined as:

where:

S 0 is the starting portfolio value

is the starting portfolio value The variance is calculated using the Variance-Covariance matrix

Z a is the normal one-tail deviate corresponding to a (1-a) level of confidence

The portfolio optimization is obtained by finding the vector of portfolio Weights under Min (VaRa) .

Let's now analyze a real portfolio, consisting of Apple, Google Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon. Firstly, we have to gather stock prices data (I use Yahoo Finance as my main source). For every stock, I gather 10-year worth of adjusted daily closes, and I calculate the average compounded daily return and the daily variance:

The second step is to create the Variance-Covariance matrix; in this example:

Let's first assume a perfectly balanced portfolio, with equal weights of 25% for each stock. To calculate the portfolio Expected Daily Return we multiply the weights matrix for the transposed returns vector

Finally, the portfolio Variance is found according to the standard MPT formula

Once we get the daily values for the expected return and portfolio variance, we calculate the one-year Value at Risk (remember: expected return and variance scale with time, while standard deviation scales with the square root of time). By minimizing VaR (with a 95% confidence), we get the following asset allocation:

On the other hand, asset allocation found through Mean-Variance analysis shows some important differences:

From the graph above, we can clearly see one of the main problem investors have to face when performing a traditional MPT optimization: even though the second portfolio maximizes Sharpe Ratio, it suggests a strongly unbalanced asset allocation that may be difficult to carry out in a real-life situation.

I have compared four possible asset allocations and the results are shown in the table below:

Finally, I have run a 10-year backtest for the minimum VaR portfolio:

Every trading session will give us new data regarding returns and variance: optimal asset allocation should be revisited periodically, according to existing trends in different asset classes.

